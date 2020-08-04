Peabody
Saturday
Police went to a Harrison Avenue address, at 12:40 a.m., after Boxford police requested contact with the parents of a resident call the Boxford station. Boxford police broke up a house party, and the kids had scattered to the woods. The Harrison Avenue youth was the only one Boxford police hadn't found. Peabody officers reported cars in the drive, but no lights were on at the residence and no one answered the door. Will try later.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Ellsworth and Southwick roads, at 1:20 a.m. to talk with a party who said he had been jumped. Another officer was out with two subjects on Ellsworth by Lowell Street. The victim refused medical attention and was picked up by a friend. He did not want to give any further info.
A Lyft driver reported to police, at 2:25 a.m., from the intersection of Lowell and Perkins streets, that someone had thrown a bottle at his vehicle and broken a window.
Police were called to 2200 Avalon Drive, at 10:15 p.m., for a woman screaming in the playground area. She was transported to Lahey-North. The officer noted the party in question had damaged the BBQ grill near the playground.
Sunday
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Brown and Lynn streets, at 2:25 a.m., for a possible car into a utility pole. The 26-year-old female operator refused medical attention, her car was towed and a light plant crew a was en route to check out the pole.
A caller reported to Peabody police at 1:55 p.m., that he had witnessed a white car strike multiple cars on Route 1 north, then flee north. He said the car caused a major wreck near the Residence Inn in Danvers. Police were advised that one of the vehicles involved in the crash has a dashcam and an officer will try to secure the footage. Massachusetts State Police were notified and will be handling the matter.
A male party advised police, at 2:10 p.m., that he was assaulted by a group at a Nichols Lane location.
A woman called police, just before 5 p.m, from the Azorean Brotherhood of the Divine Holy Ghost, 20 Howley St., to report a person and his friends were trying to start a fight with other patrons and they refused to leave. One man was trespassed by the staff.
Police received an anonymous report, at 6:50 p.m., that a person was planning a big party with over 200 people on Aug. 8 at a Margin Street address, and invitations for the "Cooler Fest" were on Facebook.
Police responded, at 9:10 p.m., to Palmer Avenue for a hit-and-run accident in which a vehicle struck several parked vehicles, then fled. It also hit a police vehicle on Franklin Street before it was pulled over. Police arrested Sergio Manuel Espinal, 22, of 18 Ayer St., Peabody. He was charged with drunken driving; reckless operation of a motor-vehicle; violation of a motor-vehicle bylaw; and with three charges of leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
At 9:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the vicinity of Tom Colbert Electric, 6 Arch St., after a caller reported someone had run over his property. The officer reported the suspect vehicle is the same one involved in the Palmer Avenue accident approximately 30 minutes earlier. They added a supplement to that report, charging Sergio Manuel Espinal, 18 Ayer St., Peabody, with additional charges of drunken driving; reckless operation of a motor-vehicle; violation of a motor-vehicle bylaw; and three additional charges of leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
Monday
An officer was sent to the rear of C & C Lobster, 297 Lynn St., at 10 a.m., to assist a female trying to resuscitate a dog. The owner took the dog to a vet for an evaluation.
A Russell Street resident notified police, at 12:40 p.m., that her identity was stolen. An officer documented the incident.
A cab driver called police, at 3 p.m., from Metro Bowl, 63 Foster St., to report that an intoxicated female was refusing to get out of his cab. The female was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police responded, at 3:40 p.m., to the vicinity of Petco Pet Superstore, 10 Sylvan St., for a motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to Beverly hospital with unknown injuries and the vehicle was towed. As of 5 p.m. Monday, no further information was available and the accident remained under investigation.
An Elmwood Circle resident reported to police, at 4:15 p.m., that someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits in his name.
A caller notified police, at 5:55 p.m, from the vicinity of 185 Bartholomew St., that a possibly intoxicated driver operating dangerously almost struck her and other motorists. The vehicle was located and the operator was taken into custody and transported to the police station and the vehicle was towed. The operator, Alyssa Anne Bertolon, 35, of 196 Bartholomew St., Peabody, was arrested and charged with drunken driving.
An officer was called to the Peabody House of Pizza, 100 Lynn St., at 7 p.m., by an employee who said a customer had cancelled her $70 order after finding the cook was not wearing a mask. The officer spoke with the patron, who told him she has elderly, at-risk relatives at home and was not comfortable bringing in food from an establishment that was not taking necessary precautions to protect their patrons. The officer understood.
A party called police at 11:10 p.m., from Minnesota, to say he had just received texts of a suicidal nature from his father and asked for a well-being check. The father was checked by EMTs and was determined to be intoxicated but not suicidal. He declined transport. The man's wife will call the son in Minnesota.
Tuesday
Police were called to Shaw's Supermarket, at 4:40 a.m., after security called to report an unwanted party claiming he was the store manager. The man, who apparently was the manager, told police he was harassed by the security guard and will be speaking to mall management about he incident.
Marblehead
Monday
A Flint Street resident came into the station shortly after noon to report he had received a notification from his bank that someone had tried to access his line of credit. The bank denied the transaction, he said, and he does not appear to have lost any money, but he would like to speak with an officer nonetheless.
A woman called police from a Maple Street location, just after 3 p.m., to report she believes she hit the curb and destroyed the wheel of her 2018 gray Volvo S90 sedan. There was no airbag deployment and no one was hurt.
Beverly
Monday
Police were called to 276 Rantoul St., at 10:40 p.m., to check a suspicious smell coming from a room. The officer reported smelly trash in the hallway by the room.
Police were called to Stop & Shop on Enon Street, at 11:50 p.m., for a man passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle.
Tuesday
Police were dispatched to 77 Sohier Road, at 3:55 a.m., after a woman said somebody was in her apartment.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 10 a.m., to the intersection of Clark and Sargent avenues for a motor vehicle accident with a pole down.
At 12:20 p.m., police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Elliott and Rantoul streets where, after a brief investigation, they arrested Robert Audon Wilson, 40, of 13 Jacobs St., Peabody. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a revoked license; violation of miscellaneous municipal ordinances; possession of a Class C drug; failing to stop for police; and two counts of failing to signal.
Police were called to What's Brewin' Cafe, 198 Cabot St., at 2 p.m., for an unruly patron.
Danvers
Sunday
An officer was sent to the parking lot at BJ'S Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson Drive, at 8:45 p.m. for a male sleeping in a motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to a Willow Avenue address, at 10 p.m. after police got a tip about a large party going on there. There was no party.
Monday
Police were sent to the intersection of Andover and Newbury streets, at 4:30 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with possible injury.
At 2:20 p.m., police were called to Andover Street for a two-car accident without injuries. The drivers exchanged papers and went on their ways..
Swampscott
Monday
An officer was sent to 413 Paradise Road, a 7:55 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Officers were sent to Redington Street, at 9:55 a.m., to deal with an unknown problem.
The report of a suspicious party brought police to 6 Oakledge Road, at 9:50 a.m.
At 10:30 a.m., police were called to 990 Paradise Road, for a motor vehicle accident.
Police were sent to 101 Forest Ave., at 10:30 a.m. to investigate something.
A problem between neighbors brought an officer to 42 Nason Road, at 2:15 p.m.
Police responded to Humphrey and Salem streets, at 9:10 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident.
An officer was sent to 28 Humphrey St., at 11:30 p.m., to investigate suspicious activity.
Police were dispatched, at 11:45 p.m., to the vicinity of Bay View and Fuller Avenues, for an erratic operator.
Salem
Monday
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought police to a Boston Street location at 6:50 a.m.
Officers were sent to 331 Highland Ave., at 8:20 a.m., to look into a report of threats.
Police were called to 7 Harris St., at 10:05 a.m. to investigate a larceny.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Tremont and Mason streets, at 10:35 a.m., after the sound of gunshots was reported..
A shoplifting brought police to 59 Boston St., at 1:15 p.m.
The theft of a motor vehicle or a motor vehicle license plate brought an officer to 40 Bridge St. at 3:20 p.m.
Officers were dispatched, at 5 p.m., to 12 Hancock St., to investigate a larceny.
A noise complaint brought officers to 24 Clark Ave., at 5:40 p.m.
The report of a past assault brought police to 286 Washington St., at 5:50 p.m.
Officers were sent to 24 Kernwood St., at 9:25 p.m, for a boating incident.
Tuesday
Officers were sent to 11 Cypress St., at 12:30 a.m., to look into the report of a fraud or a scam.
Police responded, at 8:10 a.m., to a North Street address for an assault in progress.
Police were dispatched, at 12:55 p.m., to 450 Highland Ave., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police responded to three successive hit-and-run accidents over a single hour: in the vicinity of 60 Orne St., at 1:35 p.m.; 282 Canal St., at 2:15 p.m.; and the intersection of Boston and Grove streets, at 2:35 p.m.
Officers were called to 56 Margin St., at 3:40 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
