Peabody
Sunday
Police and ambulances responded to the vicinity of Walgreens, 229 Andover St., at 6:35 p.m., for a two-car accident with multiple injuries. One operator was transported to Beverly Hospital by Topsfield Fire and Rescue and the other operator refused medical assistance. Both vehicles were towed.
An officer was sent to 5 Hoover Ave., at 10:15 p.m., for a possible overdose. He reported it was not an overdose, but a seizure, and the patient was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were called, to 33 Tracey St., at 11:10 p.m., for a fight in progress. One party will be summonsed to court on a charge of assault and battery.
Regional 911 relayed a possible domestic to Peabody police at 11:20 p.m. The open line caller recorded a caller yelling "Get the police here now!" The caller got back on the line and told dispatch he saw a blonde woman crying and yelling in the parking lot of Red's Kitchen and Tavern, 131 Newbury St., and being pulled into a beat-up tan sedan, with a partial out-of-state plate of 422SN, which then headed north on Route 1. Officers checked but were unable to locate the vehicle.
Police were called to Northshore Vault, 9R Sabino Farm Road, at 11:30 p.m. after the businessman reported the door was open and the lights were on. Police and owner did a walk-through and said all was in order except for some graffiti that was found inside.
Monday
Police were called to the vicinity of 183 Bartholomew St., at 6:40 a.m., for a two-car accident. There were no injuries, but one car was towed.
Police were called to Starbuck's, 240 Andover St., at 8:30 a.m., by a person who reported the operator of a vehicle with Oklahoma registration had backed into his vehicle while parking and became very argumentative when the caller tried to exchange information. The Oklahoma driver declined medical assistance. There were no tows.
Animal control received a f report at 10:15 a.m., from a King Street resident who reported her two dogs had gotten into a fight with a raccoon and were both injured. She said the raccoon was dead at her property and was directed to take it immediately to Borash Animal Clinic. The Borash staff was notified of the need to test the deceased animal immediately for rabies. The dog owner was advised of required quarantine protocol to observe until test results come back. A voicemail was left with the Health Department, advising them of possible exposure to the dog owner.
Salem
Sunday
Police were sent to 19 Washington Square, at 4 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A request for a well-being check brought police to 295 Derby St., at 4:25 p.m.
Police were called to the vicinity of 59 Harbor St., at 7:15 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Officers were sent to 53 Clark St, at 7:25 p.m., on a call for a disturbance.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Broadway and Canal Street, at 7:45 p.m., for a fight.
An undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 3 Dove Ave., at 8:40 p.m.
The report of a motor vehicle or motor-vehicle plate theft brought police to 19 Congress St., at 9 p.m.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of North and Oakland streets, at 9:25 p.m.
Police responded to 59 Harbor St., at 9:30 and to11 Ward St., at 9:45 p.m. for calls about two separate disturbances.
Monday
Officers went to 3 Dove Ave., at 4:20 a.m., to make a well-being check.
At 4:22 a.m., officers were called to 72 Leavitt St., for a larceny.
A juvenile issue brought police to 25 Memorial Drive, at 7:35 a.m.
An officer was sent to 11 Dodge St., at 8:05 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Separate parking complaints brought an officer to the vicinity of Essex and Flint streets and 1 Herbert St., at 10:50 and 11 a.m. respectively.
An officer was called to the vicinity of 7 Central St., at 1:20 p.m., for a suspicious item.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were called to 325 Cabot St., at 5:25 p.m., for a man trying to get into an apartment.
A complaint about a male guest refusing to leave brought an officer to a 10 Park St. address to assist the guest in finding his way out the door.
Monday
Officers were sent to 437 Essex St.,. at 9:45 a.m., after a box truck was reported missing from the parking lot.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 31 Cornell Road, at 10:40 a.m., for a small child bitten by a dog.
Medical assistance was sent to a Lowell Street location at 12:40 p.m., for a child with a toy or toy cord wrapped around their neck.
Police stopped an vehicle at 1:36 p.m., in the vicinity of 412 Hale St. After a brief investigation, officers arrested the operator, Vanessa Leigh Daniels, 37, of 20 Blaine Ave., Beverly. She was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; and operating a motor vehicle while possessing an open container of alcohol.
Officers were called to 245 Essex St., at 1:55 p.m., to check on a female who missed an appointment.