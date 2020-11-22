Salem
Friday
Police pulled over a vehicle at 12:35 a.m., in the vicinity of 12 Pope St., on a routine motor vehicle stop. Cesar I. Reyes, 32, of 1 Bloomfield St., Lynn, was charged with improper operation of a motor vehicle and, after a license check showed he was operating on a suspended license, criminal subsequent offense. After his arrest, Reyes was held overnight and transported directly to court in the morning.
Police were sent to 24 Leavitt St. at 6:35 a.m., for a past break and entry.
Another past break and entry brought police to 160 Lafayette St., at 11:25 a.m.
Officers were sent to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 1:55 p.m., where they arrested a man for shoplifting. Arrested was Michael McNeil, 38, homeless, of Lynn. He was charged with shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250, and on a court warrant for being a fugitive from justice.
A past assault brought police to 70 Loring Ave., at 2:20 p.m.
Police arrested Kyle Hicks, after a motor vehicle traffic stop, at 5:40 p.m., in the vicinity of 10 Congress Street. Hicks, 29, of 52 Dow St., Apt. 47, Salem, was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a motor-vehicle lights violation and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Police stopped another vehicle, at 6 p.m., in the vicinity of Federal and Flint streets. The operator, Scott Aaron Caldwell, 194 Federal St., Apt. 3, Salem, was arrested and charged with carrying a dangerous weapon; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; a motor-vehicle lights violation; and possession of Class B drugs.
Officers responding, at 6:25 p.m., to 86 Wharf St., for a disturbance, arrested a 45-year-old Salem resident and charged him on an outstanding warrant.
Officers were sent to 1 Butler St., at 7:50 p.m., to make a well-being check. After a brief investigation, they arrested Hector BJR Pena Jr., 29, of 17 Tuckers Court, Peabody. Pena was charged with drunken driving and with child endangerment while operating under the influence.
Saturday
Officers were called to 119 Boston St., at 4:20 a.m., where they arrested a homeless couple. Ryan Mortimer, 38, homeless, of Salem, and Erin Splaine, 32, of the streets, Peabody. Mortimer and Splaine were each charged with disturbing the peace.
The report of a past assault brought officers to the vicinity of The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 6 p.m. After a brief investigation, they arrested Clifford Patrick Teague, 52, of 94 Timson St., Lynn, and charged him with shoplifting.
Police were sent to 50 Leach St., at 7:50 p.m., for a reported larceny.
Sunday
Officers were sent to 41 Hancock St., at 5:10 a.m., for a missing adult.
A past break-and-entry brought police to 12 Goodhue St., at 10:05 a.m.,
Peabody
Friday
A caller reported from the vicinity of Perkins and Franklin streets that a man with a sledgehammer appeared to be trying to rip up the road. The officer reported the DPW was at work on the scene.
A Grandview Avenue caller told police, at 3:35 p.m., that an item he had ordered from E-bay was delivered to his address, but he never received the package.
A caller - a car salesman on Andover Street - reported, at 3:40 p.m., that he had been assaulted by a fellow salesman. The officer advised him to take the matter to court if he wished. He documented the charge.
Police were sent to Kappy's Liquors, at 5:25 p.m., after a caller reported a past disturbance in the parking lot. The officer reported there was no fighting when he arrived. He spoke with one involved party and witnesses. They said there had been an argument following a road-rage incident, but no assault had taken place. The other party had left.
Police responded, at 7:10 p.m., to Extended Stay America for a guest behaving erratically and believed to be under the influence. She was digging through the trash and stealing Christmas ornaments. The party declined an ambulance and returned to her room for the evening.
Six callers reported unknown parties had fraudulently applied for unemployment benefits using their information.
Marblehead
Saturday
Police were called to a Gallison Avenue address, at 10:55 a.m., after a caller said they would like to speak with an officer regarding an aggressive neighbor.
Police and fire were dispatched to Green Street, at 12:20 p.m., after a transformer exploded. The electric company arrived shortly to make repairs.
Police and an ambulance responded at 2:10 p.m., to a Cornell Road location for a motor vehicle crash involving a 1997 Jeep Wrangler and a 1987 Pontiac Firebird. A caller reported the vehicles collided head-on, but there was no entrapment, and the parties were out of the cars walking around. All parties declined medical assistance and at least one vehicle was towed.
Fourteen callers reported unknown parties had fraudulently applied for unemployment benefits using their information.
Danvers
Friday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 135 Maple St., at 5:25 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident with possible injury.
An officer was sent to Shell-Liberty Tree, 149 Endicott St., at 5:45 p.m., for a disorderly female.
Police were sent to 5 Amanda Drive, at 9:50 p.m., after a resident reported being scammed or swindled.
Saturday
A report of suspicious activity brought an officer to 20 Robin Hill Road, at 8:05 a.m.
An officer was sent to 12 Burley Ave., at 1:35 p.m., for the report of a stolen package.
A North Street party reported, at 5 p.m., having been threatened via Facebook.
An officer was sent to Pickering St., at 5:10 p.m., to look for a possibly sick coyote. The coyote had moved on and an area search turned up nothing.
An ambulance was sent to 4 Bruce Road, at 5:20 p.m., to take an injured man to the hospital. A tree fell on his head.
Sunday
Police were sent to the Best Western Plus, 50 Dayton St., 5:05 a.m., for unwanted guests: Kids who were not guests at all were hanging around the hotel.
State police were sent Interstate 95 south just north of Centre St., at 5:30 a.m., for a pedestrian struck by another motor vehicle. The investigation was incomplete, but available logs indicate the pedestrian was a passenger who had just gotten out of one vehicle when they were hit by another car. No further information was available.
A minor two-car collision without injuries brought police to the intersection of Locust and Poplar streets. The drivers exchanged information and went on their respective ways.
Beverly
Friday
Officers prevented a Wenham resident from being scammed, at 4:30 p.m.
An officer went to 678 Hale St., at 4:50 p.m., to take a report on the theft of a Black Lives Matter flag.
Police were sent to 101 Rantoul and Fayette streets, at 11 p.m. for a group of youths reported on the roof.
Four cruisers and the Fire Department responded to the vicinity of 491 Cabot St., at 11:55 p.m., for a brush fire in the area.
Saturday
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 2:30 a.m., to 101 Rantoul St., for a disturbance and a possible overdose.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 40 Woodland Ave., at 7:10 a.m., to check on a report of people in a tent behind Ayers.
At 8:30 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Bartlett and Stone streets, for a bike stolen off a vehicle.
Police went to 97 Rantoul St., at 2:10 p.m. to speak with a woman who was having an issue with a moving company.
Three patrol cars, an ambulance and the Fire Department responded to the intersection of McKay and Elliott streets for a motor-vehicle with possible personal injury.
An officer was sent to 55 Ober St., at 4:15 p.m., for a male cutting an evergreen tree.
Officers were sent to 44 Dodge St., at 11:05 p.m., after a party reported being robbed by a knife-wielding person. Cash and merchandise were taken. The robbery is under investigation and no report was available as of Sunday night.
Sunday
An Oak Street caller reported at 6:35 a.m., that money was being taken out of their account.
At 9:13 a.m., an officer was sent to the Family Dollar Store, at 224 Cabot St., after a female walked out of the store without paying.
Seven callers reported unknown parties had fraudulently applied for unemployment benefits using their information.
