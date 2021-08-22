Beverly
Thursday
A Wedgemere Road resident reported, at 4:10 p.m., having been victimized in an unemployment scheme.
Fire, ambulance and multiple police responded, at 5:30 p.m., to the report of a man on the ground at 60 Broadway. Police said the man had jumped from the sixth floor of the apartment building at that address. He was reportedly in critical condition in a local hospital.
Officers were sent to 215 Rantoul St., at 6:15 p.m., after residents reported yelling and banging from an apartment.
Police were dispatched, moments before 11 p.m., to 20 Blaine Ave., for a fight in the house.
Friday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 224 Elliott St., at 1:10 a.m., for suspicious activity in a motor vehicle.
An accident involving a motor vehicle into a guardrail at 9:44 a.m. brought police, fire and ambulance to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and the on-ramp to Route 128 southbound.
An Elliott Street resident came into the station, at 1 p.m., to report a past assault.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Margin and Bridge streets, at 1:45 p.m., for an elderly female opening car doors.
Police and fire responded, at 4:30 p.m., to the vicinity of 54 Elliott St. for a report of dogs in a car with the windows fully closed.
Salem
Friday
A noise complaint brought officers to 2 Salem Green at 8 p.m.
At 8:24 p.m., police were called to 2 Cedar St. Court for a past break-in.
The report of a break-in in progress brought officers to 13 Cherry St., at 8:30 p.m.
Police were sent to 295 Derby St., at 11:12 p.m., to quiet a disturbance.
A suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to the vicinity of 33 Upham St., at 11:55 p.m.
Saturday
Police, responding at 6:12 a.m. to a commercial alarm at 103 Lafayette St., arrested Carl B. Marcus, 45, of 539 81st St., Apt. 3E, Brooklyn, New York. He was charged with breaking and entering a building in the daytime for a felony and with larceny from a building.
An officer was sent to 18 Chase St., at 2:23 p.m., for the report of a fraud or a scam.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to a Hancock Street address where they apprehended Jamie Candelaria, 39, of 116 Lafayette St., Apt. 206, Salem. After a brief investigation officers arrested Candelaria, and charged him with possession of a Class B drug, subsequent offense, and with possession of a Class E drug.
Officers went to 43 Jefferson Ave., at 6:55 p.m. to speak with a person who reported receiving threats.
Vandalism or graffiti was reported at 26 High St., at 8:05 p.m.
At 8:15 p.m., police responded to 12 Hancock St., for an assault in the past.
Officers went to 163 Derby St., at 10:42 p.m. for trespassing.
Two noise complaints were called within minutes — from 10 Ropes St., at 11:36, and from 73 Congress St., at 11:39 p.m.
Peabody
Thursday
An officer was sent to 77 Fairview Ave., at 9:20 p.m., after a resident reported someone just threw a water balloon at her door. The officer found neighborhood kids who had thrown the balloon and advised them to stop.
Police were sent to Lahey Medical Center, 1 Essex Center Drive, at 9:25 p.m., for a combative patient who had left the hospital on foot. His cell phone was pinged, but it came back indicating the area of the hospital. The patient had left his phone behind when he fled.
Friday
A person called police at 10:05 a.m., from TD Bank, 637 Lowell St., to report a scam. He said the scammers are threatening to come to his residence.
A Gemma Drive residence called police, at 6:30 p.m., to report a suspicious substance in the driveway. It was a dead animal.
Saturday
Police were sent to the intersection of Lowell and Forest streets, at 1:55 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with personal injury. A male was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries, a female was taken back to her residence and the vehicle was towed. Some damage to the property at 273 Lowell St. was indicated.
Police responded to the scene of a single-vehicle accident, at 3:25 a.m., in the vicinity of 170 Lynn St. The vehicle was towed and the operator, a 19-year-old resident of Rochester, New Hampshire, will be summoned to court for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. A few minutes later, a female passenger in the vehicle requested transport to Salem Hospital, after first speaking with DCF.
Police responded to 170 Newbury St., at 3:40 p.m., after a male and a female were questioned in the use of possibly-stolen credit cards or their attempted use without permission. The pair fled on foot down Route 1 southbound, but were quickly apprehended by police. Arrested was Jason J. Gordon, 41, of 1949 Dorchester Ave., Apt. 3, Dorchester Center, charged with two counts of larceny under $1,200; threatening to commit a crime; and attempting to intimidate a witness, juror, police officer, etc. Also arrested was Ilaisa Gonzalez, 34, of 10 Forsyth St., Chelsea. She was charged with assault and battery on a household or family member; two counts of larceny under $1,200; threatening to commit a crime; and attempting to intimidate a witness, juror, police officer, etc.
A caller reported, at 5:05 p.m. that his vehicle was side-swiped by a white Mini-Cooper with black racing stripes and operated by a female with blonde, curly hair. The vehicle continued east on Lowell Street without stopping. He had no plate number.
A caller reported from Crane Brook Way that she had gotten a call from her friend who reported that her mother was not breathing and had been down for five minutes. EMS units reported upon arrival that the family dog had passed away.
Sunday
An officer was sent to 3 Veterans Memorial Drive, at 7:35 a.m., after a caller reported his brother was arguing with his girlfriend. The officer reported everyone was upset because their dog had died.