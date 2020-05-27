Marblehead
Tuesday
Police received a courtesy call at 9 a.m. that a cancer survivor was coming home and the family was having a drive-by honking parade. Over 50 family members would be driving by and planned to stage their cars at the Clifton Lutheran, pending permission, and come down Humphrey Street to Thompson Road. The caller was advised that the high school graduation staging was in the area and traffic would be jammed up because of that.
A woman walked into the station at 9:27 a.m. to report a chronic disturbance in her neighborhood on Nicholson Street. She said a group was partying all weekend. She was advised to call police when it's happening, but said she didn't want to jeopardize the relationship they had as neighbors. Later that day, she called back to report another incident, involving a parking spot, a hostile car owner, a dog running loose outside and the ongoing loud partying. Police responded to the scene.
A caller dialed 911 at 11:23 a.m. to report 10 people were playing pickle ball on Pleasant Street and not wearing masks.
A caller on Merritt Street reported at 1:58 p.m. there was private construction occurring daily and it's constantly disturbing her peace. She was told that since it was 2 p.m. and also as there is no established noise ordinance in town, officers couldn't do anything.
Reid Llewellyn Jones, 50, of 17 Nicholson St., Marblehead, was arrested at 4:49 p.m. on a probation department warrant, following a report of an ongoing disturbance.
A Pond Street resident came into the station at 5:23 p.m. to report he was the victim of fraud and needed to file a report.
A caller reported at 7:58 p.m. that there were 10 to 15 kids playing in the area of Broughton Road and not social distancing. An officer said they have all been quarantining together and one of their mothers will get them all masks.
Swampscott
Monday
Police took a report of a person in a green T-shirt on the track at Upper Jackson Park purposely violating social distancing at 11:55 a.m.
Tuesday
An accident was reported outside Walgreens on Paradise Road at 9:21 a.m.
Danvers
Monday
A "scam/swindle" was reported on Kirkbride Drive at 5:37 p.m.
Fireworks were reportedly set off on Robert Road at 8:34 p.m.
Tuesday
Police took a report of fraud regarding an unemployment claim on Larrabee Avenue at 9:44 a.m.
No injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hobart and Centre streets at 11:03 a.m.
Police took a report of unemployment fraud from a Crane Street address at 12:42 p.m.
A bicycle was reported stolen from the Corner Grocery on Hobart Street at 2:10 p.m.
A stolen car was found on Andover Street at 4:48 p.m.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police went to Manor Road at 2:34 a.m. after a caller reported that their daughter had locked them out.
Police broke up a group of people outside a Cabot Street address at 12:10 p.m.
A car crashed onto the ball field at 112 Elliott St. at 2:57 p.m.
Police broke up a group of youths in the skate park on McPherson Drive at 4:47 p.m.
Police took a report of someone setting off fireworks on Lothrop Street at 9:02 p.m.
C.L. Johnson-Henderson II, 18, of 12 Charles St., Beverly, was arrested at the intersection of Elliott and Chase streets at 10:13 p.m. on charges of drunken driving, driving to endanger, resisting arrest and speeding.
Police dispersed groups of people from Ober Street and Bayview Avenue at 10:53 p.m.
Wednesday
A moped was reported stolen from Cabot Street at 9:04 a.m.
A vehicle was reported stolen from Northridge Road at 10:48 a.m.
A tree fell on a car on Cabot Street at 11:43 a.m.
Salem
Tuesday
A suspicious person was reported on Jefferson Avenue at 12:39 a.m.
Police took a report of harassment from Harrison Avenue at 7:12 a.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on Greenway Road at 9:49 a.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on Indian Hill Lane at 10:16 a.m.
Police took a report of a fight on Congress Street at 2:10 p.m.
A theft from Lafayette Street was reported at 3:15 p.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on Tanglewood Lane at 5:13 p.m.
An assault in progress was reported on Derby Street at 5:38 p.m.
A theft from Ord Street was reported at 5:48 p.m.
Police assisted the fire department on Essex Street at 9:13 p.m.
A theft from Harbor Street was reported at 9:24 p.m.
Wednesday
Police took a report of threats from a Boston Street address at 11:10 a.m.
Peabody
Tuesday
At 6:36 p.m., a bicycle was reported stolen from Veterans Memorial Drive Sunday night. The caller reported two men with a white pickup truck took the bike.
Police went to the Marriott on Centennial Drive at 8:34 p.m. for a report of a person who had passed out. The person turned out to be an employee catching a quick nap before starting his shift.
A Washington Street resident reported at 9:18 p.m. that someone had broken into the apartment earlier in the evening.
A 23-year-old Peabody man was arrested on a warrant following a traffic stop on Mill Street at 10:01 p.m.
Police took a report of a missing 31-year-old resident of a Lowell Street group home at 11:09 p.m.
Wednesday
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash on Andover Street that left a Toyota Corolla pinned against the side of a hair salon at 5:02 a.m. An inspection found no structural damage to the building.
A Buttonwood Lane resident reported that her Social Security number had been used to fraudulently apply for unemployment insurance at 7:57 a.m.
Police in Peabody and Salem were contacted at 8:18 a.m. by PanAm Railways asking to clear the railroad tracks of homeless encampments because a train was scheduled to come through after noontime.
A 24-year-old Peabody man will be sent a summons charging him with trespassing and possession of a controlled drug after police found him sleeping in a tent on private property in an area off Lynnfield Street at 8:24 a.m.
A tuxedo cat was reported missing since Tuesday from America Drive at 10:44 a.m. The cat was subsequently found and returned home.
An accident in front of Bunghole Liquors on Lowell Street was reported at 12:11 p.m. A driver initially tried to leave but then returned, police said.
Police took a report of a larceny from a woman at the Extended Stay Suites on Jubilee Drive at 2:46 p.m. The woman said two friends who had helped her move had also helped themselves to some of her belongings.
||||