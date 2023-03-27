Danvers
Monday
Report of an equestrian accident involving a person who fell off a horse near Essex Technical High School on Maple Street around 10:30 a.m. The Fire Department said a 17-year-old student at the school fell from a horse, but was conscious and alert afterward, with a minor lower extremity injury. The student was transported to Beverly Hospital by Atlantic Ambulance in good spirits.
Peabody
Sunday
Police were called to 14 North Apartments, Crane Brook Way, Apt. 1315, at 12:53 a.m., for a gathering after hours with loud music. The officers spoke to parties playing pool and they turned the music down for the evening.
At 1:35 a.m., police were called back to 14 North Apartments, Crane Brook Way, Apt. 1315, for loud music disturbing the peace. This time the officer advised the noisemakers that if he came back again, it would result in a court visit.
Police and fire were sent to the vicinity of 199 Lowell St., at 3:51 a.m., for a vehicle into a utility pole. The Municipal Light Plant was contacted to repair the pole and a tow truck was called for the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle was transported to a Beckford Street address, and Verizon arrived to check for possible repairs.
At 4:14 a.m., police picked up a 37-year-old Lynn man found sleeping on the sidewalk at the Dunkin Donuts drive-thru at 124 Newbury St. Officers transported him to the station where he was placed into protective custody until he sobered up.
Police were called to 1323 Crane Brook Way, at 6:08 a.m., after a resident called police to report she believed someone had opened her door. When officers checked, they discovered a man inside the apartment. They arrested Michael Xavier Zelaya, 22, of 44 Marlborough St., Apt. 1, Chelsea, and charged him with breaking and entering for a misdemeanor, trespassing, and with breaking and entering a building in the nighttime for a felony.
At 10:04 a.m., police stopped in the vicinity of 32 Sunset Drive, for a 2008 Toyota Prius bearing plates registered to a Mitsubishi Lancer. The owner of the Prius, a 32-year-old Peabody man, showed up at the scene and was directed by the officers to turn his keys over to a waiting tow truck driver. The officer then handed the man a citation, as well as the license plates he had removed from the Prius, and directed him to return the plates to his mother. He was then summoned to court for operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and for attaching wrong-number plates.
Police were dispatched, at 10:44 a.m., to the intersection of Newbury and Lowell streets to assist the state police with a motor-vehicle accident. The state caught up with the female operator, who was found running south on the northbound side of Newbury Street at the old Seawich. She was sectioned by the state police who then took control of the scene and the vehicle.
Police were sent to 90 Central St. at 12:33 p.m. for a disturbance with an Abington Avenue resident yelling at people. Officers went to the Abington Avenue address, where they advised the 60-year-old man that he would be summoned to court for threatening to commit a crime.
Police were sent to Macy's women's department, at 2:23 p.m., to speak with a party who had been detained by loss prevention for shoplifting. The 37-year-old Broad Street, Lynn, man was summoned to court for shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250. He was also trespassed for three years by the mall.
Police were called to 1005 Crane Brook Way, at 2:51 p.m., for a report of a past break-and-entry.
Atlantic Ambulance, 90 Foster St., reported receiving a 9:34 p.m. call from an unknown party harassing an employee.
Marblehead
Friday
Police made property checks on Community Road, Atlantic Avenue, Stramski Way, and Humphrey Street between 12:59 and 1:23 a.m.
An officer was sent to Creesy Street, to look into a neighbor complaint.
Police went to Pleasant Street at 9:12 a.m. to report on the receipt of annoying phone calls.
A general complaint brought officers to Vine Street, at 1:52 p.m.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Mohawk Road and Pleasant Street, at 2:52 p.m. for a crossing guard complaint.
Three officers were sent to the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Pleasant Street, at 6 p.m., to assist a disabled party.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 8:41 p.m., at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Community Road, at 8:56 p.m., and cited the operator.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Sewall and Elm streets, at 9:23 p.m. for suspicious activity.
Saturday
Police made property checks on Atlantic Avenue, Community Road, Stramski Way, West Shore Drive and Humphrey Street between 12:04 and 1:09 a.m.
Police and fire were sent to the third-floor of Pleasant Street building to investigate the cause of smoke.
Police and fire responded , at 3:57 p.m., to an Atlantic Avenue fire alarm.
Sunday
A motor-vehicle hit and run with damage to the utility pole brought police to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Bubier Road, at 1:17 a.m. An operator was cited for the incident.
Five calls between 7:56 and 7:58 a.m., reported a black cat in the vicinity of West Shore Drive, Village, Maple and Lafayette streets. It was not known whether the same cat was the subject of all five sightings.
A coyote patrol was sent to Leggs Hill Road, at 9:18 a.m.
Police responded to and investigated two separate burglar alarms within a half hour: 10:33 a.m., on Village Street and 10:36 a.m., on Atlantic Avenue.
An officer was sent to Hines Court at 5:26 p.m., to investigate a report of fraud.
A motor vehicle was stopped and cited at 8:17 p.m. at the intersection of Thompson Road and Humphrey Street, and another at the intersection of Tedesco Street and Lindberg Road at 8:38 p.m.
Beverly
Sunday
An officer went to Gage Street, at 4:15 p.m. for a male who had passed out.
At 5:27 p.m., police went to 175 Elliott St., for a keyed motor vehicle.
A complaint about excessively loud music brought police to 5 Beverly Commons Drive, at 7:58 p.m.
Police were called to 17 East Corning St., at 9:43 p.m., for an unwanted guest. A drunk neighbor had entered the home uninvited.
A sparking transformer was reported at the intersection of Elliott and Chase streets at 10:33 p.m.
Monday
Police began their daily late-night check of restaurants, pubs, businesses, facilities and properties at 12:21 a.m. at the 10 Park St., train station.
The animal officer was sent to the intersection of Essex and Newbury streets, at 8:08 a.m., for a coyote struck by a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to a Hale Street address, at 9:08 a.m., to attempt to serve a Biddeford, Maine, summons.
Police were called to the intersection of Elliott Street and Hillside Avenue, at 9:47 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Two captains and two patrolmen responded to Ellis Square at 12:42 p.m., to break up fight in the street.
Police and fire were sent to the intersection of Dodge Street and Frankwood Avenue for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
An officer went to 32 Grover St., at 2:27 p.m., to look into a potential ID theft.
An officer and a state police trooper were sent to Route 128 north and Exit 20 at 3:43 p.m. to look for a pedestrian.