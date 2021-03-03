Marblehead
Tuesday
An officer reported at 7:23 a.m., that there was big line of trash all along the road as all of the barrels had tipped over. The DPW was notified.
Police were sent to the intersection of Nanepashemet Street and Harbor Avenue at 8: 30 a.m., for a tree down across the road. Traffic was diverted at Harbor and Ballast.
Police responded to a Harbor Avenue address at 8:50 a.m., after a resident reported a fire in the toaster oven. The house was being evacuated and the caller was calling on the house phone so he could not stay on the line to provide more details. Firefighters arrived moments later and extinguished the blaze. It was contained to the toaster oven.
A person called police, at 10:10 a.m. from Leggs Hill Road to report a case of unemployment claim fraud.
A Pleasant Street school reported at 10:40 a.m., that a male student just took off, heading toward Village and Pleasant streets, with two staff members chasing him. The school called back less than 5 minutes later to report the student was back in the school building.
The harbormaster got a call at 4:15 p.m., reporting a sunken boat and an oil slick. The harbormaster said they have been aware of the boat, and the slick was runoff from the storm drains, not the boat. He said the boat had no engine, exterior tanks and had been there for a few weeks.
A Humphrey Street caller told police, at 6:55 p.m., that she had just gotten a call from someone claiming to be from a local hospital, trying to get her to pay for a COVID-19 shot over the phone with a credit card. She said she thought it might be a scam and she wanted it noted in the log.
Peabody
Tuesday
A Patricia Road caller reported, at 4:40 p.m., that about 10 minutes earlier, her 14-year-old daughter was playing in he driveway when she was approached by an older woman — possibly in her 60s — in a medium size greenish sedan. She said the woman offered her a gift and tried to persuade her to take it, but she declined and ran into the house. Police checked the area for the vehicle but found nothing that matched. The case was documented.
Police were called to the intersection of Main and Howley streets, at 5:10 p.m. after one vehicle struck another, then fled into the Stop & Shop parking lot. The operator of one vehicle was transported to Salem Hospital and his vehicle was towed. The 29-year old Peabody driver was summoned to court for operating an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle. The other vehicle also had to be towed.
Police were called to 8 Crowninshield St., to speak with a person who wanted to report her package had been stolen from the front entrance.
Police were called to Peabody Shell, 85 Lynnfield St., at 6:25 p.m., for a two-car accident without injuries. One driver, a 27-year-old Peabody man, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
A Lenox Road caller notified police, at 7:35 p.m. that an unknown party had used her personal information to fraudulently file for unemployment benefits.
Police were sent to Big Y Plaza, 637 Lowell St., at 8:20 p.m., to check out a report of a male in an orange reflective coat walking in and out of traffic between the Big Y Plaza and the lake. Police reported the party was drunk and declined assistance. They monitored him for safety as he continued to walk home, where he soon arrived without incident.
Wednesday
Police responded, at 9:20 a.m., to the intersection of Canterbury and Esquire Drive for a car into a utility pole, with the operator suffering a head injury and coughing blood. The operator was transported to Salem Hospital, the vehicle was towed and the Peabody Municipal Light Plant was notified.
An officer was sent to Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, at 1 p.m., for an unwanted guest. They called back moments later to say the party had left the hotel and the officer could stand down.
Salem
Tuesday
A noise complaint brought officers to 68 Linden St., at 2:12 a.m.
At 10:45 a.m., police were called to 13 Jackson Terrace for a dispute.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Proctor street, at 11:20 a.m.
Another motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to a Bridge Street location at 1:05 p.m.
Officers were called to 5 Warren St., at 1:50 p.m. for the report of a fraud or a scam.
Police arrested a Malden man after a motor-vehicle traffic stop, at 2:30 p.m., in the vicinity of 254 Canal St. Arrested was Kemoni Devin Boone, 22, of 65 Central Ave., Malden. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Police responded to two larceny reports mid-afternoon yesterday: to 323 Highland Ave., at 3:30 p.m.; and to 114 Bridge St., at 4:10 p.m.
The presence of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to a Liberty Street address at 5:10 p.m.
The report of a past assault brought police to 7 Loring Ave., at 7:10 p.m.
Police were called to 23 Endicott St., at 8:30 and to 1000 Loring Ave., at 9:10 p.m., for two separate cases of larceny.
Wednesday
A third larceny brought police to 80 Orchard St., at 1:25 a.m.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 34 Clark St., at 9:55 a.m.
Three more fraud or scam reports were telephoned in to police between 10:40 a.m. and 1:10 p.m.: At 36 Ord St.; 190 Bridge St., and 55 Weatherly Drive.
Police reported a hit-and-run accident without injuries at 1:20 p.m., in the vicinity of 7 Dearborn St.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 2 1/2 Essex St., at 2:50 p.m.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police responded to the vicinity of 119 Elliott St., at 5 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without personal injury. The operator, Donna Bosse, 53, of 32 Vincent St., Saugus, was arrested and charged with operating on a suspended license. She was also charged on an outstanding warrant.
A minor motor-vehicle accident brought officers to the intersection of Conant Street and Burley Farm Road, at 8:05 p.m. There were no injuries.
At 8:10 p.m., officers went to the vicinity of Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., for a car into a utility pole. There were no personal injuries, but the car had to be towed.
An officer was called to Dollar Tree, 230 Independence Way, at 9:25 p.m., for a party who was harassing an employee.
Wednesday
Officers were sent to Brookline Bank, 107 High St., at 12:35 p.m., for a case of indecent exposure, for a party who was urinating against the building.
Swampscott
Tuesday
Police reported, at 6:25 a.m., that a wire was down at 13 Sampson St., from pole to the house.
A 13 Winshaw Road caller advised police, at 7:40 a.m., that a cable wire was down across the street.
Police responded to Whole Foods, 331 Paradise Road, at 9:30 a.m., for a man passed out in a gray Chevrolet in the receiving area. He was taking a nap.
The DPW was asked to go to the vicinity of 2B Littles Point Lane, at 2:10 p.m., to check on the validity of No Parking signs placed in the area.
An officer was called to 22 Monument Ave., at 2:55 p.m., for a report of a past scam.
Beverly
Tuesday
Officers were called to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Walden St., at 4:40 for a motor-vehicle accident with injury.
A Hilltop Drive resident reported a case of identity theft to police at 6:45 p.m. They told police they had given personal information over the phone.
Police and an ambulance were sent to a Charnock Street address, at 7:05 p.m., for a juvenile threatening suicide.
Wednesday
Police were sent to Millbrook Road, at 8 a.m., for an unresponsive male.
Four officers were sent to Beverly Hospital, Herrick St., at 8 a.m., to assist hospital with a patient.
Officers responded, at 9 a.m., to look into an unemployment scam that had been filed. Investigation later showed the man had been scammed out of $3,700.
Officers went to the vicinity of River and Bridge streets, at 2:50 p.m., for a female down on the ground in the parking lot. An ambulance was dispatched and she was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were sent to 91 Herrick St., at 3:05 p.m. for a male causing a disturbance in the emergency room.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of McKay Street, at 3:45 p.m., for kids walking on the ice.
Police went to 480 Rantoul St., at 5:20 p.m., after a resident reported a package had been stolen.
