Salem
Sunday
Police responded to three noise complaints in under an hour: The vicinity of Rainbow Terrace and Raymond Road at 1:26, 31 Perkins St. at 1:37, and 54 Mason St., at 2:15 a.m.
Police responded, at 1:50 p.m., to Sutton Avenue for a complaint regarding a resident parking sticker.
An officer was sent to 48 St. Peter St., at 2:50 p.m., for a hit-and-run accident.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 450 Highland Ave., at 3:15 p.m.
A larceny brought police to 1 East India Square at 4:45 p.m.
Police were dispatched to 296 Washington St., at 4:46 p.m., in response to a report of a stabbing. After a brief investigation, they arrested Jose M. Morales Jr., 50, of 71 Palmer St., Salem. Morales was charged with assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, violation of a miscellaneous municipal ordinance, and possession of a Class B drug (subsequent offense).
At 5:50 p.m., officers were called to 160 Lafayette St., for a past break-in.
At 7:10 p.m., police were called to 227 Highland Ave., for a shoplifting.
Police responded to 32 Clifton Ave, at 9:37 and to 24 Palmer St., at 9:45 p.m., for fights.
Monday
A disturbance brought officers to 64 Palmer St., at 2:50 a.m.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 16 Porter St., at 9:40 a.m.
The report of a larceny brought police to 40 Leggs Hill Road, at 9:45 a.m.
Police were sent to 38 Swampscott Road, at 12:10 a.m., for another larceny report.
Officers went to 10 Howard St., at 1:30 p.m., for a disturbance.
Peabody
Sunday
Officers were sent to a Catherine Drive address, at 7 p.m., where they arrested a 52-year-old man for violation of an Essex County probation warrant.
An officer was called to a group home on Surrey Lane, at 8:50 p.m., for an autistic resident who was upset and throwing things around. The staff called his mother who was able to calm him prior to the arrival of officers, and no EMS response was needed. The resident was calm and cooperative with officers who documented the incident.
A woman reported, at 10:35 p.m., from Sabino Farm Road, that a male she knows only by the nickname, "Big D," was refusing to leave and had "squared up to me." She said he had since left on foot, in an unknown direction, wearing a white shirt, jeans and white sneakers. Police located the man on Andover Street. He identified himself and told officers he was heading to Lynn for the night. The caller was advised of her right to seek a restraining order but declined.
Monday
A female resident of Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, called police at 1:15 a.m., to report receiving harassing messages on her phone.
An officer notified the station at 6:40 a.m., of a water main break in the area of Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe, 86 Andover St. DPS was advised.
Police were sent to Higgins Middle School, 85 Perkins St., at 6:45 a.m. where they stopped a motor vehicle with Pennsylvania plates in the school's upper parking lot. The driver was given a verbal warning for doing donuts in the lot.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, 485 Lowell St., at 7:20 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident with airbag deployment. Officer requested EMS, two tows and the Fire Department for leaking fluids. One operator was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries.
At 8:20 a.m., a driver from Work Smart Systems, 3 Lakeland Park Drive, reported that their Mass. commercial license plate was stolen overnight. The rear plate only was taken.
Marblehead
Thursday
Police were called to Ocean Avenue, at 5:40 p.m., for a group of teens yelling and screaming obscenities, but they left before police arrived.
Police were called to Pleasant Street, at 8:30 p.m., for a minor accident involving a motor vehicle and a youth on a bicycle. There were no injuries. Police spoke with the juvenile's mother, and he was walking his bike back home.
A woman called police from Ocean Avenue at 10 p.m., to report she and a friend were sitting on the beach when a group of teens began following them and throwing rocks at them. There was no description other than they appeared to be older teens. Police responded to the area, and, a few minutes later, the woman called back to say the teens had gotten into a dark-gray sedan or hatchback. A cruiser arrived on the scene a minute later, and 10 minutes after that reported the issue was resolved.
Friday
Police were called to Front Street, at 9:15 a.m., after a Chevy Suburban backed into a house. There were minor damages to the house and less than $1,000 in damages to the vehicle. The driver was given a verbal warning for a one-way violation.
Saturday
Police responded, at 12:10 p.m., to Pleasant Street after a vehicle complaint regarding a white 2014 Fly Excels Bus, a black 2015 Ford Explorer, a white 2020 Ford Ranger and a white 2015 Mercedes sedan. The caller reported an illegally parked car was creating a traffic issue and now a bus is stuck. An officer requested a hook to remove one vehicle, as it was creating a serious issue, and left a message with the owner of the Ford to get it moved as well. At this point, the snarl was blocking traffic at Pleasant and Watson. Moments later an MBTA bus hit a police cruiser. T dispatch was notified and had their own cruiser and supervisor en route. At 12:42 p.m., the scene was cleared, with report to follow.
Five cruisers were dispatched to Fort Sewall Lane, at 1:45 p.m., after a caller reported a woman was at the fort yelling and screaming, then got back into a vehicle and left. At about 2:10, she apparently returned and was reported as being a white female wearing a long dress, with a hat and a pony tail and carrying a large bag. Her vehicle was black with New Hampshire plates, and she was throwing stones and acting strangely. Police located the female a few minutes later and spoke with her. She was OK and said she was going to the lighthouse. She was advised about being on private property.
At 3 p.m., a woman called to report her brother had called her from his Intrepid Circle apartment to tell her the neighbor from the apartment above him had thrown water on him while he was sitting on his deck, and he was unable to call police due to a language barrier. An officer was sent to the scene where he spoke to the person.
A woman called, at 5:40 p.m., from her parents' Gerald Road home, to report she had discovered her parents' silverware missing on Wednesday. It was last seen several years ago.
A caller reported to police, at 9:05 p.m., from the intersection of Lafayette Street and Carna Road that the Massachusetts Environmental Police were on Lafayette Street with two motorcycles pulled over. Both bikes were towed, but no other information was available.
Sunday
A man called from Atlantic Avenue, at 12:40 p.m., to report he had found a large box, about the size of a dresser, that had washed up on shore, and he found it to be suspicious. Swampscott was called to investigate as it was within their jurisdiction.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Pleasant Street, at 5:12 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident involving a white 2017 Nissan Sentra and a blue 2008 Honda Accord, in response to more than 10 calls. One person declined medical assistance and both cars were towed.
A Creesy Street woman reported, at 2:50 p.m., that her gray 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen. She named the person she suspects.