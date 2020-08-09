Peabody
Friday
An officer was sent to a Brooksby Village nursing unit at 4:20 p.m., after the director of nursing reported that one patient had assaulted another.
Police were sent to 13 Abby Ellen Lane, at 5:50 p.m., for the report of an unwanted person or guest. On arrival they found multiple vehicles with wrong plates attached. There was a dispute over the ownership of the house. Parties involved were referred to court to settle the matter.
Saturday
A Washington Street resident called police, at 2:35 a.m. to report an Uber driver had banged on her door after returning medication she left in the vehicle. The driver left before the officer's arrival, but he took a large planter from in front of Buddha's Tavern and threw it against her front door.
A woman called police, at 6 a.m., from a Pulaski Street residence to report that her landlord from upstairs was just banging on her door and yelling. It was an ongoing tenant-landlord dispute. The woman called back a few minutes later to say the landlord and the caller's boyfriend were now fighting out front. Officers spoke to six parties involved and they have agreed to stay away from each other today.
A Fairview Avenue resident reported his front storm door was smashed sometime overnight.
A caller reported at 10:05 a.m. that a motor vehicle/bicycle accident had resulted in an arm laceration to the cyclist and they were transported to Salem Hospital.
A 71 Margin St. caller advised police at 12:15 p.m., that her son is planning on hosting a party with 200+ people at their residence, and she does not want any such party held there. Police spoke with the parents — who will be out of state over that date — and the son, and the parents made it clear they had not given permission for the party. They asked that police monitor their residence to insure it does not happen.
A resident of 386 Lowell St. reported at 6:35 p.m. that three lawn signs had been stolen.
A caller reported at 9 p.m. that his motorcycle was struck while it was parked at the Azorean Brotherhood of the Divine Holy Ghost, 20 Howley St., and the vehicle fled the area. Danvers police will check the RMV address of the suspect vehicle.
Police were called to Hampton Inn, 59 Newbury St., at 10:15 p.m. after a front desk employee reported a man and a woman were fighting in the lobby.
Sunday
Police were sent to Lahey-North at 2 a.m., for a fight in the emergency department.
Police were called to Hampton Inn, 59 Newbury St., at 11:30 a.m., for an unwanted guest. Officers located the male behind the building and transported him to 31 Hazel St., in Salem.
Police were sent to Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., at 12:10 p.m., for a shoplifter who appeared to be loading up his backpack to steal things. He left the store without paying and was apprehended nearby by an officer. Police arrested Joseph C. Mallahan, 29, of 95 Casa Blanca Court, Haverhill. He was charged with shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250.
Police were called to Red's Kitchen & Tavern, 131 Newbury St., at 1:45 p.m., after the restaurant reported a woman doing laps through the parking lot waving a scarf. She was described as having long dirty-blond hair, a black tank top, black shorts and bright sneakers. She left the area and was thought to be heading north on the southbound side. Officers were unable to locate the woman, although they did have a conversation with a woman who may have been the person, but they were unable to confirm.
Beverly
Friday
Three units were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 4:25 p.m., for a patient assaulting staff members
A detective was sent to a Brimbal Avenue address, at 5 p.m., after someone complained that an orthodontist had taken a video of a juvenile.
Also at 5 p.m., an officer was sent to a filling station at 131 Brimbal Ave., to attempt to find a driver who had paid for gas then left without getting any (gas).
An officer was sent to the intersection of Park and Pleasant streets, at 6:15 p.m., after a driver called police from that location to report his truck had struck the bridge.
Three cruisers were sent to the intersection of Rantoul and Bow streets, just before 7 p.m., for a party walking up Bow Street screaming.
An officer went to the vicinity of Echo and Bertha avenues, at 9 p.m., to advise the party using the wood chipper that it was really disturbing the neighbors.
Saturday
Three cruisers and an ambulance were sent to a Rantoul Street location, at 1:05 a.m., for a woman believed to be overdosing.
Police were sent to 224 Elliott St., at 9 p.m., for a customer causing a scene and the establishment wanted him removed.
Sunday
Police were dispatched to Whole Foods, 150 Brimbal Ave., for a suspicious vehicle outside the store.
The report of a Craig's List fraud brought officers to 12 Highland Ave., at 12:30 p.m.
Police went to 54 Elliott St., at 1:35 p.m., to assist with an out-of-control customer.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of the dead end of Ocean St., at 3:30 p.m., after a party reported someone may have brandished a knife.
An officer was sent to Dane Street Beach, at 4:30 p.m., after someone reported a child was there without a parent.
Danvers
Saturday
Police were called to Home Depot, 92 Newbury St., at 5:20 p.m., for suspicious activity: A male was painting a motorcycle. He was not found.
An officer was sent to Danversport Yacht Club, 161 Elliott St., at 7:35 p.m., for a white bus that was idling and disturbing the peace.
Police were sent to 8 Huron Ave., at 10:35 p.m., for loud music that was disturbing the neighbors.
Sunday
An officer was sent to 12 Drury Lane, at 12:10 a.m., for malicious damage to a sign.
Officers were called to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 3:15 a.m., after a guest there reported had been robbed.
Police were sent to the Rail Trail to look for a person who was possibly under the influence.
Officers were dispatched, to Residence Inn by Marriott, 51 Newbury St., at 2:20 p.m., after a woman reported someone had threatened to shoot her.
Police were called to Gulf Express — Andover St., for a female who to said she was being chased.
Marblehead
Friday
A caller reported, at 8:20 a.m., that he was driving on Village Street when a Nissan Altima backed out of a driveway and struck his Silverado truck. The Nissan driver claimed the Silverado driver was at fault. The investigating officer noted that the Nissan, which was backing out, struck the rear quarter panel of Silverado.
A caller notified police, at 3:35 p.m., from Atlantic Avenue, that a gray Honda was doing donuts in the parking lot. The driver then parked by the tennis court and walked away with the other kids with him. The caller said the tire marks can be seen in the lot.
A woman notified police from Atlantic Avenue, at 7:10 p.m., that a heavyset, balding male in a green T-shirt was sitting outside and appeared to be homeless. She said he had several bags, including a bag of towels. The woman told police she brought him something to eat and he was very appreciative. She said she thought he might be in need of assistance. An officer spoke with the man and reported he was fine and waiting for a ride. The bag contained groceries, and he was not homeless.
A woman called police, at 8 p.m., to say she was concerned about the large number of people gathered at the beach, and "they don't look like they are related." She was advised to talk with the Board of Health, but she said she had spoken with them in the past about the same issue and they seemed unconcerned and did nothing about it.
Saturday
A woman called police, at 1:20 a.m., from Clifton Avenue, to complain about three men talking loudly in the middle of the street. It happens several times each week, she said. An officer spoke with the men, and they agreed to move it inside.
Police, fire and harbormaster went to Ferry Lane at 9:45 a.m., in response to multiple calls of a boat on fire. Firefighters reported it was a cooking fire that had been extinguished. Firefighters reported one person with superficial burns to the arm; then command reported two more victims coming in with superficial burns. One victim was transported to MGH. All units were clear at 11:20 a.m.
An Atlantic Avenue caller reported, at 12:30 p.m., that her daughter, who was an employee of a local shop, just had an interaction with an intoxicated male, who made inappropriate comments to her. The mother asked we make sure her daughter was OK. The daughter was fine. She was concerned over the male's intoxicated state. An officer was checking the area for the male.
Fire and the Light Department were sent to an Amherst Road address, at 6:20 p.m., after a party reported a tree had fallen on some wires. Several homes were without power for several hours.
An Ocean Avenue caller advised police, at 9 p.m., of some 25-30 people not social distancing or wearing masks and probably drinking. Police reported about five people. With no issues, units cleared.
Officers were dispatched to Leicester Road, at 9:50 p.m. after an anonymous caller reported a large party. The responding officer said it was just a couple of kids and they were spoken with. The person called again, at 10:50 p.m. to say he could hear the kids outside again. He said when the officers had come by earlier, they were quiet, but now they are back outside and just as loud. Dispatch called the resident and advised them to have the party quiet down.
Sunday
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to an Ocean Avenue address, at 1:20 a.m., after a resident reported there was a male outside the house yelling and screaming for help. She said he appeared to be in some kind of distress, and that she would go and see if he required any medical attention while officers were enroute. After arrival, police requested an ambulance for the male, who was drunk and had an unknown injury. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
Swampscott
Friday
An officer was sent to 25 Cherry St., at 9:20 a.m., for a juvenile problem.
A report of vandalism to a motor vehicle brought police to 641 Humphrey St., at 2:35 p.m.
An officer responded to Puritan Road to investigate the report of a con or a scam.
Police were sent to a Pierro Terrace address, at 5:15 p.m., to talk with a party who reported being threatened.
Officers were sent back to Cherry Street again, at 6:35 p.m. for a juvenile problem
Saturday
Police were called to Ingalls Terrace, at 1:40 a.m., on a noise complaint.
A report of vandalism brought an officer to 33 Columbia St., at 9:30 a.m.
Police were called to the intersection of Phillips Park, 601 Humphrey St., at 3 p.m., for an ordinance violation.
Officers responded at 5:10 p.m. to a call about a suspicious party at Walgreens, 505 Paradise Road.
Another ordinance violation brought police to Preston Beach, at 5:30 p.m.
At 7:30 p.m., officers responded to 60 Humphrey St., for suspicious behavior
Police were sent to 1 Loring Ave., at 8 p.m., for a party disturbing the peace.
Police responded to three noise complaints between 9 and 10:20 p.m. They were, respectively, at Eisman's Beach; 38 Banks Terrace; and 26 Elm Place.
A noise complaint brought officers to 124 Essex St., at 11:55 p.m.
Sunday
At 2:05 a.m., officers were called to the vicinity of 30 Buena Vista St., on another noise complaint.
