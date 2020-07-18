Peabody
Thursday
Police reunited a puppy with its person on Harris Street at 5:36 p.m.
At 5:55 p.m. a Fairview Avenue resident reported two recent unusual encounters with the driver of a blue or green van who stopped and stared at her while she was walking with her baby in a stroller, the first was about six weeks ago, and the second was earlier Thursday on Lakeshore Road.
Scott G. Milbury Jr., 45, of 276 Lynnfield St., Peabody was arrested following a collision on Lynnfield Street at 7:30 p.m. and was charged with drunken driving.
A passerby tried to do a good deed by reporting a car with its headlights on inside a Tesla dealership at 10:12 p.m. But it turns out that they were left on intentionally as an advertisement for the electric vehicles.
Friday
A man came into the station at 2:06 a.m. to report that a tree had fallen on his 2003 Lincoln Town Car limousine sometime Tuesday while parked near a business on Pulaski Street.
Marblehead
Thursday
A caller from Front Street called at 5:07 p.m. to report a group of 11 people outside talking without wearing masks, a situation she characterized as "disgusting." Told that it was not an emergency, and that 911 was for emergency calls only, the caller told a dispatcher, "I think that it is an emergency because of COVID." The woman said that when she spoke to the people regarding her concern, they looked at her like she had four heads.
Swampscott
Thursday
An assault and battery was reported at the Anthony's Pier 4 building on Humphrey Street at 12:25 p.m.
A larceny from a Valley Road address was reported at 5:30 p.m.
Beverly
Thursday
A credit card was reported stolen from a car on Folly Pond Road and then used at 4:03 p.m.
Salem
Thursday
A larceny from Cherry Street was reported at 9:22 a.m.
A larceny from Salem Hospital was reported at 11:46 a.m.
Harassment was reported on Loring Avenue at 1:03 p.m.
A harassment order violation was reported on Harbor Street at 5:41 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Boston Street at 6:59 p.m.
Friday
Injuries were reported in a crash on Bridge Street at 12:47 a.m.
A hit and run crash was reported on Silver Street at 8:51 a.m.
A hit and run crash was reported on Hanson Street at 10:02 a.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Essex Street at 12:10 p.m.
Danvers
Thursday
A shoplifter was reported at Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 5:19 p.m.
A possible water break was reported on Forest Street and Oxbow Road at 5:36 p.m.
A hit-and-run car crash was reported on Conant and Burley streets at 6:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.
A man and women were reported shoplifting at Walmart at 6:56 p.m.
Shoplifting at Walmart was reported at 8:03 p.m.
A loud explosion on Dartmouth Street was reported at 8:11 p.m.
A Pine Street resident reported an unemployment insurance scam at 10:58 p.m.
Friday
A lost or stolen plate was reported by Carmax, 161 Andover St., at 2:43 p.m.
