SalemFriday
Police responded to 1 Frederick St., at 12:33 a.m., on a commercial alarm.
A noise complaint brought officers to 256 Jefferson Ave., at 1 a.m.
A disabled motor vehicle was reported, at 232 Highland Ave., at 5:50 a.m.
The day’s first parking complaint was logged on Bridge Street, at 7:23 a.m.
Officers were called to 12 Hancock St., at 10:13 a.m., for the report of a past break & entry.
At 10:16 a.m., officers were called to 1 Kernwood St., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
At 11:33 a.m., police were sent to a Jackson Street address for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 450 Highland Ave., at 1:40 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Officers were dispatched to 483 Highland Ave., at 2:45 p.m., for a larceny.
Police stopped five vehicles for various reasons, at various locations around the city, between 4:55 and 5:30 p.m.
Police were sent to 7 Summer St., at 7:25 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
The report of a past assault brought officers to 3 Dove Ave. at 8:04 p.m.
Police went to a Safford Street location, at 9:05 p.m., for a reported motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident.
Saturday
Police went to 15 Porter St., at 2:25 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Officers were sent to 5 Valley St., at 9:15 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
At 10:57 a.m., police went to a Stodder Place address to stop a dispute.
Between 11:50 a.m., and 12:36 p.m., police reported 17 private trespass tows from lots at 12 First St., and 12 Pope St.
An officer was called to 109 Derby St., at 1:07 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Police were sent to 36 Federal St., at 1:10 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
An officer was sent to 78 North Washington Square, at 2:25 p.m., to keep the peace for a private repossession tow.
Police were called to 101 Rainbow Terrace at 3 p.m., for the report of a fraud or a scam.
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Olde Village Drive, at 3:45 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Police responded to the intersection of Margin and Prescott streets, at 8:40 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries. After a brief investigation, they arrested Rachael Mae Fraser, 32, of 23 Northey St., Salem. She was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and with drunken driving.
At 10:10 p.m., a juvenile was reported missing from Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road.
Sunday
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:10 a.m., in or near the intersection of Lafayette and Fairfield streets and arrested the driver, Maria B. Rivera-Flores, 36, of 25 Perkins St., Apt. 1, Salem. She was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor-vehicle; operating a motor-vehicle without a valid inspection sticker; possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle; possession of a Class A drug; and possession of a Class B drug. Also arrested was passenger Juan B. Genao, 35, of 143 Morton St., Apt. 1, Stoughton. He was charged with possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor-vehicle; possessing a Class A drug and possessing a Class B drug.
Police were sent to Market Basket, 227 Highland Ave., at 1:45 p.m., and arrested Genesis Marichal, 24, of 258 Jefferson Ave., Apt. 1, Salem, on a charge of shoplifting.
Police responded to a Jefferson Avenue address, at 4:30 p.m., to look into a report of fraud or scam.
Beverly
Friday
Police were sent to Edgewood Road, at 3:12 p.m., for an argument between neighbors.
Police were called to 16 Holly Lane just after 5 p.m., after the resident reported the garage had been entered and their snowblower stolen.
Saturday
Police were sent to 14 Montserrat Road, at 10:08 a.m., to quiet a dispute between neighbors.
Police and an ambulance responded to the vicinity of Elliott and McKay streets, at 10:55 a.m., for a party who was unconscious after falling in the shower.
Police and ambulance responded to the intersection of Dodge and Enon streets at 1 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident. According to the police report, the vehicle, operated by a 55-year-old Beverly woman, proceeded through a red light and struck a snowbank on the opposite side of the intersection. She was only partially conscious and was transported to Beverly Hospital for examination and possible treatment. Police said a medical condition may have caused the woman to lose consciousness. A male passenger in the vehicle was unhurt. The operator was not cited, but the vehicle was towed.
Police responded to McPherson Drive and the Stop & Shop exit, at 3:25 p.m., for a car into a pole. After a brief investigation, they arrested the driver, Alexandra Keresztes, 28, of 25 Trask Court, Beverly. She was charged with drunken driving; negligent operation of a motor-vehicle; a marked lanes violation; and possession of a Class B drug.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to Enon Street, at 4:25 p.m., for a male having a heart attack.
An officer was sent to 6 Highland Ave., at 6:24 p.m., for a stolen package.
Sunday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 40 Sam Fonzo Drive, at 8:20 a.m., for a Toyota into the woods.
Police responded to a Manor Road location, at 9:10 a.m., for an unresponsive party. They were declared deceased at the scene.
Peabody
Thursday
A woman called police, at 4:10 p.m., from Tony C’s Sports Bar and Grill, 210T Andover St., to report her purse was stolen from her car during her shift.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:42 p.m., at the intersection of 128 South and Lowell Street and summoned the 17-year-old Groton female to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for a motor-vehicle lights violation. A licensed driver was contacted and took possession of the vehicle.
Swampscott
Thursday
A caller told police, at 5:45 p.m., that a neighbor had put traffic cones in the middle of Harrison Avenue and they were causing an issue for vehicles trying to get by.
Police responded to the vicinity of Salem Five, 440 Paradise Road, at 6:47 p.m., for a man abusing his dog. The white male in his mid-20s was identified and believed to be from El Paso, Texas.
Friday
A Salem caller notified police that there was a dog in distress in the woods near the intersection of Humphrey Street and Phillips Avenue. He was concerned it might be trapped in some water. Animal control was notified but was a distance out.
Saturday
A man came to the station, at 5 p.m., to report he had been robbed. He told police he met someone online to do a deal, but the person struck him and stole $500 from him, then fled in a gray Caravan. The victim said the van fled under the bridge, possibly heading toward Salem.
Danvers
Thursday
An officer was sent to Savers Value Village, 139 Endicott St., at 4:44 p.m., for a possible assault.
An officer was sent to IRA Toyota, 99B Andover St., at 5:15 p.m., for a dispute. It was a dispute over cost.
Friday
An officer was sent to Best Fitness, 100 Independence Way, at 8:10 a.m., for an unwanted guest who was scaring customers.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 64 Adams St., at 8:25 a.m., for a party who was not dressed appropriately. They were transported to the Beverly Hospital psychiatric unit.
Saturday
An officer was sent to the Burlington parking lot, 30 Andover Street, for cars doing donuts in the parking lot.
Police responded to the vicinity of the North Shore Bank, 48 Elm St., at 10:25 a.m., after receiving complaints about kids throwing snow.
A case of shoplifting brought an officer to Best Buy, 230 Independence Way, at 3:05 p.m. 5 or 6 electronics items were taken.
Officers went to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 6:07 p.m., where they arrested a 55-year-old Danvers man on an outstanding warrant.
Police went to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, for three shoplifters.
Sunday
Officer were dispatched to the vicinity of 160 Andover St., at 5:20 a.m., for a single car into the guardrail. They arrested the driver Frismant Macario Pojoy, 19, of 10 Estes St., Apt. 1, Lynn, and charged him with operating with his license suspended for drunken driving.