Salem
Monday
An officer was called to 24 Palmer St., at 9:40 a.m., on a parking complaint.
Officers were sent to Bridge Street, at 1:55 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Police went to 288 Derby St., at 2:45 p.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Palmer and Salem streets, at 3:40 p.m. for the report of fireworks.
A larceny report brought officers to 40R Highland Ave, at 4:22 p.m.
It was a busy afternoon for traffic stops, with police stopping six vehicles on routine motor vehicle stops between 4:55 and 5:42 p.m. They were: in the vicinity of Webb and Collins St., at 4:55 p.m.; 370 Essex St., at 5:05; 38 Hazel St,. also at 5:05; the intersection of Bridge and Williams St., at 5:30; 157 Washington St., at 5:32; and 86 Washington St., at 5:42 p.m.
Officers were called to North and Oakland Streets, at 6:05 p.m., for a noise complaint.
Officers were sent to 426 Essex St., for a shoplifting, at 6:13 p.m.
Fireworks were reported again at 6:55 p.m. near the intersection of Naumkeag and Leavitt streets, and to the vicinity of 51 Prince St ., at 6:58 p.m.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 3 Valiant Way at 7:30 p.m.
Police were sent to a Highlands Avenue location, at 11:22 p.m., to check another suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. After a brief investigation, they arrested William M. Penta, 57, of 4 Pigeon Hill Road, Brookline, New Hampshire, and charged him with disorderly conduct.
Twenty additional fireworks calls were received between 8 and 12 p.m., but no arrests, summonses or citations were issued.
Tuesday
Police were dispatched, at 1:20 a.m., to the vicinity of 25 Perkins St., where they arrested Marisol Negron Gutierrez, 48, of 10 Nursery St., Apt. 2, and charged her with violating a harassment prevention order.
Police were called to Dove Avenue, at 2:06 a.m., for a pedestrian/bicycle accident.
An officer was sent to 1 Lee Fort Terrace, at 8:35 a.m. for a suspicious item.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to the intersection of Bridge and Oliver streets at 12:43 p.m.
Police were called to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 2:23 p.m., for a shoplifter apprehended. Arrested was Ricky Ballah Robinson, 38, of 112 South Hampton St., Boston. He was charged with second offense shoplifting.
An officer was sent to 50 Palmer St., at 3:10 p.m., for the report of a fraud or a scam.
An undesirable or an unwanted guest was reported, at 4:17 p.m., at 124 Lafayette St.
Police were called to the vicinity of 43 Mason St., at 5:25 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and a possible injury.
A cruiser was sent to Sable Road, at 5:40 p.m., to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle at 5:40 p.m.
Multiple tree, limb and wire downings were reported across town, starting at about 6 p.m.
A past assault brought police to 12 Planters St., at 9:33 p.m.
Wednesday
Police were sent to 323 Highland Ave., at 8:50 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
At 12:55 p.m., police were sent to 282 Canal St., to help settle a dispute.
Officers were sent to 54 Margin St., at 1:40 p.m., for a trespasser.
The report of a larceny brought police to 155 Derby St., at 2:30 p.m.
Peabody
Tuesday
A caller notified police, at 2:20 p.m., of two men with wheelbarrows coming from the Kittredge/Batchelder area and dumping cement. The officer could not find anything in the area.
A woman reported an elderly man, at 3:10 p.m., walking eastbound on Lowell Street prior to the 128 ramps. She was concerned for him, as he appeared to be trying to wave down cars. The officer spoke with the man who said he was just being friendly by waving at cars as they went by.
Police stopped a Lynn driver, at 5:20 p.m. on Summit Street and summonsed him to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
Someone called police, at 6:24 p.m., to report a suspicious looking bus in the parking lot of Trader Joe's, 300 Andover St.
Police stopped a Paleologos Street resident, at 8:10 p.m., at the intersection of Wallis and Walnut streets and summoned him to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A Paleologos Street resident advised police, at 11:20 p.m., that she had gotten a cruel message via social media.
Wednesday
A Lynnfield Street man reported, at 3:40 a.m., that a woman from Boston was outside banging on his doors and windows. Police located the woman, and a family member was in route to pick her up.
A caller notified police, at 11 a.m., that someone had stolen her debit card from the machine at the Sunoco on Route 1 south, and charges had been made on the card.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Two callers reported, at 6 p.m., from Sevinor Road, that a tree had come down on a truck.
At 6:05 p.m., a tree was reported down on a Pequot Road house. When an officer arrived, he reported a large tree down, along with wires, but made no mention of any damage to the house. Electric Light and Tree Department were notified. Police were advised, at 7:15 p.m., that power will be off in the neighborhood to allow repairs.
Multiple tree branches were reported down across town between 6 and 6:15 p.m., causing multiple temporary power and cable outages.
At 7:05 p.m., a tree on Leicester Road was reported down on tope of a Jeep Wrangler. At the same time a Pinecliff Drive resident reported a tree had fallen on a shed and destroyed i t.
At 11:50 p.m., an Atlantic Avenue resident reported she could hear loud noises and people with megaphones in the area. There was nothing logged that might indicate any activity in that direction.
Danvers
Monday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 120 Water St., at 8:20 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute.
Police were sent to the vicinity of McDonalds, 135 Andover St., for a possibly intoxicated male in a red car. An area search was negative.
Six people called before midnight to report fireworks in their areas.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Popes Lane, at 1:15 p.m., for a loud party disturbing the peace.
Officers were dispatched, at 12:55 p.m., to Best Buy, 230 Independence Way, for $500 worth of merchandise stolen.
Beverly
Tuesday
Two officers were sent to 55 Ober St., at 4:40 p.m. for a male acting strangely.
Three cruisers were sent to the Beverly Hospital parking lot at 91 Herrick St., for a patient behaving aggressively toward a doctor in the lot.
A 123 Front St. resident reported, at 6:10 p.m., that the rear wiper had been ripped off his car in the third such recent incident.
Three cruisers, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to Broadway at 7:20 p.m., for a party not breathing.
Police were sent to the dead end of Ocean Street at 8:45 p.m. for the report of suspicious activity. A party smoking marijuana was moved along.
Wednesday
Two cruisers were sent to Porter Street, at 1:22 a.m., after a caller reported fireworks going off in the park.
At 6:15 a.m., an officer responded to 50 Pearson St., for a past hit-and-run accident with property damage.
A vehicle was towed from 27 Pond St., at 9:35 a.m., and another from 32 Broadway St., at 10:10 a.m. They will be held for unpaid parking fines.
Two patrolmen, a detective and an ambulance were dispatched to a Sohier Road location, at 10:27 a.m., for a possible unattended death.
An officer was sent to 165 Cabot St., at 10:45 a.m. to look into the possible theft of a vehicle from the bank parking lot.
A patrolman and a firefighter succeeded in freeing a child locked inside a vehicle, at 11:25 a.m., near the intersection of Cabot and Judson streets.
Two cruisers and an ambulance were sent to Cabot Street, at 3:50 p.m., for a person with a possible broken ankle.
