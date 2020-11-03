Peabody
Sunday
An employee at the Gulf gas station on Route 1 south called at 5:52 p.m. to report that a customer had swiped his phone while using the ATM. Police caught up with the woman and she returned the phone.
At 6:45 p.m. a resident of the Charles Motel on Mill Street, who had been away, called police to report that she returned to find that her room had been burglarized. Nothing was missing but a window was broken and the back door was not secured. Police are investigating.
One man was arrested and a second will be summoned to court after a person reported being jumped and robbed of a cellphone near the Welch School on Swampscott Avenue at 6:50 p.m. Chibuikem Christian Onwuogo, 20, of 6 Paul Ave., Peabody, was charged with attempted murder, strangulation or suffocation, witness intimidation and assault and battery. Onwuogo was arraigned Monday in Peabody District Court. A 19-year-old man from Crane Brook Way, Peabody, will be summoned to court on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Bonnie Sanford, 56, of 10 Ellsworth Road, Peabody, was arrested on a charge of drunken driving following an accident on Emerson Street at 7:37 p.m.
Estuardo Chavez Yoc, 25, of Lynn, was arrested at 10:49 p.m. on a charge of driving without a license and on a Woburn warrant after police say he struck a hydrant outside the Spring Hill Suites on Route 1.
Monday
A scooter was reported stolen by a Washington Street resident at 7:16 a.m.
Peabody police say don't be like a man from Walden Hill Drive, who called 911 at 9:52 a.m. to report that his cable television was out and he had been unable to get through to the cable company. He asked police to get an answer for him from the cable company. "I explained that's not what 911 is for," the police wrote. "He proceeded to say 'I'm sick then.' So then he was transferred to Atlantic (ambulance) ... Turns out he feels fine, and needs to pay the cable bill for service to work ... imagine that."
An employee at Peabody District Court called at 10:27 a.m. to report an incident of larceny by check.
An Aborn Street resident reported at 10:55 a.m. that someone had opened a credit card in his name.
Marblehead
Sunday
Police took a report of a light department scam at 1:35 p.m.
A hit and run crash was reported on Washington Street at 5:26 p.m. The driver of a Mercury Sable struck another vehicle and then a sign, which toppled over onto some orange traffic barrels. The driver was stopped at Village Plaza and later taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Beverly
Monday
Police took a report at 2:14 p.m. of threats to kill a witness in a pending criminal case.
Police took a report of harassment by a neighbor on Bisson Street at 3:11 p.m.
Salem
Sunday
A larceny was reported on Lafayette Street at 5:13 p.m.
Monday
A past burglary was reported on Essex Street at 9:27 a.m.
A break to a vehicle on Hazel Street was reported at 9:51 a.m.
A second report of a larceny from the same address on Lafayette Street was reported at 10:25 a.m.
