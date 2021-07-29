Peabody
Wednesday
A caller advised police, at 5:55 p.m. of a female in her 60s, walking down Route 114 with a backpack and a shopping bag, yelling at traffic. Officers spoke with the woman. She said she needed no assistance.
A caller reported a male on a teal, gas-powered scooter in the vicinity of St. Ann's Church, 140 Lynn St., who was operating erratically and appeared to be under the influence. An officer stopped the scooter in front of the Brown School and requested an ambulance for the operator.
Officers were dispatched to Leather City Commons, 77 Lowell St., at 9:20 p.m., for five people brawling and one using a large stick as a weapon. Police broke up the brawl and arrested Patrick Corning, 38, homeless, of Peabody. He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Thursday
Police were sent to Acura of Peabody, 233 Andover St., at 6:55 p.m., after the manager reported some wheels were stolen off the lot.
Salem requested, at 7:15 a.m., that a cruiser be sent to Best Gas, 129 Newbury St., at 7:15 a.m., to check for a truck with stolen scrap metal in the back.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A Gallison Avenue resident called police, at 10 a.m., to report that an extra trash barrel has been put out behind hers that didn't belong to any neighbors. Officers checked the barrel and found only bags of used clothing without any identification, so they were to be taken to the dump. The woman called back to say the trash men came and afterwards, someone came and picked up the barrel.
A driver called police at 5:10 p.m. from Oak Street to report there was a metal plate in the street, but it was cracked and he was concerned if someone drives over it, it will cause a problem. The DPW said it was covering a gas shut-off valve and the crack was no immediate issue.
Beverly
Wednesday
A Park Street resident called police, at 5 p.m., to report past verbal threats.
A Dartmouth Street caller notified police, at 5:05 p.m., that fraudulent withdrawals had been made from their bank account.
The chief, Fire Department, three cruisers and an ambulance responded, at 7:46 p.m., for a car over an embankment in the vicinity of 70 McKay St. The female operator had a medical episode, but it was a very low-impact crash and she was uninjured.
Officers responded, at 9:20 p.m., to 502 Cabot St., for approximately 15 teens and bikes at the school entrance. They were dispersed without issue.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Grover St. and Chapel Hill Road, at 10:30 p.m. for loud music and kids running into the street.
Thursday
Police were called to the vicinity of Radcliff Road, at 12:28 a.m., for neighbors being too loud.
At 1:12 a.m., officers were sent back to 19 Radcliff for another noise complaint.
Police responded to Judson St., at 2:26 a.m., for a possible overdose. Narcan was administered to the patient, but there was no response.
Officers were called at 8:12 a.m., to 28 Whitney Ave., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run.
Officers were sent to a South Street home, seeking detox for a relative, possible overdose.
Police were called to River and Federal streets, at 10:10 a.m., for another truck stuck under the bridge.
Four units were sent to 245 Essex St., at 10:23 a.m., after a resident called to say a neighbor was banging on his door with a butcher knife.
The report of bicycles stolen from a garage brought police to 18 Sylvan Road, at 11:34 a.m., for bicycles stolen from the garage.
A cruiser responded to 1 Beverly Commons Drive, at 12:44 p.m. for a motor-vehicle hit and run this morning.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were called to 215 Essex St., at 3:45 p.m., for a disturbance, and shortly after, at 4 p.m. to 448 Essex Street for another disturbance.
Officers sent to 171 Boston St., at 4:58 p.m., for a dispute, arrested a 26-year-old Lawrence man on an outstanding warrant.
Police stopped four vehicles on various issues, between 5:14 and 5:39 p.m. The stops, in order, were at 125 Washington St., 240 Jefferson Ave, the intersection of Nursery and North Streets, and North Street.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Boston and Federal streets at 5:45 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
A Lynn man was stopped about 6 p.m. for driving an unregistered motor vehicle, but after a brief investigation and records check, Julian A. Peralta, 19, of 160 Neptune Blvd., Apt. 506W, Lynn, was arrested. He was charged with exhibiting another's license; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; and possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute.
Police were called to 77 Willson St., at 7 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
At 7:42 p.m., police went to 33 Federal St., to settle a disturbance.
Officers went to 12 Pope St., at 7:50 p.m. for the theft of a motor vehicle or a motor vehicle plate.
Police were sent to 1 Florence St., at 8:40 p.m., after a person reported being threatened.
A drunken individual brought police to 7 Randall St., at 10:25 p.m.
Thursday
Police were called to 134 North St., at 1:10 p.m., for a past assault.
A noise complaint brought police to 41 Palmer St., at 1:27 a.m.
Police stopped a vehicle at 3:12 a.m., in the vicinity of First Street and Traders Way on a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop. They arrested Joell Bienvenido Sosa, 23, of 3 Laurent Road, Apt. 2, Salem, and charged him with disorderly conduct.
An officer was sent to 160 Fort Ave., at 6:45 a.m., to check a suspicious item.
Officers were dispatched, at 8:55 a.m., to the vicinity of Bridge and North streets for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a past assault brought officers to 35 Congress St., at 11:10 a.m.
Police were sent to 376 Highland Ave, at 11:17 a.m., to check out an incident of vandalism or graffiti.
Police were sent to 43 School St., then to 10 First St., at 1:30 and 1:45 p.m., respectively, to settle separate disputes.
Another motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 241 Essex St., at 2:15 p.m.
The report of a shoplifting brought officers to 227 Highland Ave., at 3:45 p.m.
Police were sent to South Washington Square, at 4:15 p.m., in response to a call about a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. After a brief investigation, they arrested David Michael Swett, 25, of the streets, Salem. Swett was charged with possession of a Class B drug and on an outstanding warrant.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were sent to the Lydon Aquatic Center, 200 Commonwealth Ave., at 5:50 p.m., for kids trying to break into the building.
An officer went to 130 High St., at 8:15 p.m., for a past unwanted guest.
At 8:55 p.m., police were called to 153 Andover St., for two males making threats.
The report of a possible house break-in brought police to 14 Mount Carmel Road, at 11:37 p.m.
Thursday
Officers were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive at 11 a.m., for a shoplifting. No further information was available.
