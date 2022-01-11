Peabody
Monday
Police sent to the intersection of Farm Avenue and Forest Street to check on a suspicious motor vehicle were advised the vehicle had just been bought in New Hampshire. The new owner provided proper paperwork.
Police and fire were called to Santarpio's Pizza, at 71 Newbury St., at 2:10 p.m., for a possible dumpster fire. The Fire Department extinguished it without issue.
Police responded to Veterans' Memorial High School, Lowell St., at 2:22 p.m., for two incidents of vandalism. On one vehicle, both driver's side tires were slashed. On the other, all four tires were slashed.
An officer was called to Walgreen's, 229 Andover St., at 4:33 p.m., for an employee attempting to load gift cards, a possible fraud. The officer reported the theft was by a juvenile, and he advised the mother of her son's behavior. The CID will look into the issue at a later date.
Police responded, at 4:55 p.m., to the vicinity of Jiffy Lube, 230 Andover St. The single call came in on a cellphone, with the other vehicle possibly having left the scene. When the officer arrived, the site was clear, nothing found, and traffic flowing normally. The owner of the vehicle that was struck pulled into a nearby Legal Seafoods lot, called police and said she would await arrival of an officer. An ambulance was requested, as she was a little shaken up. She was taken to the hospital, and a 79-year-old Keys Drive woman was summoned to court to face a charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident
Police were called to 2 Lincoln Place, at 7:25 p.m., for a home break-in. The residents said that when they returned home, they found the house had been broken into, but they were unsure whether anything was missing. It appeared the burglars entered through an unlocked kitchen window. Police said the whole house was ransacked but it was unclear whether anything had been taken.
Tuesday
A female from a Washington Street apartment reported at 7:40 a.m., that several other females were harassing her. All parties were clear when police arrived and she neither wanted nor needed help.
Police were called to an Ayer Street address, at 9:05 a.m., after a resident reported hearing someone in the area but could not pinpoint where. A party was located on the ground at 7 Goldthwaite Road and an ambulance was called. The officer then made entrance at the original address where he found water leaking from the heating unit. A plumber was called.
Swampscott
Monday
Police were called to 6 New Ocean St., at 7:33 a.m., to report a larceny. The resident would not answer the door when the officer arrived and a callback went directly to voicemail.
A Humphrey Street caller came into the station at 12:30 p.m., to report someone had cashed a fraudulent check against his bank account. An anti-harassment order was served to a 1 Loring Ave. party at 2:15 p.m.
Medical service was sent to a Stetson Avenue address, at 8:25 p.m., to treat a 17-year-old youth who was described as "out of sorts" after using LSD.
A female reported, at 9:25 p.m., that her vehicle had been hit from behind by another vehicle.
Danvers
Sunday
A Bay View Avenue male reported to police, at 4:15 p.m., that he had been threatened by his brother.
Police were called to IRA Lexus, 101 Andover St., at 9:23 p.m., to check a suspicious Kia.
Monday
An officer was sent to 70 Elliott St., at 8:05 a.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident without injury. The drivers exchanged papers and went on their ways.
An officer was sent to Andover Street in the vicinity of McDonald's, at 11:55 a.m., for a driver who was all over the road.
Police were sent to 28 Poplar St., at 12:50 p.m., to make a well-being check on a person who hadn't shown up at work for two days.
An officer was called to Hathorne Green condominiums, 320 Newbury St., at 2:45 p.m., to check out a complaint of past illegal dumping.
Police went to the vicinity of Lowes Home Improvement, 153 Andover St., at 2:45 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury. The operators exchanged papers and went on their way.
Police responded to 104 Endicott St., at 2:55 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with injury. The report was incomplete.
Salem
Monday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 144 North St., at l7:30 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury,
An officer went to 141 Washington St., at 9;10 a.m., to look into the report of fraud or a scam.
A call for a larceny brought police to the intersection of Szetela Lane and Essex Street, at 9:55 a.m.
An officer was sent to 16 Cloutman Lane, at 10:30 a.m., to help settle a dispute.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 3 Sumner Road, at 11:25 a.m.
Police were sent to 7 Florence St., at 12:56 a.m., to help settle a dispute.
Officers were sent to 6 Hawthorne Blvd., at 2:53 p.m. to investigate a larceny,
The theft of a motor-vehicle or a motor-vehicle plate brought officers to 42 Rainbow Terrace, at 4:20 p.m.
Officers were called to 36 Margin St., at 6:50 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police were sent to 94 North Washington Square, at 8:05 p.m., on a noise complaint.
At 8:45 p.m., police were dispatched to CVS, 426 Essex St., for a male and a female shoplifter. Arrested were Geraldo A. Garcia, 39, of 3 Albany Terrace, Apt. 1, Lynn, and Maxima Lynn Parkinson, 37, of the streets, Salem. Garcia was charged with shoplifting and with furnishing false ID information to police; Parkinson was arrested on an outstanding warrant and was charged with possession of a Class B drug.
Police returned to Szetela Lane at 10:30 p.m., for a larceny.
Tuesday
Officers went to 19 Congress St., at 12:32 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to a Highland Avenue location at 5:20 p.m.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Orne and Orchard streets at 8:10 a.m.
Officers were called to 272 Highland Ave., at 9:26 a.m., for a larceny.
Police were sent to 12 Pope St., at 10:43 a.m., to end a disturbance.
Officers were sent to a Fays Avenue location at 10:45 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers went to 21 Osborne St., at 11:40 a.m., to take a report on a fraud or a scam.
Police were called to 272 Highland Ave., at 11:56 a.m., for a shoplifting.
A residential alarm brought officers to 164 Marlborough Road, at 2 p.m., for a residential alarm.
Police were called to 292 Essex St., at 2:25 p.m., to end a dispute.
At 2:30 p.m., officers were also called to 2 Commercial St. to end another dispute.
Beverly
Monday
An officer was sent to a Dodge Street location, at 4:37 p.m. for a disabled vehicle in the road. It had New Hampshire plates.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to a Dodge Street location for a party having a mental health crisis.
An officer went to 45 Apple Road, at 8:50 p.m., to take a report on a vehicle that had been keyed.
Two officers, fire and ambulance responded, at 9 p.m., to the intersection of Cabot and Vestry streets for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Tuesday
A general commercial alarm brought police to 25 Cabot Street at 12:25 a.m.
An officer and an ambulance were sent to a Sunset Drive address, at 5:45 a.m., after a party fell in front of their home.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Livingstone Avenue, at 8:15 a.m., for a woman who had fallen down the stairs.
Police were called to the intersection of Elliott and McKay streets, at 8:20 a.m., for a hit-and-run accident involving a vehicle with Massachusetts plates, which fled the scene.
Police and ambulance responded to a Pleasant Street address, a 8:30 a.m., for an unresponsive party who was declared deceased.
An officer was sent to the Starbucks at 242 Elliott St., just before 9 a.m., where drive-thru traffic was blocking the road and plaza.
Police responded to 88 and 90 Boyles St., at 1:20 p.m., for residential alarms.
At 2:05 p.m., police were sent to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Dunham Road for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage,
Police went to 137 Lothrop St. at 2:48 p.m., to check on a man who did not go to work.