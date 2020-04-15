Peabody
Tuesday
Police were called to 4 Sunset Drive, at 3:20 p.m., for a garage break-in believed to have happened about 1:20 a.m. Nothing known missing at this time.
Police were sent to Maddy’s Car Wash, 300 Andover St., at 7 p.m., for a group of youths refusing to leave. The youths were listening to music in the wash bay, and they were not the regular group. They were advised to lower the music.
Wednesday
Police stopped a vehicle a 9:55 a.m., on Route 128 prior to the intersection with Route 1, and arrested the operator, a 26-year-old Mattapan man, on an outstanding warrant for assault and battery on a pregnant victim.
At about 10:30 a.m., an officer delivered food from Peabody High School to multiple families on Veterans Memorial Drive.
An ambulance was dispatched at 1 p.m. to 4 Sabino Farm Road, for a male with a fever and possibly hallucinating. He had been lying on the floor for 13 hours and was transported to Salem Hospital.
A caller from Lucky Dogs Daycare left a voicemail with Animal Control, at 1:20 p.m., saying a recently discharged employee was making false charges of animal neglect and abuse on social media. The caller was advised, via voicemail, that PAC had gotten no voicemails, emails or letters regarding the ex-employee’s allegations. The caller was advised to consult an attorney.
Salem
Tuesday
Officers were sent to Jackson Street and Highland Avenue, at 8:40 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Another motor-vehicle accident without injuries sent officers to Bridge and Washington streets, at 12:30 p.m.
Officers were called to 12 Pope St., at 12:55 p.m. for the report of a larceny.
A noise complaint brought officers to Essex and Washington streets at 3:45 p.m.
Officers went to 40R Highland Ave., at 4:20 p.m., to take a report on threats made.
The report of a trespasser brought an officer to 299 Essex St., at 5:05 p.m.
Police were sent to 18 Winter St., at 5:10 p.m. for a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
Officers responded, at 8 p.m., to the vicinity of Palmer and Salem streets, for a disturbance.
The report of an unwanted guest brought police to 8 School St., at 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday
Police were called to 405 Essex St., at 1:20 a.m., for a larceny.
Police were called to to 16 Pickman St., at 7:15 a.m., for a break and entry to a motor vehicle
Officers were dispatched to 70 Palmer St., at 9:05 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Beverly
Tuesday
The report of a break and entry to a truck trailer brought police to 395 Essex St. at 4:05 p.m.
Two officers were sent to a Cabot Street address, at 4:15 p.m., for a brother threatening his sister.
Police, fire and an ambulance were rushed to a Cabot Street address, at 4:30 p.m., for a party who appeared not to be breathing.
Three units were dispatched, at 7:10 p.m., 91 Cabot St., for a woman who was thought to have a gun.
Two officers were called to the vicinity of Cabot and Thorndike streets, at 11:15 p.m., to assist Salem Cab Company on a fare.
Wednesday
What was reported, at 8:20 a.m., as a dispute between neighbors with loud yelling, eventually brought three patrolmen, three detectives, a sergeant and the Fire Department to an Elliott Street apartment for what turned out to be a possible narcotics case. As of Wednesday night, it was still under investigation.
Officers were sent to 7 Willow St., at 10:10 a.m., for the larceny of a kayak.
The report of a past larceny bought officers to 27 Arthur St., at 10:10 a.m.
Two officers were sent to Hardy and Pleasant Streets, for a man having a breakdown.
A Munroe Street woman called police at 1:25 p.m., to advise them she had found her packages open on the porch.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police wee called to Cumberland Farms, 76 Newbury St., at 9 p.m., where they dispersed a group of homeless people.
Wednesday
Police were sent to 225 Newbury St. at 2 p.m., for a person being threatened via Facebook message texts. At 3 p.m., they were sent Dunkin Donuts, 128 Water St., for another person who was threatened, by text messages.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A Euclid Avenue woman called police, at 8:40 a.m. to report she had gotten a call from someone who claimed to be selling personal alarms and tried to get her personal information. She said the caller told her that a Marblehead resident had been attacked at a grocery store in an underground parking lot. The woman assured police she would not be calling them back.
The Fire Department advised police at 9:50 a.m. that some fire hydrants may have plastic bags over them as part of a leak-detection effort in town, but the hydrants are still working.
Fire and an ambulance were sent to a Commercial Street address after a daughter called 911 to report she had walked in and found her mother on the floor. She was uncertain whether her mother was injured as she was not being cooperative with her daughter. The mother was checked out by responders and transported to Salem Hospital.
A Carlton Road resident called police, at 6:36 p.m., to report that a car was parked in front of his house. He said he knew it was not illegal but he was bothered by it. He was reminded by police that anyone can park on a public street as along as they are doing so legally. The caller said, again, he knew they were doing nothing wrong.
Swampscott
Tuesday
Police were called to Capen Road at 1:40 p.m., for a suspicious person.
Officers were called to 324 Paradise Road at 8:35 p.m., for suspicious activity.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.