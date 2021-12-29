PeabodyTuesday
A Castle Circle resident came into the station, at 12:55 p.m., to report an ongoing case of fraud over the last three months. The reporting party told police they had lost approximately $20,000 over that period.
A Wheeler Street woman advised police, at 3:15 p.m., that she had been assaulted in her home, possibly by another woman whose name she gave to police. The victim was checked out by Atlantic and was fine. She refused any further medical assistance. An officer checked the area and asked resident to check their Ring cameras. One neighbor said her camera captured no one but the neighbor.
Police were sent to Lids, 210L Andover St., at 7:20 p.m. for a disagreement involving three parties. It was a verbal disagreement and all three were sent on their way.
An officer was called to the Mobil station at 137 Newbury St., for a customer causing disturbance and refusing to leave the store. The caller told police the customer threw a candy bar at her and left in a silver 4-door Toyota with a partial plate of 1G or 16. The vehicle was not located.
Wednesday
Police were called to Donna Street, at 1:30 a.m., for a car into the woods. The tow truck was able to extricate the vehicle from the woods, and it was driven by a friend to the operator’s home. The officer gave the friend a ride back to his own car.
An office was sent to 5 Holten St., at 9 a.m., after a resident called to complain that two vehicle were blocking his driveway. The vehicles were ticketed.
A party came into Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, 2 Essex Center Drive, at 10 a.m., to report the past theft of a wallet.
Marblehead
Tuesday
An officer was sent to a Village Street address, at 9:30 a.m., after a person called to report an altered check.
Police went to Stratford Road, at 11:45 a.m., in response to a report of suspicious activity.
The report of a motor-vehicle crash brought officers to Pleasant St., at 3:44 p.m.
Four officers were dispatched, at 9:20 p.m., to the vicinity of Adams road for suspicious activity.
Swampscott
Saturday
The DPW director was notified, at 8:25 a.m., that the roads were icing up.
A caller reported, at 7:15 p.m., from the Landing at Vinnin Square, 330 Paradise Road, that a gold/tan pickup truck had been driving around the parking lot for approximately 30 minutes had circled the lot approximately 12 times. The caller was not able to see the plate number.
Sunday
A Norfolk Avenue caller notified police at 12:10 a.m. that their 15-year-old step-daughter had left home earlier this evening and had not returned, She was found to have been transported to Salem Hospital, but there was no indication of injury or why she might have been taken there. The log entry was updated only from “missing person” to “juvenile problem.”
A neighbor of the nearby Mary Baker Eddy house at 23 Paradise Road, reported, at 10:28 a.m., that the picket fence and a pole at the house had been spray painted, and the spray cans were still on the grass on the property,.
A Millett Road resident came into the station at 4:27 p.m., to report she had found a Corgi running around without tags. The ACO was notified, but the dog’s owner came to the station and picked it. The dog belonged to a Humphrey Street resident.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 169 Paradise Road, at 5:10 p.m., for a hit-and-run accident after a pedestrian and a dog were hit by a vehicle. There was no indication of injuries or hospital transport, or whether the vehicle had been found.
Monday
Police were sent to a North Stone Road residence, at 6:10 a.m., to follow an open-line cellphone call. They were unable to gain entry without substantial damage, but they were finally able to make contact with the phone owner who said he had accidentally pocket-dialed from Aruba.
The operator of a white Toyota Prius with Illinois plates got out of the car in Vinnin Square, at 3:37 p.m., and began yelling at cars. He then got back into the Prius and drove away toward Lynn.
A Paradise Road caller told police, at 5:35 p.m., he would like to meet an officer at the back door to report a larceny from the basement.
Tuesday
Police were sent to the Danvers Road, at 7:40 p.m., to make a well-being check of a male seen stumbling along the road. The caller told police he was headed inbound on Danvers Road when he saw the man dressed all in black as he walked outbound toward Salem. Officers were unable to find him.
Salem
Tuesday
Police, called to 13 Franklin St., at 3:25 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest, arrested Richard E. Lewis, 62, of the streets, Salem. Lewis was charged with trespass; breaking and entering for a misdemeanor and resisting arrest.
The report of a break-and-entry to a motor vehicle brought officers to 63 Butler St., at 4:03 p.m.
Officers were sent to 63 Jefferson Ave., at 4:25 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were called to 600 Loring Ave., at 4:56 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 123 Canal St., at 6:25 p.m.
At 8:20 p.m., officers responded to 40 Leggs Hill Road, for a missing juvenile.
At 9:40 p.m., police were sent to the vicinity of Essex Street and Washington Square East for settle a disturbance.
Wednesday
Police were called to 3 Dove Ave., at 10:33 a.m., when a woman waiting in her car outside the North Shore Medical Center called to report a possible potential carjacker. Police responding to the location said the woman was waiting for her daughter when a strange man began walking around her car and acting oddly. Officers spoke to the man, who was known to have psychological issues. After determining he intended no harm, they sent him on his way.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 181 North St., at 10:35 a.m.
At 10:56 a.m., officers were called to 3 Barnes Ave. to investigate a larceny.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident brought police to 1 Canal St., at 12:20 p.m.
An officer was sent to 87 Leach St., at 1 p.m., to keep the peace.
An officer was called to 28 Federal St., at 2:10 p.m., to speak with a party who reported being harassed.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police responded, at 5:10 p.m., to the intersection of Rantoul Street and Railroad Avenue for a minor motor-vehicle accident.
Police made note, at 5:10 p.m., of the threats that were made during the Health Department open meeting held on Zoom.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Walgreen’s Pharmacy, 54 Elliott St., at 7:37 p.m. for suspicious activity in the bathroom, but no one was there when they arrived.
Wednesday
Police were called to 20 Cabot St., at 12:06 a.m., for a past break-and-entry to a truck.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Home Street, at 12:30 a.m., to assist a suicidal female.
At 1 a.m., officers were sent to 327 Rantoul St., to look into a possible past assault.
An officer was sent to Simon Street, at 8:10 a.m., to look for a vehicle involved in a suspicious death in Maine.
An officer went to 5 Dodge St., at 12:55 p.m., to check on a possible case of harassment.
An officer was called to 11 Netherton Ave., at 4:20 p.m., to assist an elderly female with a car in her driveway.
Police were called to the vicinity of 35 Brimbal Ave., at 4:44 to investigate a road-rage incident.
Middleton
Monday, Dec. 20
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:37 p.m., in or near the intersection of Forest Street and Old Hundred Lane on a traffic enforcement issue. After a brief investigation, they arrested the driver, Bah Moudjitaba, 28, of Peabody. He was charged with miscellaneous motor-vehicle equipment violations and with operating a motor-vehicle on a suspended license.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:25 a.m., in or near the intersection of Essex Street and Debush Avenue and gave the operator a verbal warning for a defective exhaust.
An officer went to Market Basket, at 2:07 p.m. for an ongoing theft investigation.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to a North Main Street address, at 12:27 a.m., for a party who was non-responsive.
An officer was sent to a North Main Street location, at 1:48 to mediate a dispute between neighbors.
Friday
Officers were called to a Gregory Street address, at 9:43 a.m., to investigate property damage in an ongoing investigation
A report of suspicious activity brought officers to a Maple Street address, at 5:35 p.m. There, they apprehended a 46-year-old Middleton man and placed him in protective custody until he sobered up.
Saturday
At 10:43 a.m., police notified the DPW of icy roads
At 12:09 p.m., police responded to River Street for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Police responded to another report of a motor-vehicle accident without injuries, at 3:55 p.m.
Sunday
Police stopped a vehicle at 4:55 a.m., near the intersection of North Main Street and Cranberry Lane and issued a written warning to a driver for a marked lanes violation.
Police stopped another vehicle at 6:15 p.m., on South Main Street near the Middleton Golf Course and issued a verbal warning to that driver for a marked lanes violation.
At 9:45 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on South Main Street and gave the operator a written warning for an expired registration.