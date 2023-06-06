PeabodyMonday
A Parsons Street neighbor reported, at 2:27 a.m., that purple lights were coming from the side window of #19 that he believes should be unoccupied as it has been vacant for the last year. The party checked out OK and had a letter granting him the power of attorney.
Police were sent to 25 Aborn St., at 3:36 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident. The vehicle was towed and two parties refused medical transport. A Lynnfield Street female, 23, was summoned to court on a charge of disguising herself to obstruct justice.
Officers responded, at 10:32 a.m., to the scene of a two-vehicle accident, at the intersection of Foster and Washington streets. There were no injuries and both vehicles were towed.
The report of an assault with a dangerous weapon brought police to Friendly’s, 250 Andover St., after a walk-in advised police of a past dispute involving weapons. The parents of the victims just wanted the incident documented and wanted no further police involvement.
A 45-year-old male Everett driver was stopped, at 4:30 p.m., in the vicinity of 31 Lynnfield St., and summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for a marked lanes violation.
A 26-year-old male Main Street, Peabody, driver was stopped at 4:50 p.m., in the vicinity of 8 Walnut St., Peabody, and summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; a number plate violation; and for operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to Sports Collectibles, 14 Peabody Square, at 5:08 p.m. for juveniles on the roof again.
Police went to the intersection of Palmer Avenue and Perkins St., at 5:30 p.m. for a disturbance, when a taxi driver reported a customer was refusing to pay. The caller said the customer went into the house and when he went in after him to ask for the fare, the customer became confrontational. Responding units are checking for the party who fled.
Police responded to The Cheesecake Factory, 210C Andover St., after a caller reported a male passed out behind a vehicle. The caller did not want to approach the male and was unable to see the plates. An officer reported an elderly female down and Atlantic was enroute. Officer is now reporting two additional patients inside the vehicle, for a total of three. Atlantic was advised to send another ambulance, and all three parties were transported to Salem Hospital.
Police and medical responded to an apartment at Tannery Two, 12 Crowninshield Road, at 11:57 a.m., for a possible overdose, with the party not responding. The responding mother found baggies by his side. His breathing was agonal and three doses of Narcan were administered. He was transported to Salem Hospital .
Salem
Monday
Police were sent to 113 Rainbow Terrace, at 5:05 p.m., to execute a search warrant, after which they arrested a 24-year-old resident of that address. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant and was taken to court.
Tuesday
Police were called to 72 Loring Ave., at noon, for a shoplifting arrest. They arrested Timothy Walsh, 21, of 71A Loring Ave., Apt. 24D, and charged him with shoplifting.
The report of another larceny brought an officer to 5 King St., at 12:03 p.m.
At the same time, an officer was called to 30 Outlook Ave. to report on a fraud or a scam.
At 1:23 p.m., police were called to Walmart, 450 Highland Ave., where they arrested a pair for shoplifting. Arrested were Sarabeth Henry, 43, of 4 Sisson Terrace, Apt. 2, Lynn, and Kevin Roberson, 37, of 62 Neponset, Revere. They were each charged with shoplifting.
A cruiser was dispatched to Garden Terrace, at 2:28 p.m., to end a dispute.
An adult was reported missing from Lifebridge — Northshore at 3:31 p.m
BeverlyMonday
Three cruisers were sent to Elliott Street, at 5:28 p.m., to break up an argument or possible fight inside a motor vehicle.
Several youths reported being approached by an older male at about 5:40 p.m.
The report of an identity fraud /unemployment benefit scheme brought an officer to 13 School St., at 5:42 p.m.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 5:42 p.m., to the intersection of Bridge Street and Kernwood Heights, for a two-car accident with property damage.
Two cruisers were sent to 8 Charnock St., at 10:18 p.m., for a group outside disturbing residents.
Tuesday
Officers were called to 10 Mulberry St., at 12:09 a.m., to settle a disturbance.
At 2:05 p.m., two officers were sent to Cabot Street to move along a group of homeless people.
Three cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 23 Mill St., for a male party causing a disturbance.
At 9:51 a.m., the Kernwood Bridge was reported stuck open.
Police responded, at 10:33 a.m., to 243 Essex St., for a two-car accident with possible injury.
The report of a possible sexual assault brought police to Essex Street at 12:11 p.m.
The sergeant and three officers were dispatched, at 1:02 p.m., to Dodge Street for women fighting with their ex-boyfriend.
A general disturbance brought police to 11 Vestry St., at 1:42 p.m., for people yelling on the porch.
The sergeant and two officers were sent to a Bennett Street location, at 2:50 p.m., for a child out of control.
A past assault brought officers to 75 Brimbal Ave., at 4:12 p.m.
Four cruisers were sent to the vicinity of Elliott Street and McPherson Drive, at 4:37 p.m., to check on a male party.
MarbleheadMonday
Police made nine property checks between 12:06 and 3:11 a.m. They were on Front Street, Lime Street, Stramski Way, Wyman Road, Humphrey Street, Atlantic Avenue, Community Road, Widger Road and Baldwin Road.
A burglar alarm brought officers to Tioga Way at 9:36 a.m., but it was a false alarm.
An officer was sent to Pleasant Street, at 5:04 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
A vehicle was stopped, at 7:44 p.m., at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Treat Road and the operator cited for an unlisted violation.
Three officers and two cruisers responded to Washington St., at 6:05 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
Two officers were sent to Pitman Road, at 9:54 p.m. to report on an assault.
DanversMonday
An officer was sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., to speak with a guest who was afraid of the manager.
An officer went to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 4:43 p.m., for a male shoplifter.
An officer was sent to a Rand Circle address, at 6:31 p.m. to serve a trespass order.
An officer was sent to 24 Preston Street, at 6:47 p.m., where they arrested Keith Melnik, 55, of that address, on a probation warrant.
An officer was sent to Dunkin Donuts, 128 Water St., at 7:08 p.m., for unwanted guests, three homeless parties in the entry.
Tuesday
Police were called to Burger King, 184 Endicott St., at 3:20 a.m., to check the well-being of a female.
At 10:09 a.m., officers responded to Benjamin Hall of St. John’s Prep, 72 Spring St., for a party who claimed they were being held captive.
State police went to Route 128 north and High Street, at 2:27 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with injury.