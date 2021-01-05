Salem
Sunday
A past breaking and entering was reported at 2:21 a.m. on Peabody Street.
A past assault was reported on Dove Avenue at 3:58 a.m.
Police took a report of threats at 8:55 a.m. at the same Peabody Street address where the break was reported earlier.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Loring Avenue at 10:17 a.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on Summit Street at 2:33 p.m.
An assault was reported on Essex Street at 4:45 p.m.
Shayne Decesare, 54, homeless, was arrested at 4:47 p.m. on Howard Street on a trespassing charge.
A larceny was reported on Bridge Street at 11:30 p.m.
Monday
A larceny was reported on Lafayette Street at 12:30 a.m.
A license plate theft was reported at the intersection of Japonica and Devereaux avenues at 10:16 a.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Highland Avenue at 10:53 a.m.
A larceny was reported on Essex Street at 12:35 p.m.
Injuries were reported in a crash on Boston Street at 1:21 p.m.
Peabody
Sunday
State police were called after an officer reported seeing a wrong-way driver on Route 1 near Wendy's at 11:14 p.m. A state trooper stopped the vehicle about four minutes later.
Monday
No injuries were reported in a crash at 9:02 a.m. at the Shell station on Lynnfield Street.
Marblehead
Sunday
A caller reported that a group of teenagers were filming themselves skateboarding down a flight of stairs on Pleasant Street and falling into the street at 3:07 p.m. The caller also reported that they had "pretty professional looking camera equipment." Police spoke to the group and described them as "very cooperative," agreeing to move along.
Police retrieved an empty briefcase from Brook Road at 11:43 p.m. The briefcase was put in the police station garage for safekeeping.
