Peabody
Saturday
Police were sent to an apartment at 50 Warren St., at 1:10 a.m., for an unwanted person or guest. The caller said her friend was intoxicated, and she would like him removed from the property. The party left without further encouragement.
A caller reported to police, at 7 a.m., a recurring issue where a female takes one of the shopping carts at Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., gathers litter in it then leaves the cart full of trash at the store. The officer said he believes the person is attempting to help out with the litter. Police were awaiting photo or video of the incident before following up.
An officer was sent to 439 Lowell St., at 10 a.m., after a caller reported that somewhere near that address, a resident was repaving a driveway and a Bobcat was running in and out of traffic. An officer reported a construction company was paving over the water lines that were dug and replaced the other day. Traffic was able to get by with two lanes.
A 6122 Crane Brook Way resident reported, at 10:15 a.m., that his blue 2011 Suzuki GS XR60 motorcycle was stolen overnight.
An officer was sent to Homewood Suites, 57 Newbury St., at 12:05 p.m., after the manager called regarding an uninvited guest. The party was refusing to pay ahead per hotel. The officer transported the couple to the Plaza Motel.
An officer was sent to 63 Pulaski St., to speak with two parties who did work for the homeowner and were not getting paid. The two were paid for their services.
Police were sent to Victoria's Secret at the Northshore Mall for a shoplifting. Four females wearing jeans, masks with sunglasses, and some with braids fled toward the food court.
Police were called to Stanzy's Country Ranch, 1 Main St., at 5:15 p.m., for a small rally in the area. A party with a megaphone and a police siren was disturbing customers in the area and running out into the traffic. The officer arrived and advised the rally was wrapping up.
Police were notified, at 5:55 p.m., that a female whose vehicle was hit in a motor vehicle accident was following the two male parties that fled down Holten Street. The officer caught up with the parties at Pierpont Park. The operator, a 44-year-old Peabody man, will be summoned to court for leaving the scene of a property-damage accident and for negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to a Silverleaf Way apartment, at 8 p.m., after a third-party caller reported her daughter called from the residence, very upset and saying she needed to get away from her father and his girlfriend, but they refused to let her leave. The daughter remained at the house with the father, and the ex-wife was told to leave the area.
Sunday
Police were sent to 55 Veterans Memorial Drive, at 5:10 a.m., for a male walking around that address screaming. Police told the man to leave. The man was advised not to return and left, grudgingly, but without incident.
Police were sent to the intersection of Margin and Driscoll streets, at 9:50 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident involving a red 2015 Ford Explorer operated by a Beverly man, and a 2018 black Yamaha YZFR3, operated by a Lynn man. The motorcycle was towed and its operator was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital by ambulance. The extent of his injuries was not indicated. The CID was notified for photos, and state was notified but was not responding at that time.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 75 Central St., at 4:40 after a caller complained about a group having a cookout and drinking alcohol and not social distancing. The officer reported it was a family gathering and they were playing soccer. They were advised not to drink in the park.
Police were sent to 117 Lynnfield St., in the vicinity of Luigi's, for a man walking down the street yelling. He was upset he had missed a ride. The officer said he would check back in a bit. When the officer checked back, the man was in much better spirits, but declined a ride.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of CVS, 174 Main St., at 10:10 p.m., for a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. After a records check, police arrested the North Andover driver on two outstanding other-department warrants.
The Fire Department responded to the CVS parking lot at 79 Lynnfield St., at 10 p.m., to assist a man who had locked the keys inside his silver minivan. Firefighters got the man into his vehicle, and he was looking for the keys. If he still can't find them, he will take a taxi home.
Monday
A 902 Pinebrook Drive caller reported, at 9:35, that two people — a man wearing black and a red-headed female wearing a blue blazer entered his home, then left and went next door. The officer said the two had walked into the wrong unit. They were there to help their aunt, who lives at 901 Pinebrook.
Police were called to the intersection of Margin Street and Kirkland Road, at 10:15 a.m., for a three-vehicle accident involving a 2011 gray Mercedes driven by a Marblehead woman; a 2000 gray Ford Fusion driven by a Swampscott woman; and a 2000 black Ford F350 truck driven by a Salisbury man. The operator of the Fusion was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries and her car was towed.
An 86 Russell St., man reported, at 1:35 p.m., that a neighbor was blowing his leaves into the street. The officer spoke with the neighbor, who was actually bagging his leaves, with the wind blowing some into the street.
Police were dispatched, at 4:15 p.m., to the vicinity of Big Y Foods, 637 Lowell St., for two simultaneous rallies, one for Black Lives Matter and one for Trump, in the plaza. Officers were continuing to monitor the area
Just before 5 p.m. a caller complained to police that BLM protesters were disturbing their Trump rally, threatening to spit in their faces and to knock down their banners. Officers stood by to preserve the peace as the rallies wrapped up.
Officers were dispatched, at 11 p.m., to NEATCO, 474 Lowell St., for a basement alarm. The business owner was enroute, and a suspect was taken into custody. After a brief investigation, officers arrested Sebastian Troy Schweitzer, 23, of 349 Lowell St., Peabody. He was charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime for a felony,
Tuesday
Police went to a Baldwin Street address, at 2:40 a.m., to speak with a man who said he was seeing people inside his room. The officer spoke with other people in the residents and they said the man was having a bad dream due to medication issues. They were going to speak with the doctor regarding his medication issues.
An officer was sent to 210T Andover St., at 8:35 a.m., for an overnight break-and-entry to a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to 14 Farm Ave., at 9:15 a.m., for a well-being check — A truck had been running for three days. Officers spoke with the local business who stated that the vehicle had been moved and was no longer there.
Police were sent to 3 Curtis St., at 10:35 a.m., after a contractor called to say their client wasn't answering the door, and he believed he could hear her in distress. The woman was transported to Lahey—Burlington.
An officer was called to 19A Central St., at 11 a.m., after the owner called to report a party paying with a fraudulent credit card.
An officer was sent to the CVS parking lot at 79 Lynnfield St., for a male at a white minivan acting out of sorts. It was the same party who was locked out Sunday and he still couldn't find his keys.
Officers were sent to 13 Abington Ave., at 12:05 p.m., for a house that was broken into sometime over the weekend.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 1:05 p.m., to 14 Tamarack Lane, after a woman failed to pick up the phone after receiving a callback from the doctor's office. She was transported to Salem Hospital.
Marblehead
Monday
Police were called, at 9:30 a.m., by a neighbor complaining about a contractor working at the intersection of Orchard Street and Gallison Avenue in violation of the Blue Laws. The landscapers were shut down at 9:45 a.m., but at 9:50, the resident called to ask why her landscapers were shut down. She said that they should be able to work because it is not a federal holiday. The caller was advised the Blue Laws specifically refer to Columbus Day when they may not work prior to noon.
An identical situation was logged, at 9:35 a.m. for a Fort Sewall Lane address.
A Pleasant Street man emailed police, at 10:55 a.m., to report to request assistance with an online order he had purchased nine weeks earlier. He said he paid for the item and the shipping, but it still had not arrived. He said he had called and emailed multiple times but had gotten no response. He said he wanted to file a report with police and get his money back. Police said it appears the party may have gone out of business as he no longer has a phone and the website is gone.
A Circle Street woman told police, at 11:55 a.m., that she had gotten a call from a local number stating they were Amazon and a charge had been opened in her name. She said she believed it to be a scam and just wanted it logged.
A Corinthian Lane woman reported to police, at 4:40 p.m., that she just gave all her personal information to a phony Apple Support phone scammer. Police took a report from her, but, at 6 p.m., she called back and said "they now have control of my computer and are moving the arrow around." Another officer followed up with her.
Salem
Monday
Police respoonded, at 1 a.m., to the vicinity of North Street and Northend Avenue after gunshots were reported.
Two fraud or scam cases were reported, the first being at 1 Carrollton St., at 11:45 a.m., and the second at 2 Atlantic St., at 12:35 p.m.
Police were called to 286 Washington St., at 5:25 p.m. for a disturbance.
The report of a break and entry in progress brought police to 90 Mason St., at 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday
Police were sent to 18 S. Washington Square, at 2:55 a.m. on a noise complaint.
At 9:25 a.m., officers responded to 21 Herbert St., for a report of a fight.
Three cases of fraud or scam were reported within 45 minutes: 14 Hartford St., at 10:21; 220 Highland Ave., at 10:28; and 31 Bridge St., at 10:56 a.m.
Police were sent to 12 Pope St. at 12:30 p.m., to speak with a person who had been threatened.
Officers were sent to 249 Lafayette St., at 1:25 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Three more frauds or scams were reported before 4 p.m.: 118 North St., at 2:05; 16 Grant Road, at 2:40; and 3 Howard St., at 3:15 p.m.
Danvers
Monday
Officers were called to Lowes Home Improvement,153 Andover St., at 4:35 p.m., for a past shoplifting.
Tuesday
The report of a fraud brought an officer to 8 Tomahawk Lane, at12:30 a.m.
An officer was sent to 43 Forest St., at 9:20 a.m., to advise the resident they were in violation of the junk-car ordinance as there were two such vehicles on the property.
Police were dispatched, at 10:20 a.m., to a Wadsworth Street address in an attempt to serve a warrant to a 23-year-old resident.
An 83R Hobart St. resident notified police at 12:05 p.m., that someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits using their information.
An officer was called to 52 Purchase St., at 1 p.m., by a resident who reported the laundry change had been stolen.
Officers were called to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 1:05 p.m. to remove two unwanted guests.
Swampscott
Friday
An officer was called to 88 Phillips Ave., at 10:30 a.m., after a landscaper reported the theft of a backpack blower.
A Mountain Avenue resident called police, at 11:10 a.m., to report a man going door-to-door offering paving services. He was driving a white dump truck that said Colonial Pavers on the side. Caller suspect it to be a scam.
The Environmental Police requested mutual assistance, at 11:15 a.m., from the ACO for a coyote on a boat in Lynn,
Saturday
A party called police, at 11:34 a.m., to report that the same vehicle was parked at the entrance to Whales Beach for the second day in a row, but there was no one inside the vehicle.
Police were sent to 68 Puritan Lane at 1:20 p.m. to speak to a landscape company doing work in the area and from which a concrete saw was stolen.
A new homeowner at 806 Humphrey St. called police, at 4:30 p.m., to report suspicious activity and a possible larceny
Sunday
A Duncan Terrace caller asked police, at 10:50 a.m., to check on her neighbor, who was wheelchair bound and in the intersection of Superior Street and Duncan Street. The caller believed the man could be in danger of being hit by traffic.
The Fire Department was dispatched, at 1:50 p.m., for two kayakers in distress off the beach in the vicinity of 441 Atlantic Ave.
||||