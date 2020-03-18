Beverly
Tuesday
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 4:20 p.m., to a Sohier Road location for a possible unattended death.
Police were called to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Palmer Road just before 7 p.m. for a property-damage accident involving a motor cycle and a motor vehicle.
Police and an ambulance were sent to a Haskell street location, at 9:55 p.m., for a man who drank rubbing alcohol and cannot be awakened.
Wednesday
Police were called to a 123 Water St. apartment, at 3:20 p.m., for a theft of jewelry.
A golf cart fire brought the Fire Department and an officer to 134 McKay St., at 3:20 p.m.
Salem
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 125 Canal St., at 1:25 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Broad and Picikering streets, at 4:45 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Police were called to 259 Highland Ave., at 8:35 p.m., for a disturbance.
Wednesday
Police were dispatched, at 2:33 a.m., to 45 St. Peter St., for a break-and-entry progress.
The request for a well-being check sent officers to 56 Margin St., at 3:30 p.m.
Peabody
Tuesday
A woman came into the station from Maria's Flowers & Gifts, 63 Main St., to report that a woman had passed a counterfeit $100 bill today at the shop.
Wednesday
A caller reported at 12:45 p.m., that there was a person on the front porch of 75 Washington St., for about 30 minutes. They were wearing a dark hoody and rocking back and forth. The officer spoke with the person. She is the owner of the home.
A Haskell Place party reported, at 2:30 p.m., trying to buy a puppy on the internet and losing his money.
A driver called police, at 3 p.m., from the Cheesecake Factory, Northshore Mall, to report that three people were in his car and refused to get out. He called back to say they left and he was under way.
A caller notified police, at 3:55 p.m., from Symphony Park, to express his concern about kids playing basketball.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A Greystone Road resident called police at 2:25 p.m. to know why restaurants and stores were still open in Marblehead. She was advised to contact the Board of Health for enforcement.
Police were called to West Shore Drive at 3:20 p.m., for a younger male who had thrown down his bike and was beginning to strip in the cemetery. An officer located the male and reported he checked out, was clothed and was sent home. He left his bike but will come back for it.
Danvers
Monday
Police were sent to Dayton Street, at 11:10 p.m. to look for a male with a sledgehammer. He was not found.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to an Autumn Street address, at 6:45 p.m. for a male texting good bye.
Police were called to a Mill Street location, at 10:55 p.m. for an intoxicated 59-year-old female. She was placed into protective custody.
Wednesday
Police were sent to Santander Bank, 17 Maple St., at 11:20 a.m. for suspicious activity. A man was filming the area.
Swampscott
Tuesday
Police responded to the vicinity of 1002 Paradise Road, at 7:50 p.m., for a report of suspicious activity.
