Peabody
Sunday
A "road rage" incident involving an Amazon truck driver and another driver was reported at the intersection of Lowell and Emerson streets at 4:57 p.m.
Police assisted the driver of a vehicle that broke down inside a bay at Maddy's Car Wash on Andover Street at 6:57 p.m.
Police were called about a fight in progress involving six "girls" on School Street at 7:23 p.m. When officers arrived, the involved parties did not want to say what happened. Two of the girls left in a Lyft.
One of the parties identified in the incident on School Street was subsequently reported to be involved in a minor crash with another driver at the intersection of Castle Circle and Regal Terrace at 8:01 p.m.
Beverly
Sunday
Chyna Nicole Rinaldi, 34, of 48 Pond St., Ipswich, was arrested at 10:32 p.m. on Elliott Street on charges of receiving stolen property, improper retrieval of an abandoned/stolen vehicle, driving without a license and on a warrant. The arrest was made after someone reported a vehicle stolen.
Monday
Police took a report of a man causing a disturbance outside of city hall on Cabot Street at 10:34 a.m. They were called back there at 12:56 p.m.
Salem
Sunday
Police went to a Lafayette Street address to resolve a dispute at 7:06 p.m.
Monday
Police took a report of a fraud or scam on Marlborough Road at 1:01 p.m.
Danvers
Sunday
A white pug named Dino got loose on Page Street at about 4:35 p.m.
Police got a call at 7:02 p.m. about kids possibly on the roof of a Maple Street home, but they were gone by the time police arrived.
Monday
There was a report at 6:41 a.m. of a break-in at 5 Electronics Ave.
