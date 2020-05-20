Beverly
Tuesday
Three units were sent to a Brimbal Avenue location, at 6:50 p.m., for three males yelling obscenities at people.
At 6:55 p.m., officers went to the vicinity of 78 Dodge St., to check on a male staggering on the sidewalk.
Police, fire and ambulance responded at 6:20 p.m., to 38 Walcott Road for a house fire.
Police were called to 2 Friend St., just before 8 p.m. to speak with a woman who had purchased $500 worth of gift cards after an email conversation with someone she believed to be her employer. The "employer" asked her to make photocopies of the gift cards and email them to him. After doing so, she became suspicious and called her boss to verify the request. He told her he knew nothing about it. Police are investigating,
Officers were called to 93 Cabot St., at 9:05 p.m. to speak with a woman who said she was assaulted earlier.
Wednesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Bay and Lothrop streets, just after midnight, to look for a party who was trying car door handles
Officers were sent to 80 Herrick St., at 6 a.m. in response to a report of people yelling outside the address.
An officer went to the intersection of Lothrop and Dane streets, at 12:05 p.m., to assist a child looking for their parent.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of 16 Roundy St., at 12:25 p.m., for a person on the sidewalk.
Reports of a fight and a general disturbance brought officers to 240 Rantoul St., at 12:45 p.m.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A Seaview Avenue man advised police at 9:50 a.m., that he had gotten a strange call this morning on his home phone. The female caller knew a lot about him and his family and talked about the things they did in high school. He tried to call the number back but it was blocked, and when police tried to trace the number, they were unable to find a match for it.
A Washington Street business called police at 11:25 a.m., to say they had a woman who has defrauded the company for a considerable amount of money. They said she started in Beverly, then wrote bad checks in Salem and then in Marblehead. Detectives contacted Salem police and were still waiting for a call back.
A woman called police, just before 5 p.m. to report that as she was walking past a house on Heritage Way, her dog pushed some mulch off the yard. She bent down and put the mulch back and, as she started to walk away, a woman at the house started to yell at her. She ignored the woman, who then proceeded to get into her car, chase her down and shouted at her from the car to "Stay off my property or I will call the cops and have you arrested!" The caller said this was even after she told the woman that she had put back the mulch her dog had moved.
A Smith Street caller told police, at 6:40 p.m., that when she was at the post office recently, she was upset to see an employee not wearing a protective mask. She said something to him about it and he told her that he was tired. She wanted to know what could be done about it. She was advised to contact the local postmaster and voice her concerns.
A Creesy Street resident came into the station, at 8:30 to inquire why his license had been suspended. He was advised it was the result of an incident in New York, which then notified the Mass. Registry. He was advised to contact the Registry to see what he can do about getting his license back. He told police he was surprised that his license had just been suspended, as the New York incident took place in 2013.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Cabot and Coolidge roads, at 5:40 p.m., for someone blocking the rail trail. An area search was negative.
Police wee sent to the vicinity of 211 Pine St., for a motor vehicle accident without injury that had resulted in an argument.
Police were sent to The Home Depot, 235 Independence Way, at 11:05 p.m., for parties working late.
Wednesday
An officer went to 11 Spring St., at 3:25 a.m., for loud screaming that was disturbing the peace. Police found nothing, however.
Police were sent to Kane's Flower World, 64 Andover St., for too many people on the premises, in violation of a town bylaw.
Police fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 12:30 p.m., to The Meadows Condominiums, 19 Garden St., for a vehicle into the building.
Police were called to 12 Martin St., just before 2 p.m., for two guests who were refusing to leave.
Swampscott
Tuesday
Police responded, at 1:55 a.m., to 8 Pierce St., at the request of Marblehead police, for an unknown disturbance.
Officers were sent to Stop & Shop, 450 Paradise Road, at 11:30 a.m., for a party violating an anti-harassment order.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 44 Humphrey St., at 3:20 p.m., after a caller reported a vehicle had struck a parked car.
DCF hotline advised police at 10 p.m. they had gotten a call from the Portland, Oregon, Line For Life reporting they had spoken with a child caller who said she thought her mother's boyfriend was a pedophile, as he was masturbating in front of her and touching her improperly. Line For Life thought the phone line was Lynn-based. After contacting Verizon, they determined the call was from a Lynn-area subscriber with a local name and address. Swampscott police are investigating.
Peabody
Tuesday
A 21 Goldberg Road woman came into the station a 4:45 p.m. to report that someone was fraudulently claiming her unemployment benefits.
Police were called to Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., at 5:35 after a caller reported possible drug activity. They had observed a suspicious exchange of "small baggies" for cash, involving three males in a gray Honda Accord. Police spoke with the parties and one said he was giving his friend a Juul pod.
Police were called to the vicinity of Lake and Grant streets, at 6:25 p.m. for a two-car accident with airbag deployment. Lake Street was temporarily shut down until the accident was cleared. One operator was unhurt and the other refused medical assistance for a minor injury,
A caller reported, at 7:30 p.m., that a manhole cover had sunk into the road, creating a large depression. He said he placed a pizza box over it with "Caution" written on the box. DPW was notified and will check the location.
A caller notified police, at 9:50 p.m., that he was assaulted by a male yielding a butcher knife in front of 10 Holten St. He said he was now at his 111 Main St. residence. The officer said it was an argument and no weapon was shown.
A 6 Beacon Blvd. caller reported she came home at 10:40 p.m., to find items missing from her back porch. She also said her front door and basement locks had been tampered with.
Wednesday
A resident of 9 Littles Lane called police, at 12:15 a.m., to report that the party in the adjoining unit was banging a basketball off the wall and it was keeping her awake. She said it was an ongoing issue. She was advised, since it is an ongoing issue, to take it up with the property manager.
A 12 Anita Road resident told police, at 4:10 a.m. that there had been a prowler in her back yard for the last two nights, and she just checked her camera, and he was there again 45 minutes earlier. Police checked the exterior of the building and noted that the suspect was male, between 25 and 30 years old.
Police stopped a motorcycle, at 10:30 a.m., on Heath Road. They arrested the operator Pedro Perez-Martinez, 55, of 142 Washington St., Lynn. He was charged with operating on a suspended license and with speeding. The motorcycle was towed.
A 10 Elizabeth Lane called police, at 2:40 p.m., to report that he believes his neighbor may have stolen some items from his front lawn and cut down some of his trees over the last year.
