Beverly
Thursday
Officers were called to 295 Cabot St., at 10 p.m., for a person passed out in the bathroom.
Officers were sent to 10 May St., at 10:45 p.m., for a package stolen from a house.
At 11:10 a.m., an officer was sent to 268 Rantoul St., to disperse a group panhandling.
Police were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 3:30 p.m. to look into threats made to blow up the hospital.
Friday
Officers were called to the intersection of Ropes and Grant streets, at 10:25 a.m., for an ongoing fireworks complaint.
A caller reported, at 10:26 a.m., from the vicinity of Lothrop and Dane Streets that a fifth dead raccoon in a week had been found in the neighborhood.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to Cabot Street, at 11:50 a.m., for a woman down with blood around her. Police said it was a suicide attempt. The woman was transported to Beverly hospital for treatment and observation.
An officer was sent to 100 Rantoul St., at 5:20 p.m., to disperse a group of skateboarders in the garage.
Officers were dispatched to 10 Enon St., at 6 p.m., for a car accident with property damage.
A different accident with property damage brought officers to the intersection of Cabot and Beckford streets, at 7:10 p.m.
Saturday
At 1:05 a.m., two cruisers were sent to 26 Chapman St. for a possible house party disturbing the peace.
Police were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Judson streets, at 7:55 a.m., for a man locked inside the Speedway bathroom screaming.
Officers responded, at 12:50 a.m., to the intersection of Hale and East Corning streets, for a two-car accident with property damage.
An officer was sent to a West Dane Street address at 2:20 p.m. to view a suspicious Facebook message.
An officer was called to 161 McKay St. for a past larceny.
Moments before 7 p.m., three cruisers and an ambulance were dispatched to the commuter rail crossing at Cabot and Kittredge streets to assist MBTA police in an accident involving a commuter train and a motor vehicle. Police said the vehicle apparently stalled on the tracks and could not be restarted in time to get it out of the way of the oncoming train. The driver and passengers were able to get out of the vehicle in time to avoid injury, but the vehicle sustained major damages.
Police were sent to 8 School St., at 11:25 p.m., after a woman claimed a man tried to enter her apartment.
Sunday
Three cruisers were dispatched, at 3:10 a.m., to 55 Dodge St., in response to a commercial burglary alarm.
Police were called to 112 Elliott St., at 8 a.m., for a drunken male who had been locked in the bathroom.
Peabody
Wednesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of the Peabody Carwash, 27 Central St., at 2:45 p.m., to assist an elderly person in a wheelchair that had broken down.
Police were sent to Bill & Bob's Roast Beef, 2 Central St., at 6:55 p.m., to accompany the health inspector while he checked the business to make sure it was closed. The officer reported the restaurant was, in fact, open. It will be closed again until the Health Department states it can open again.
A 911 caller from the Green Tangerine Spa & Salon at the Northshore Mall told police, at 8:35 p.m., that he was homeless and stranded at the mall with nowhere to go. The officer reported the person will be assisted by another patron headed to Lynn.
Thursday
Police and fire were sent to the Plaza Motel, 125 Newbury St., at 3:10 a.m. after the front desk reported a fire outside of room 43. Firefighters extinguished the fire and a male was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries.
Officers were called to 7 Central, at 3:50 a.m., after an unknown person was reported to be reportedly ringing to get into the building. The party, Cody Goodwin, 22, of Salisbury, was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace. He had, earlier in the night, been charged with three domestic-violence related offenses.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Capone's Restaurant, 147 Summit St., at 9:50 p.m., for a third-party report of a hit-and-run accident. There was no vehicle description and no suspect vehicle. There was some glass and debris in front of Christian Book Distributors, but no vehicles.
Friday
Northeast Nursery, 234 Newbury St., notified police, at 9:25 a.m., that some Christmas items had been stolen overnight. The officer stated two wreaths were taken.
Police were sent to East Boston Savings Bank, 67 Prospect St., at 9:50 a.m., for an unruly customer in the lobby. They arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for disorderly conduct.
An Emily Lane caller notified police, at 2:20 p.m., of a credit card fraud.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were sent to 166 Boston St., at 10 p.m., for a car accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Thursday
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:30 a.m. in the vicinity of 29 Highland Ave., and after a brief investigation arrested the driver, Luis A. Vega, 54, homeless, of Salem. Vega was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, subsequent offense; and with operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
A report of a larceny brought police to 12 First St., at 11:05 a.m.
Another larceny report brought officers to 469 Loring Ave., at 1:10 p.m.
Officers were dispatched at 3:45 p.m. to the vicinity of 450 Highland Ave. for a fight.
A shoplifting report brought officers to 70 Loring Ave. at 5:45 p.m.
Police were called to The Home Deport, 50 Traders Way, at 7:30 p.m., for a shoplifter. They arrested Damianos Stefanides, 51, of 366 Western Ave., Lynn. He was charged with shoplifting.
Friday
Police were called to 34 Park St., at 7:50 a.m., for a larceny.
A report of threats brought officers to 211 Washington St., at 6:10 a.m.
Police were sent to 81 Highland Ave., at 8:55 a.m., for a past assault.
Police were called to 29 New Derby St., at 3:55 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Police were dispatched, at 5:25 p.m., to 117 Lafayette St. for a fight.
Saturday
A larceny report brought police to 56 Margin St., at 9:55 a.m.
Sunday
The report of a break-and-entry in progress brought officers to 27 Beaver St.
Swampscott
Wednesday
Police were sent to 531 Humphrey St., at 7:10 a.m., for a con or scam.
A Beach Bluff Avenue caller told police, just before 6 p.m., that there appeared to be a broken water pipe in the house next door. Police said it appeared to be a sewer break, and the DPW was notified.
Officers responded to 128 Beach Bluff Ave., at 8:45 p.m., after a resident called to report a suspicious person wearing a red hoodie, blue jacket, red shoes and jeans standing in front of his house. The caller said the suspicious male took off running when he came out and looked at him. He said the male ran toward Bellevue Road. The caller asked to speak with an officer.
An officer was sent to 1004 Paradise Road, at 8:45 p.m. after a woman's daughter reported she believed her elderly mother was being scammed.
Thursday
A Jessie Street caller told police, at 4:50 p.m., that packages to him had been delivered to the wrong address and he was going to try to get them back.
A Gale Road caller told police, at 5:15 p.m., that packages had been stolen from the front of her house.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A caller told police, at 10:30 a.m., that he thought he left his credit card in the machine after vacuuming his car in Vinnin Square. He said the card was used five times since then at CVS and Walgreens in Vinnin Square. He contacted his credit card company.
Thursday
A Briar Lane resident reported, at 11:40 a.m., that someone purchased a phone with her Social Security number under a different name. When she called AT&T Security, she was told that a male in a red car was waiting at her address, and when FedEx delivered the package, he got out of his car and said he lived there, took the package and drove away.
Friday
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to a Lafayette Street address at 10:15 p.m. for an accident involving a red 2005 Toyota Highlander into a tree with the driver trapped in the vehicle. The driver was freed and transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries, and the vehicle was towed.
Saturday
At 10:13 a.m., the town declared a snow emergency starting at midnight and ending at 7 a.m. Sunday due to the forecasted nor'easter.
There were four reports of downed limbs, but no major closures or damages, and only one call for wires possibly downed. Several cases of water leakage caused by windblown rain were reported.