Peabody
Wednesday
A Calumet Street caller reported to police, at 3:25 p.m., that a package delivery valued at $854 was stolen from his residence.
Police found a bicycle, at 4:20 p.m., in the bush area of the McCarthy School, 76 Lake St. The officer said he thinks it may belong to someone inside the school and will check back on it later.
A caller told police, at 5 p.m. that they had seen a man in a brown coat push a female to the ground. The man, a 38-year-old Lynn resident was summonsed to court on two charges of assault and battery; malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,200 and disturbing the peace.
Thursday
The 12:30 a.m. report of a woman who appeared to have passed out in a running vehicle brought police to the vicinity of 1 Felton St. She had just fallen asleep waiting for her friend to come out of their apartment.
A male called police from Extended Stay America at 4:25 a.m., to report his three roommates had attacked him and punched him in the face. He said he was waiting at the front desk and the suspects were still in the room. Officers arrested Guy G. Golisano, 51, of 9 Boardman St., Apt. 3, Boston and charged him with assault and battery.
A man called police, at 5:05 p.m., from Extended Stay America, to say a female had locked him out of the room. He was allowed to retrieve his cellphone and charger from the room and will be vacating the hotel. The room was under the female's name. The officer came back, again, for the subject to retrieve his wallet from the room.
Peabody police went to Homewood Suites, 57 Newbury St., at 7:30 a.m., to assist Danvers police in apprehending a Mt. Pleasant St., Danvers, resident on a Danvers warrant. She was taken into custody.
Police were sent to check Route 128 north in the vicinity of Andover Street, at 2:40 p.m., for a pantless party reported to be walking down the highway. Officers were unable to locate anyone on the highway.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A man called at 8:50 a.m, from Redstone Lane to see if police had towed his 2000 white Ford van. He was working in the boatyard and said his van was missing. He said he believes one of the other workers in the boatyard moved it, so he will go look for it and call back if he fails to find it.
A man came into the station, at 12:15 p.m., to inquire about the Boat Shop. He said he went there and found it closed. A neighbor was outside and said they were concerned, as they hadn't seen the owner in days. Police contacted the owner, who was fine, and said he understands he has customers waiting but is a one-man operation.
A caller advised police, at 1:30 p.m., from Vassar Road, that one of his workmen had hit a hydrant with his truck, and it was leaking water. He said it was not a geyser, but was leaking pretty badly. He was on site to meet the officer. The Water Department arrived on scene at 1:50 p.m.
A Missouri man called police, at 1:40 p.m. to ask what he could do about receiving unwanted texts from a woman in Marblehead. He said he blocked her, but she used someone else's phone. He was advised to contact his local police department, and if they need Marblehead to speak to the woman, they will.
Multiple units were sent to the vicinity of Pinecliff Drive at 6:15 p.m. after six kids were seen playing on a private property — mostly tennis courts — and damaged some items there. Four of the youths were apprehended by police, and the other two took off down the tracks. A unit was sent to Salem, to watch for them by the Lead Mills and Salem sent another unit to assist. One of the two youths was wearing "red bottoms." Police cleared at 6:40 p.m. There was no report of further action.
A dog walker advised police, at 10 p.m., that he could hear screaming from the inside of a house. He stood there for a couple of minutes and could still hear it, but was unable to determine what was going on. An officer spoke to the residents who said it was a mother/daughter argument regarding the use of the computer.
Thursday
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to a Nicholson Street address at 2:15 a.m., after a woman said a party texted her at 2 a.m., to say he had just lit himself on fire with a 5-gallon can of gasoline. A few minutes later he texted back saying he was "OK, just sore" and that he was sorry and "just needs a friend." Units were dispatched. An officer spoke with the male on the phone. He said he had just burned his elbow and it was not a suicide attempt. A few minutes later, another officer radioed in to say that the male had actually bumped into the grill and burned his elbow. It was not a suicide attempt, and he did not need medical attention.
Beverly
Wednesday
Four officers responded, to 31 Webster Ave., at 5 p.m., for a disturbance between neighbors.
Police were sent to 2 Marjorie Way, at 5:20 p.m. after an automatic alarm system reported breaking glass in a rear door or window
Six written warnings and three verbal warnings were issued to drivers between 7:35 and 9:25 p.m.
Three units were dispatched, at 10:35 p.m., to 16 Memorial Drive for people yelling.
At 11 p.m., two officers were sent to 18 Thorndike street for a drunk yelling and disturbing the neighbors.
Thursday
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to a Bridge Street location just before 7 a.m. for an unattended death. An elderly woman had died overnight in her home. The death was not deemed suspicious.
Two officers went to 51 Hale St., to assist a girlfriend trying to retrieve her belongings.
A 25 Pine Road resident called police, at 12:35 p.m., to report tools taken from the property.
Two units were dispatched, at 12:50 p.m., to the intersection of Rantoul and Pleasant streets, for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Police were sent to 12 Hart St., at 2:20 p.m. for a possible past theft.
The report of a car into a utility pole brought police and an ambulance to the intersection of Cross Lane and Boyles Street, at 2:25 p.m. The female driver was headed northeast on Cross Lane when she apparently lost consciousness. She told police the first thing she remembered was waking after her car had hit the pole. She refused medical transport and was picked up at the scene by her husband. Her car was towed.
Salem
Wednesday
A larceny brought police to 35 Congress St., at 7:15 a.m. One party was arrested but his name was not given.
Police were sent to the intersection of North and Franklin streets, at 12:45 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were sent to 79 Barstow Ave., at 3:45 p.m., to look into a fraud or a scam.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 21 Laurel St., at 6:30 p.m.
A report of a suspicious motor vehicle brought police to the intersection of Perkins and Leavitt streets, at 8:40 p.m. Residents reported multiple shots fired from a passing vehicle, but no injuries and little damage was reported.
Thursday
Police were called to 26 Roslyn St., at 2:15 a.m., for the report of a disturbance.
Officers went to 32 Clifton Ave., at 8:10 a.m., for a public health-related issue.
Police responded to two calls about suspicious persons: 12:35 p.m. at 1 Frederick St.; and 1:55 p.m., at South Washington Square.
Police were sent to 85 Bridge St., at 2:40 p.m., to look into a complaint about drug issues.
Danvers
Thursday
An officer was called to Marriott Towneplace Suites, 238 Andover St., at 8:40 a.m., after a party reported their Samsung Galaxy smartphone had been stolen.
Police were sent to 241 Locust St., at 1:25 p.m., for a report of kids playing on the pump house. They were dispersed.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought an officer to the vicinity of Kane's Flower World, 64 Andover St., at 1:45 p.m.
Police were called to a Rand Circle address, at 4 p.m. for possible past drug activity.
A report of fraud brought police to 5224 Kirkbride Drive., at 4:30 p.m.
Swampscott
Wednesday
Police were called to Forest and Greenwood avenues, at 6:10 a.m., for a noise complaint.
Police went to 83 Sargent Road, at 11:05 a.m. to look into a report of a con or a scam.
A reported disturbance brought police to Duncan Terrace, at 7 p.m.
Police were sent to the intersection of Capen Road and Essex Street, at 8:50 p.m., for a suspicious vehicle.
Officers were called to 292 Humphrey St., at 11:25 to check out suspicious noise.
