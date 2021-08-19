Marblehead
Monday
A Broughton Road woman reported to police, at 8:55 a.m., that a familiar person had just told her he was going to stab her, and she wanted to file a report. An officer was sent to speak with her. Both parties were advised of their rights under a harassment prevention order.
A caller reported, at 9:20 a.m., that someone had put trash bags over the no parking signs on Barnard Street and vehicles are now parked up and down the street, making it difficult or impossible for a fire truck to get by. An officer checked and noted that two signs had been removed and another bagged. The Tree Department was contacted and said the signs had been taken out as part of a tree-replanting project. As of this date all vehicles are legally parked.
A woman called police to Garden Road at 5 p.m., to report that her purse was stolen from her car. She thought it might have been taken while she was parked at Market Basket, Riverhead Beach or her house. She called a while later to report the purse was found at her parents' house.
A woman called police, at 5:45 p.m., from West Side Drive to report that the angels she keeps placing on a gravesite keep getting stolen. She told them the gravesite was "over the hill and to the left." She said she had reported it to the cemetery and asked that police make frequent checks.
An Ocean Avenue woman called police, at 6:20 p.m., to complain that kids were playing frisbee on the beach near where she was eating, and she wanted us to tell them they cannot do that. She was advised that kids were allowed to play frisbee on the beach, and we would not tell them to stop. She said the frisbee had almost hit her, and there were people with babies in the area and it was dangerous. She was again advised that they were allowed to play on the beach, and we would not tell them to move.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to a Maple Street location at 8:10 p.m., after a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee hit a parked 2013 Volvo SC90, but there were no injuries. A tow was called for the Cherokee, but the driver wanted to drive it home. He didn't make it very far, however, and the tow company was notified again.
Three units were dispatched to a Green Street residence, at 11 p.m. in response for reports of possible domestic violence. When police arrived, they found someone inside yelling at someone else on the phone, and the second person who lives there was pulling up outside.
Tuesday
A Cliff Street resident reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday, that someone had been shooting off fireworks at about 4 a.m. and the neighbors were not happy. He asked that police have a presence in the area and put an end to it. He said he thinks it is probably a fisherman heading out, as it was coming from area of the float/dock. A patrol was sent to monitor the area at 3:24 a.m., but saw nothing.
A Rainbow Road resident called local 911, looking to make contact with Honolulu, Hawaii, police. Marblehead police found the number, called Honolulu and relayed the information to them. The officer there reported he had received the information and dispatched appropriate units to the scene.
A man who owns a Sewall Street property called police at 9:30 a.m., to report that when he went by there yesterday, there were painters with ladders on his property painting the building next door. When he asked if they had permission to be on his property and who they were working for, they told him to (expletive deleted) himself and continued working. When he went by today, they were on his property again. He told police that if they had asked permission, or their boss had spoken to him about it, the issue could have been resolved quickly, but now he wants them off his property. Officers went to the site and directed the painters to stay off the caller's property. They were also advised to clear out from blocking the sidewalk. The property owner came back to the police station to report they had moved the staging, but were still on his property. He said he met with the other owner, who said he didn't "want to talk to (you) and to (expletive) off. The caller told police he now wants them either off his property or arrested for trespassing. A cycle officer returned to the scene to convey the message.
A Vine Street resident came into the station at 12:25 p.m., to report that two days earlier, her son was threatened with butcher knife by a neighbor. Both parties were advised.
A Cottage Street resident complained to police, at 3 p.m. that work was being done on the house next door to hers, the workmen were on her property, and she wanted them removed and told to stay off. The workers were advised and they agreed to try to remain on the property they were working on while putting up a new fence.
An Atlantic Avenue resident came into the station, at 5:30 p.m. to complain she keeps getting calls from China threatening her arrest regarding her selling her passport. She told officers she was concerned because she had lost her passport while traveling in Italy several years ago. She was advised it was a scam call, to block the calls and to give no information to the callers.
Wednesday
A Mary Lane homeowner reported to police, at 3:55 p.m., that a worker had come onto his property about 2:30 p.m. and removed his fence without his permission. He told the worker he had given no one permission to go onto his property or to remove the fence, and the worker apologized. The worker told him they had permission from the man's wife and the homeowner next door. The homeowner reiterated that he had given no one permission, and he wanted a written contract prior to allowing anyone onto his property should any damage occur.
A woman came into the station, at 4:15 p.m., with paperwork showing her vehicle has multiple tickets and had been involved in several accidents. She said there were at least seven events and none of them involved her, and she suspected someone was setting her up. She said she doesn't know where the events happened as the insurance company wouldn't tell her anything else. The only thing she knows is that the parking ticket was in Marblehead. She did remember being involved in one accident in Salem, but has no memory of any other accidents. An officer spoke with her in the lobby.
Peabody
Wednesday
Police were called to the YMCA, 259 Lynnfield St., at 3:30 p.m. for a possible drowning in the pool. CPR was initiated on the victim, a 56-year-old Saugus man, and when police arrived, he had already regained consciousness and was sitting up at the edge of the pool. The man was transported to Salem Hospital to be checked out.
A 90 Central St. caller reported, at 3:40 p.m., that his 20-pound male Siamese cat was missing. "Apu" was last seen this morning in the area of Central Street. He was not wearing a collar and was not microchipped.
By about 3:40 p.m., callers from some 24 locations, citywide, had reported feeling and hearing an earthquake shock. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the small quake, with a rating of 1.3 on the Richter scale, hit the area at 3:15 p.m. It was approximately 3 miles deep, in the proximity of the intersection of Walnut and Tracey streets. There were no reports of damage.
A resident of 55 Holten St., reported at 5 p.m., that one of his tires was slashed and one side of the vehicle was keyed. Offices confiscated the vehicle's plates due to its registration being revoked.
Police were sent to a 30 Lowell St. apartment at 8:45 p.m. to serve a warrant. They arrested the 48-year-old female resident on an other-department probation warrant.
Thursday
Police were called to CVS, 79 Lynnfield St., at 1:40 p.m., for a shoplifting. A woman was observed putting items into her large black purse by staff. When she was advised to remove the items, she dumped the entire contents of the purse onto the ground. She was ID'd at the pharmacy desk when her male friend gave her name to pick up a prescription. When she left the store, she set off the alarm on the way out, then returned and removed three more items from her pockets before leaving again. The manager plans to have her trespassed from the store.
Officers were called to the vicinity of 20 Paleologos St., at 2:40 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident. Both vehicles were towed, and the operator of one was given a written warning for going the wrong way on a one-way street.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the vicinity of Brimbal Avenue, at 6:06 p.m., for a motorcycle accident with personal injury. The female operator was leaving Cycles 128, 107 Brimbal Ave., for the first time, when she lost control and struck the curb across the street, throwing her over the wall into St. Mary's Cemetery. She was transported to Beverly Hospital with unknown injuries.
Three units were sent to 20 Ropes St., at 6:55 p.m., for a loud disturbance over parking in a private driveway.
Officers were called to 17 Mason St., at 7:45 p.m., for a female heard screaming in the area.
Thursday
At 1 a.m., officers were sent to the dead end of Hill Street for a possible person in distress.
An officer was sent to 4 Rindge Road, at 7:05 a.m., to take a report on a wallet stolen from a motor vehicle.
Police and fire responded, at 8:50 a.m., to the vicinity of 11 Atlantic Ave., for a child locked in a car.
Two officers were sent to check inside the building at 9 Dane St., for homeless parties.
A Palmer Road party told police, at 3:45 p.m., they had mailed $4,500 cash to a California address in what turned out to be a swindle or con game.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were sent to Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way, at 4:10 p.m., for a disorderly customer.
Officers were sent to the Lydon Aquatic Center, 200 Commonwealth Ave., at 5 p.m., for suspicious activity.
Officers went to Shady Oaks Trailer Park, 103 Newbury St., at about 8:15 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute.
Police were called to 18 Grandview Road, at 9 p.m., for a dispute between neighbors.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to the intersection of Damon and Park streets, at 12:20 p.m., for road flooding.
A cruiser was sent to Popes Landing, 126 Liberty St., at 12:19 p.m., to assist children left at the bus stop.
Calls also came in from Tipert Street, Liberty Street and Mill Street for flooding between 12:20 and about 1 p.m.
Salem
Wednesday
Officers were called to 50 Traders Way, at 4:25 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to the vicinity of 7 Broad St., at 5:10 p.m.
A report of threats being made brought an officer to 116 Federal St., at 6 p.m.
Officers were sent to 120 Broadway, at 7:50 p.m., to look into a case of harassment.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Salem and Palmer streets, at 8:50 p.m., to look for people setting off fireworks.
Officers responded to 30 Leavitt St., at 10:05 p.m., after gunshots were reported in the area.
Thursday
Police were called to 63 Bridge St., at 12:05 a.m., to break up a fight.
An incidence of vandalism was reported at 9 Buffum St., at 7:37 a.m.
The report of a disturbance brought police to 7 1/2 Hancock St., at 8:50 a.m., and another to the vicinity of Lafayette and Washington streets, at 10:47 a.m.
A larceny brought police to 24 Congress St., at 10:50 a.m.
Parking complaints were reported, at 238 Lafayette St., at 2:02 p.m., and at 2:09 p.m., in the vicinity of 51 Lafayette St.
Reports of a fight brought officers to 295 Derby St., at 2:55 p.m.
