PeabodyWednesdayPolice were sent to Salem Hospital, 81 Highland Ave., Salem, at 10:52 a.m. to make a warrant arrest of a man being discharged from the hospital. They arrested Joseph M. Melchionda, 27, of 28 Essex Green Drive, Apt. D, Peabody. He was arrested on the Peabody warrant, on charges of assault and battery; malicious destruction of property, under $1,200; attempting to intimidate a witness, juror, police, or court official; kidnapping; and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Police were called to the vicinity of Legal Seafoods, 210L Andover St., at 11:52 a.m., for a hit-and-run accident. The vehicle fled the scene after after hitting a light pole and damaging two other vehicles, one of which sustained significant damage. Police contacted the Newburyport Police Department and requested they contact the owner of the vehicle, which was registered to that name and address.
At 12:13 p.m., an off-duty police officer spotted a party he suspected of being sought on multiple warrants, at Shaws Supermarket, 210S Andover St. Ashley Hunt, 30, of 286 Newbury St., Apt. 57, Peabody, was approached by the officer, identified, and arrested on five separate warrants for credit card fraud and related charges. She was taken directly to court.
An officer was called to Nordstrom, 210N Andover St., at 3:25 p.m., to document a larceny from the store.
At 4:37 p.m., a caller from 17 Truman Road reported the theft of a package on or about Thursday, Dec. 23, .
A Coolidge Avenue parent came into the station at 7 p.m. with concerns about text messages an adult was sending to their child. The officer documented the case and forwarded it to CID.
A Summit Street property owner reported to police, at 7:55 p.m., that a person was constantly coming onto their property and taking items that did not belong to them. The officer went to that person’s residence and, as he was not there, left a message with his brother to contact Peabody Police. The owner did not want to pursue criminal charges.
Thursday
Police were sent to O’Conor Park on Home Street, at 7:35 a.m., for a person sleeping in a tent. The person was directed to pack up and be on his way.
The property manager at 8223 Crane Brook Way notified police, at 9:10 a.m., of a past break and entry into a unit, which was then vandalized. The unit had no occupants at that time.
A person walked into the station, at 10:45 a.m., to report a possible earlier altercation between a male and a female at the intersection of Wallis and Tremont streets.
Danvers
MondayPolice were sent to 15 Endicott St., at 8:50 p.m., for a car into a pole, with personal injury.
TuesdayPolice notified the DPW, at 3:15 a.m., of icy roads.
Officers were called to the vicinity of 55 Conant St., at 9:20 a.m., of a two-car accident without injury. The parties exchanged papers and went on their way.
Police were called to Planet Fitness, 20 Archmeadow Drive, at 11 a.m., for an unreasonable guest. He left before police arrived.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run was reported, at 12:35 p.m. at a Maple Street location.
Police were sent to the Comcast/Xfinity store, 139 Endicott St., at 2:20 p.m., for a disorderly customer, but he left before police got there.
WednesdayAn officer was sent to the 59 Conant St. skate park, at 4:25 p.m., to take a report on graffiti on a skateboard ramp.
An officer was sent to a Jacobs Landing address, at 4:55 p.m., to make a well-being check on an elderly couple.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 111 Conant St., for a motor-vehicle accident without personal injury,
Police were sent to Ira Lexus, 101 Andover St., at 7:50 p.m., for a suspicious person who picked up a bag, but an area search was negative.
ThursdayPolice responded to Candlewood Suites, 238 Andover St., at 5:40 a.m., for items broken and/or stolen from Unit 120 and valued at greater than $2,000.
An officer was sent to the Lahey Outpatient Center at Danvers, 480 Maple St., for a motor-vehicle pedestrian accident.
Michaud Mitsubishi, 80 Andover St. notified police of a lost or stolen motor vehicle license plate, at 11:05 a.m.
Police were sent to 85 Andover St., at 12:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury,
The Dollar Tree, 230 Independence Way, reported the larceny of money from a vending machine, also at 12:30 p.m.
A break and entry to a motor vehicle was reported, at 1:25 p.m., from a parking lot at Liberty Tree Mall.
A larceny from a motor vehicle was reported, at 1:45 p.m., from 33 Centre St.
SalemWednesdayThe report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought police to 32 Lafayette Place, at 6 p.m.
An officer responded to 22 Cherry St., at 6:25 p.m., to speak with a party who reported being threatened.
A juvenile was reported missing, at 6:35 p.m., from the Plummer Home for Boys at 37 Winter Island Road.
Officers were sent to 10 First St., at 7:20 p.m., to check out the report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police were sent to 323 Highland Ave., at 8:08 p.m., to investigate a past break and entry.
At 9:40 p.m., officers were called to 56 Peabody St. on a noise complaint,
At 10:15 p.m., police were sent to 227 Highland Ave., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
ThursdayPolice were sent to 278 Derby St., at 2 a.m., to make a well-being check.
At 3:08 a.m., they were sent to 1 Courageous Court on a separate well-being check.
Between 4:36 and 7:50 a.m., police responded to three separate addresses on well-being checks: 7 Loring Hills Avenue at 4:36; 1 Sewall St., at 7:36; and 18 Leach St., at 7:50 a.m.
Police were called to the Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road, for another report of a missing juvenile.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 5 Carlton St., at 12 noon.
At 2:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to 311 Highland Ave., to quell a disturbance.
The report of a missing adult brought police to 12 Federal St., at 3:15 p.m.
Police were sent to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 3:33 p.m., for a larceny.
Police were dispatched to 24 Sable Road, at 4:25 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Officers were called to 7 Loring Hills Ave., at 4:30 p.m., to investigate a past assault.
At 5:30 p.m., an officer was called to 29 Traders Way on a parking complaint.
Marblehead
Wednesday
An officer was sent to a Tower Way address, at 11:55 a.m., to speak with a party about a larceny, forgery or fraud.
An officer was sent to Humphrey St., at 12:55 p.m., to assist a citizen.
The report of a possible scam brought an officer to Waldron Court at 1:50 p.m.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Commercial and Prospect streets, at 2:05 p.m., for a motor-vehicle crash.
The report of an assault brought three officers to West Shore Drive at 3:05 p.m.
An Upland Road party advised police, at 4 p.m., of a stolen inspection sticker.
Two operators were given verbal warnings in two unrelated motor vehicle stops. The first, at 6:32 p.m., took place at the intersection of Harbor Avenue and Ballast Lane; and the second, at 9:05 p.m., was at the intersection of State and Washington streets.