Beverly
Tuesday
Police dispersed seven youths on bikes at 12 New Balch St. at 5:06 p.m.
Police investigated vandalism to a car at 12 Hart St. at 8:20 p.m.
Wednesday
A resident reported a suspicious vehicle at East Lothrop and Corning streets at 1:56 a.m.
Police investigated a report of shoplifting at GameStop in the North Beverly Plaza on Dodge Street at 12:35 p.m.
An infant was locked in a car at 71 Dodge St., as reported at 2:28 p.m.
Salem
Tuesday
Shane True, 38, of Vineyard Haven, was arrested at 11 p.m. on Balcomb Street on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Police were attempting to place him and another person into protective custody. True pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Wednesday in Salem District Court, where his attorney said True was in the process of helping a man he'd met get home.
Wednesday
Police took a report of harassment from someone at the MBTA commuter rail depot on Bridge Street at 8:06 a.m.
Kadhim Alkhazaali, 22, of 57 Veterans Road, Peabody, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. on a charge of driving after license suspension following a traffic stop on Aborn Street.
Peabody
Tuesday
A woman called police at 6:44 p.m. to report that while shopping at Victoria's Secret in the Northshore Mall, she put down a Macy's bag containing approximately $700 worth of merchandise and someone swiped the bag.
Police went to a Shore Drive apartment shortly after 8 p.m. for a report of a fight; when they arrived, they found a pair of brothers engaged in "horseplay." The police told them to "keep it down."
Police took a report of "road rage" at 9:36 p.m. from a driver who said that another driver had tried to challenge him to a race while they were at the red light in Wilson Square, then sped off ahead of the man and began to "brake check" him as they both traveled down Central Street.
Wednesday
A driver was arrested on a drunken driving charge after crashing into a parked car on Aborn Street at 12:36 a.m. Joseph Ramsay, 25, of 2 Essex Lane, Peabody, was charged following the incident, which pushed the parked car into a utility pole, causing damage.
A Coach purse containing $160 cash and some credit union receipts was turned in to police at 10:01 a.m. The handbag was found on Bartholomew Street.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Five Eveleth School students were on board a parked school bus on Turner Street at 8 a.m. when it was struck by a car. None of the students was reported injured. The parents were notified.
A caller at 3:26 p.m. reported seeing approximately 15 balloons in the harbor by the first green buoy and expressed concern for the wildlife. The town's harbormaster was notified and was aware of the situation.
Swampscott
Wednesday
A motorist called police to report hitting a coyote on Essex Street and Vantage Terrace at 7:36 p.m. The caller said the coyote may be injured. The animal was gone by the time police arrived.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.