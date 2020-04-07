Salem
Monday
Officers were called to 1 Laurel St., at 4:10 p.m., for a party who was being harassed.
At 4:30 p.m., officers were called to 119 Boston St., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Police went to the vicinity of Naumkeag Street, at 5:10 p.m., for a suspicious person or motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to 26 Whaler's Lane, at 6 p.m.
Police were sent to make three well-being checks on Monday: At 6:10 p.m., they went to 284 Washington St.; at 6:30, to 12 First St.; and at 8:45, to 38 Swampscott Road.
At 7:10 p.m., an officer was called to 7 Carleton St., to speak with a resident who had a parking sticker complaint.
A report of a past assault brought officers to 400 Highland Ave. at 9:44 p.m.
Tuesday
Police were called to a Webb Street address, at 2:45 a.m., for a disturbance.
Officers went to Walgreen, 29 New Derby St., at 9:30 a.m., for a shoplifting.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 70 Loring Ave., at 10:15 a.m.
Officers were called to 2 1/2 Mason St., at 2:40 p.m. to help settle a dispute.
A past break-and-entry brought officers to 8 West Ave., just before 3 p.m.
Police were called to Walmart, 50 Traders Way, at 3:25 for a fraud or a scam.
Beverly
Monday
Police and an ambulance responded to the vicinity of Puritan Road at 4:55 p.m., after a 3-year-old fell from a swing set and cut his head.
Units were sent to 100 Sohier Road, at 5:25 p.m. to disperse a group on the field.
An officer was sent to the McPherson Drive Skate park to disperse two skateboarders.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 502 Cabot St., to disperse a group on the field.
Officers were called to the vicinity of 45 Cornell Road at 9:40 p.m. for a report of suspicious activity. The person looking into the windows was the caller's ex-boyfriend.
At 10:45 p.m., officers returned to the same Cornell Road address for the same party who was back looking into the windows.
Tuesday
Three cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 9 Gardner St., at 1:35 a.m. for people possibly breaking into vehicles.
Officers went to 84 Hale St. at 1:45 a.m., after the telephone lines were cut.
Police were sent to Lothrop and Dane streets at 12:20 p.m., to disperse a group.
An officer was sent to Lindsey Avenue, at 1:30 p.m., for a general disturbance. Someone was playing golf in the park.
Peabody
Monday
Police were called to a Tannery Apartments, 50 Warren St., after a concerned neighbor called police to say a mother and daughter were arguing. The officer spoke with both parties, who explained the daughter was taking an online karate class.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 3 Buttonwood Lane and 23 Violet Road after a resident asked them to check on a male possibly doing drugs in a silver Jeep Cherokee. The party was advised of the Peabody marijuana laws. He responded that his friend lives around the corner from where he parks to wait for her. He said this was a weekly occurrence and he will not be consuming any marijuana while he waits.
Police were sent to Maddy's Car Wash, 300 Andover St., at 5 p.m., where they dispersed 30 vehicles from the parking lot.
Officers were sent to Pierpont Park on Pierpont Sreet, at 6:50 p.m., in response to a report of a group of about seven people fighting in the park. The parties dispersed in two separate vehicles and officers spoke with an injured female. An ambulance was requested to evaluate her injuries but she refused medical attention.
A caller reported an abandoned baby carriage, at 7 p.m., near the wooden bridge by the bike path on Rainbow Road. The carriage contained a baby blanket, two full baby bottles and a handful of diapers. The caller said the carriage appeared to be defective. The DPW was notified to remove it.
Officers were sent to an Esquire Drive address, at 7:25 p.m., for a large house party disturbing the peace. The officer reported it was just a family talking in front of the house.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Tremont Place at 7:40 a.m., for the report of a female wearing black coat and a nightgown, possibly under the weather, walking outside. She was assisted back to her nearby home.
Police notified the DPW at 10:25 a.m., that the abandoned baby carriage near the wooden bridge by the bike path was still there and reminded them to pick it up.
Marblehead
Monday
An officer was sent to Ocean Avenue, at 2:55 p.m., after a caller complained of about 40 people, plus 10 more by Sean's Way, not abiding by the social distancing rule. The officer reported that all were keeping their distance and most were families.
An Ocean Avenue resident called police at 6:10 p.m. to complain that a neighbor was working in his yard and blasting music. The caller said he had been dealing with this for three years. An officer spoke with the neighbor and was advised of the complaint. He noted that the music was not loud when he arrived.
A Russell Street man called at 4:25 p.m. to report he had gotten a package in the mail today with no return address. When he opened it, he found three small blocks, "tightly wrapped in tinfoil." He did not unwrap them and wanted to know what to do. He snapped photos and sent them to the lieutenant, who had the post office check the tracking on the package, and determined it was from North Hollywood, California, where the caller said his sister-in-law lives. He called her and confirmed the package contained baked goods.
A caller notified police at 7:30 p.m., that she sees two people on Gerry Island and thinks they may be stuck there. She said they were on the other side, so she suspected they didn't know yet that they were stuck. The harbormaster was notified and sent a boat to check. Police were notified about 8:20 that the two 18-year-old girls had been brought ashore and were fine. They had apparently lost track of time while they said. Then they bicycled off.
An Atlantic Avenue caller reported, at 9:50 p.m. that the house across from her had all of its lights on, and the only time they do that is when they are having a party. She was asked if she saw any kids or people, or if she was just assuming because the lights were on. She said she didn't see anyone, then went on about social distancing and kids partying. She was told that police would not be responding simply because she saw lights on in a neighbor's house. She said she didn't see anything at all and she wasn't going out to look.
Danvers
Monday
Police were sent to Home Depot, 235 Independence Way, at 11:55 p.m., for a past assault.
An officer was called to Lowes Home Improvement, 153 Andover St., at 1 p.m., for an upset customer.
Police responded, at 1:25 p.m., to Gulf Express, 160 Andover St., for the report of a break and entry to a motor vehicle. The vehicle owner said $5,000 was taken from the trunk.
Police were sent to the Putnamville Reservoir, off 320 Locust St., for kids with a campfire.
An officer was called to BJ's Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson Drive, at 8 p.m., after a woman complained that a man spat at her.
An officer was sent to 14 Bayberry Road, at 10:05 p.m., for a suspicious vehicle.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Masterson Construction, 46 Prince St., at 2:30 a.m., for a loud bulldozer that was disturbing the peace.
A caller reported the theft of two generators and a drill from a location on Route 128 north.
An officer was sent to Sanctuary Medicinals, 2 Electronics Ave., for an upset customer.
Police were called to 456 Locust St., for verbal threats made.
Swampscott
Monday
Police responded to 2 Lincoln House Ave., at 1:45 p.m., after a caller reported construction vehicles parked up to his driveway, making access difficult. He also said the trucks were using his driveway to turn around. The detail officer spoke with the site manager.
An officer was sent to Nirvana Drive, at 3 p.m. for a minor collision with a parked vehicle. The driver and the owner exchanged paperwork.
A caller reported, at 3:50 p.m., from the vicinity of 442 Atlantic Ave., that a utility wire was smoking and on fire against the utility pole.
A person called in at 4:15 p.m., to report a mountain bike in the woods behind the baseball field and Tedesco Country Club.
A caller reported at 8:55 p.m., that a black 4-door vehicle had been parked for the past two hours with four to five occupants smoking An officer checked them out and advised them about the social distancing advisory.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.