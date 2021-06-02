Marblehead
Tuesday
Police received a complaint at 3:03 p.m. that a black SUV drove right past a school bus stopped at Leggs Hill Road and Tedesco Street at 2:40 p.m. while children were getting off the bus. The bus driver said he honked the horn and had all his red lights flashing. He also said this is a daily problem at certain stops: Atlantic Avenue at Garden Road, Atlantic at Bartlett Street, and the "worst" is Humphrey Street at Endicott Avenue.
At 3:16 p.m., a caller reported she was driving on Baldwin Road, about to cross Pleasant Street to Smith Street. As her traffic light turned green, four cars ran the red light on Pleasant.
A Middle Street resident called again at 6:23 p.m. to report receiving a call from someone claiming to be a police officer. He was told it was a scam and not to give out any personal information. The man then asked what day trash day was and repeatedly asked for the officer's name.
Peabody
Tuesday
An Airsoft gun was turned in at 11:08 a.m. for destruction.
A Harris Street resident reported at 12:56 p.m. that a former spouse was starting credit accounts in her name. The report was forwarded to the detectives division.
An Elaine Avenue resident called at 1:13 p.m. to complain that a neighbor frequently plays with his dogs outside, causing them to bark. The dog owner will be sent a warning and a copy of the barking ordinance.
A report of a past assault on Tremont Street involving a roommate was made at 1:44 p.m.
Animal control reported receiving a voicemail at 3:04 p.m. from a woman complaining about dog "waste" left on Washington Street. On callback the woman said she had no idea of the culprit's identity.
Police were asked to perform a well-being check on a 16-year-old boy with special needs who was seen attempting to direct traffic at the junction of Route 128 and Lowell Street at 3:19 p.m. Police were unable to locate the boy.
Police went to a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle on Forest Street near the Salem Country Club at 3:22 p.m. One driver was taken to the hospital. Police contacted the principal of the school.
A bicyclist was taken to Salem Hospital after a collision with a vehicle at the intersection of Main and Pierpont streets at 6:30 p.m.
Police went to the Winona Pond water treatment plant at 6:54 p.m. to investigate suspicious vehicles and found people fishing in the pond. They were advised of the no trespassing signs and told to leave.
Police received a report of a "fight in progress" at the bar at Century House on Route 114 at 8:51 p.m. The arriving officer reported that the fight was not in progress and that the parties had been asked to leave.
Wednesday
An Orchard Street resident reported the theft of a lawnmower at 9:26 a.m.
The theft of packages from the mailroom at a Lynn Street building was reported at 11:32 a.m.
Salem
Tuesday
Robert Downing, 30, of 116 Lafayette St., Salem was arrested at 6:30 p.m. on charges of possessing cocaine with intent to distribute, trafficking in opiates between 18 and 36 grams, driving without a license and a lights violation.
