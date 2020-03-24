Peabody
Monday
A student at Higgins Middle School called police at 3:45 p.m. to report that one of his classmates had borrowed his earpods and would not return them. The officer left a voice mail for the involved juvenile.
A caller notified police at 7 p.m., from the Bida Company, 6 Highland Park, that her brother was breaking everything in the house. Apparently, he was upset over money for a taxi. He will be returned to his home on Fulton Street by an officer.
A Lowe Street woman called police at 11:50 p.m. to report that a suspicious vehicle with four occupants was parked in front of her house. They were sent on their way.
Tuesday
A man called police at 10:40 a.m., to report from C&C Lobster, 297 Lynn St., that the catalytic converter had been stolen from his vehicle.
Police were called to 3 Harvard St., at 12:50 p.m., to speak with the owner about a case of fraud.
Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., reported, at 1 p.m., that a female shopper had failed to scan items in self-checkout and refused to stop for store loss prevention, who said she fled in a vehicle. The officer reported merchandise valued at about $20 were taken. He will attempt to notify the owner that she was trespassed from Stop & Shop.
Police responded to the intersection of Lowell and Taylor streets, at 1:20 p.m., for the report of a rollover accident. A black 2008 Toyota RAV4 had overturned and the operator was injured. He was transported to Salem Hospital and his vehicle was towed.
Salem
Monday
Police were called to 55 Linden St., at 3:40 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
A noise complaint brought police to 18 Nichols St. at 8 p.m.
At 10:15 p.m., officers were sent to 11 Garden Terrace for another noise complaint.
Tuesday
Police were sent to 41 March St. at 10:05 a.m. and to 205 Highland Ave., at 10:50 a.m., on separate harassment claims.
Officers were called to 74 Leavitt St., at 11:35 a.m., and to 16 Lemon St. at 11:40 a.m., to handle separate parking complaints
The report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 120 Bridge St., at 11:55 a.m.
Police responded to 10 Beckett St., just after noon, for a larceny.
A break-and-entry to a motor vehicle brought officers to 24 Howard St., at 1:30 p.m.
Marblehead
Monday
An officer was sent to Schooner Ridge, at 11:10 a.m., where he served a license suspension in hand to a party.
A passerby called the attention of an officer to an abandoned Washington Street house with its door kicked in, at 12:50 p.m.
Police were sent to a Washington Street location, at 3 p.m., for a brown Subaru that had been parked for 30 minutes near the main entrance to Crosby's, with a child in a car seat with no one having checked on the child. Police located the owner of the vehicle and spoke with them about the issue.
A Green Street resident called and asked to speak to a lieutenant to report he is having an on-going issue with his neighbor. The caller said his neighbor threw a branch — that had apparently fallen from the caller's tree — back onto his property and, in doing so, damaged his boat cover.
Beverly
Monday
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to Paine Avenue at 6:35 p.m., for a man possibly not breathing. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Tuesday
A report of a burglary brought officers to 40 Woodland Ave. at 1:40 a.m.
Police were called to 149 Park St., at 2 a.m., for a group punching a parked vehicle.
An officer was sent to Cabot and Lenox streets at 8:20 a.m., for a party living in a car and urinating in public.
An officer was sent to 191 Cabot St., at 2:20 p.m., to look into threats that had been made to kill someone.
A smell of something burning brought police and firefighters to 20 Sohier Road at 2:40 p.m. There was no issue.
Danvers
Monday
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 5:30 p.m., for a male shoplifter. They arrested a 34-year-old 286 Newbury St., Peabody, man on two outstanding drug-related warrants
Police were called to Agway, 9 Wenham St., at 7:55 p.m., for a suspicious male walking down the road. An area search turned up nothing.
Tuesday
Police took a report of cyber fraud at the police station at 3:25 p.m.
Swampscott
Monday
Police were called to Bertram House, 565 Humphrey St., at 5 a.m., to assist with a medical issue.
Medical personnel were sent to 6 Littles Point Road at 12:50 p.m., and to 38 Duncan Terrace at 1:10 p.m., on unrelated medical issues.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 37 Salem St., at 5 p.m., for a disturbance.
Tuesday
Officers were sent to 205 Burrill St., at 2:35 a.m., for a break and entry.
Medical personnel were called to 38 Duncan Terrace, at 3:50 a.m., on a medical issue.
