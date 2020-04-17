Salem
Thursday
An armed robbery was reported at 3N Convenience, 3 Paradise Road, at 8:53 p.m. A clerk at the store reported a black male wearing a hoodie jumped over the store's counter, brandished a knife and made off with an unknown amount of money. The man headed in the direction of Fantasy Island. Police searched the area but couldn't find any suspects. They are still investigating the incident.
Friday
At 5:26 a.m., a theft was reported on Island Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 295 Derby St. at 6:39 a.m.
A past building break-in was reported on Arbella Street at 11:04 a.m.
At 2:54 p.m., a vehicle break-in was reported at 160 Lafayette St.
Beverly
Friday
A hit-and-run crash with property damage was reported at 39 Cabot St. at 9:52 a.m.
Peabody
Thursday
A two-vehicle crash was reported on Main Street at 3:22 p.m. One vehicle was towed.
Police got a call about a broken-down sedan at the intersection of Washington and Lynnfield streets at 4:27 p.m. It turns out that the driver had pulled over to make a phone call.
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash on Lynn Street at the 7-Eleven at 8:29 p.m.
Friday
A caller from America Drive reported at 8:27 a.m. that two items were shipped from a Peabody business to an address in the Bronx, New York, but that only one item arrived.
The building inspector was sent to the Kiley School on Johnson Street at 10:27 a.m. for a report of a possible chimney collapse.
Special delivery: An officer delivered a Chromebook computer to a child living on Veterans Memorial Drive at 10:50 a.m.
A Murdock Drive resident was mailed a $25 citation for having an unlicensed dog and a leash law warning at 11:41 a.m. as a result of several complaints about husky/shepherd mix "Max" being loose on a regular basis and not being licensed since 2017.
Police and probation officials are investigating after a man from Hoover Avenue called his doctor's office asking for prescription cough medicine. Told by an employee that she wasn't sure she could get that for him, he allegedly said, "What do you want me to do, go in tomorrow with a gun and rob the place?" The man denied making the statement but admitted he was frustrated trying to get medications refilled.
Police were called to the bike path by Baldwin Street at 1:17 p.m. by someone reporting an elderly man in distress. Officers found and spoke to a woman in her 40s who said she was fine and just taking a rest.
Police took a report at 3 p.m. from a Corporate Place business regarding the past theft of two dollies valued at $90 each that were taken from a storage shed.
