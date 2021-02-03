Peabody
Tuesday
A Goodale Street woman called police, at 11:20 a.m., to report that her dog had jumped on the lock and locked her out of the house. The Fire Department was notified and dispatched to unlock the door for the woman to reenter her home.
An EMT was dispatched to 7 Sherry Lee Lane, at noon after a resident reported an elderly party was in the driveway, unresponsive and possibly not breathing. EMTs performed CPR, and the patient was transported to Lahey.
At 12:20 p.m., police were advised of the first of three Market Street vehicles that had been vandalized. The windshield wipers had been broken sometime overnight on all three vehicles.
A man called police at 12:25 p.m., from Lowes and said he was just about to purchase $3,500 worth of gift cards. He was advised by dispatch not to do so, as it was a scam. The caller said he had already been scammed out of $10,000 on his credit cards by "Microsoft." The officer said no money was exchanged this time.
A caller told police, at 2:50 p.m., that four kids had thrown snowballs at her vehicle, and she had followed them to 7 Elm St. The officer checked the area but was unable to find the kids.
A caller from Longview Way on Spring Pond reported, at 4 p.m., there were kids skating on the pond and they were near an unfrozen area. The juveniles were told to get off the ice and were in the process of doing so.
A woman from the Lynn DCF called police, at 4 p.m., to report a 14-year-old runaway who was refusing to return to her legal guardians, her grandparents at a Lowell Street address. The girl has been texting the grandparents, but refused to say where she was or who she was with. The DCF employee said she spoke with the girl this morning at 10, and the girl said she was not going home until her "grandmother learns to speak to (her) properly." After being encouraged by the DCF to do so, the grandmother came to the station and filed a missing persons report.
Police were dispatched, at 5:30 p.m., to the intersection of Andover Street and Andover Drive for a two-vehicle accident with a head injury. One operator sustained a head injury but declined transport, and one was cited for speeding, following to closely, and failure to use care. It was unclear from the log, however, which was which, or whether one driver was both cited and injured. One vehicle was towed.
Wednesday
A caller advised police, at 12:20 a.m., of lots of black ice in the area of Lowell and Baldwin streets.
A Sparrow Lane resident came into the station, at 9:10 a.m., to report her social media, PayPal and HSA accounts had all been used by an unknown party.
A 443 Lowell St. resident reported at 10:15 a.m., that his vehicle had been struck in his driveway overnight by an unknown red vehicle. Police said the suspect vehicle is believed to be a maroon sedan.
An officer was sent to Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., at 10:35 a.m., after a caller reported seeing a male grabbing a dog by the neck. The male also yelled at the dog and said he was going to punch it. The officer spoke to "Stealth Raptor," who said the leash was too long and he was working on getting a shorter one. The dog appeared to be in good health at that time.
Police were called to the vicinity of Petco Superstore, 10 Sylvan St., at 12:45 p.m., on a third-party report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run with injury. The red suspect vehicle fled the scene, and the operator of the other vehicle refused medical attention. The officer located a license plate on the ground, and Beverly police were asked to notify the owner of the vehicle to contact Peabody police.
Salem
Tuesday
Police were sent to 19 Ward St., at 2:55 p.m., for a past assault.
Officers were sent to 116 Lafayette St., at 4:40 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 272 Highland Ave., at 5:15 p.m.
The report of an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian brought officers to 243 Jefferson Ave., at 6:50 p.m. According to the report, the driver was turning from Wilson Street on to Jefferson Avenue, and failed to see the pedestrian who was crossing. The pedestrian sustained a non-critical head laceration and was transported to Salem Hospital for treatment and examination. The driver was not cited.
At 8:20 p.m., police were dispatched to 29 Grove St., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment after a car slid off the road and into a stone wall. Both occupants complained of neck pain, but declined medical transport. The driver was not cited.
Wednesday
At 1:15 a.m., police were dispatched to 465 Lafayette Place for another motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment after a vehicle slid off the road and into a utility pole. A passenger sustained a minor facial cut, but declined transport. The driver was not cited.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to the vicinity of 259 Highland Ave. at 9:34 a.m.
Officers were sent to Durkin Road, at 11 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
The report of a larceny brought police to 227 Highland Ave., at 11:30 a.m.
17 Orleans Ave. party notified police, at 1:45 p.m., that they had received threats.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought officers to 1 New Liberty St., at 2:20 p.m.
Beverly
Wednesday
The report of an unresponsive female brought police and an ambulance to Cabot Street, at 2:55 a.m.
Two cruisers were dispatched to the vicinity of 304 Cabot St., for homeless parties causing a disturbance.
Police went to 9 Roderick Ave., at 10:45 a.m., to check on an elderly woman with water in the basement.
At 11:53 a.m., an officer was sent to the vicinity of Yankee Way and Essex Street to check on on-going harassment from a neighbor.
Two cruisers were again sent, at 2:15 p.m., to the vicinity of Yankee Way and Essex Street for a male harassing neighbors.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Hale and Cross streets, at 3:10 p.m., for a two-car accident, but no report was made.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A Girdler Road woman told police, at 10:30 a.m., she had gotten a call from Lexington Park, Maryland. The woman said the caller told her she was from the "Investigation Department" and there was suspicious activity involving her Social Security number. She said she knew it was a scam and gave them no information.
Police closed the causeway from both sides at 2:05 p.m., due to the high tide and wave action. National Grid and Atlantic Ambulance each sent a team across to the neck. At 2:20 p.m., Swampscott requested Atlantic Avenue be closed due to splash over, and the DPW will put out sawhorses. At about the same time, a cruiser reported the waves were splashing over onto Front Street, but the water was running off the roadway. At 3:24 p.m., the causeway was reopened.
Wednesday
A Manataug Trail woman called police, just before 5 a.m., and said she believed there were intruders in her house as she could hear them singing. The caller had wanted her daughter notified, but said she did not know the number. The woman then hung up and did not answer when police attempted a recall. The daughter was been contacted and was several minutes out when a forced entrance was authorized to ascertain the woman was safe. When the daughter arrived, police said no medical services were required, and the woman was left in the care of her daughter.
Swampscott
Tuesday
Police reported at 2 a.m., that high tides were forcing the blockage of various roadways near the town's beaches.
A caller reported, at 10:15 a.m., that an apparent broken sprinkler was blowing water into the street. The caller said the owner is elderly and may require a well-being check.
A Windsor Avenue caller reported, at 11:30 a.m., that someone else had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits using their information.
A caller reported, at 2:55 p.m., a minor motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Burrill Street and Rock Avenue. There were no injuries.
A resident of 25 Glen Road called police, at 6:45 p.m., to report that an unknown vehicle, a white Toyota Corolla was parked in his driveway.
Wednesday
Police were called, at 1:05 a.m., to the vicinity of Puritan Road and Puritan Park for a motor vehicle accident. Report not yet filed.
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of 200 Vantage Terrace, at 6:55 a.m., for a female screaming in the parking lot.
Danvers
Tuesday
Officers were sent to Seasons of Danvers, 44 Summer St., at 5 p.m., for a male under the influence. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Wednesday
Police were sent to IRA Subaru, 97A Andover St., at 3:05 a.m., for a suspicious male in a black van. The officer checked him out and sent him on his way.
A cruiser was sent to the parking lot at Burlington Coat Factory, 30 Andover St., for a car doing donuts, but it left before police arrived.
Police were called to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 10:45 a.m., for a suspicious male and female.
State police responded, at 1:35 p.m., to the vicinity of 102 Newbury St., for a motor-vehicle accident without personal injury.
