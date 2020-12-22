Swampscott
Sunday
An ambulance was sent to Pine Hill Road at 12:11 p.m. for a person with a broken leg.
A complaint from a resident of Monument Avenue about the volume of a bullhorn being used by protesters near the governor's home was logged at 12:42 p.m.
Monday
Two men were reported to have stolen items from Marshall's on Paradise Road, then ran toward Walgreen's at 1:50 p.m.
Marblehead
Sunday
A caller from Foster Street reported seeing a boat sinking in the water at 10:52 a.m. The harbormaster was sending someone to check on it.
A caller reported at 12:24 p.m. that a family on Cornell Way had put snow in the street for their children to sled on, stopping traffic on a public way to do so. Police spoke to the family.
A caller reported at 3:49 p.m. that a credit card had been stolen and was being used at a business in Chestnut Hill.
A caller from Creesy Street at 4:33 p.m. reported a strange odor that turned out to be a neighbor using polyurethane.
An Ocean Avenue resident reported a disturbing text message at 10:31 p.m.
Monday
A school bus driver reported at 1:28 p.m. that another driver had hit the bus while it was parked, damaging a side mirror, then left without leaving a note.
Peabody
Saturday
Police were called to the Sunshine Laundry on Bourbon Street at 10:49 a.m. for a person refusing to wear a mask. The person was wearing one when police left.
Police went to Aborn Street at 2:09 p.m. for two women fighting over snow removal.
William Cataldo, 55, of 104 Broadway, Trailer Apt. 8, Saugus, was arrested at 6:53 p.m. on charges of breaking and entering and receiving stolen property, following a report of a man in a white van removing something from a Mercedes parked in the lot of a dealership on Route 1.
A driver traveling north in the southbound lanes of Route 1 was stopped by state police at the "jughandle" turnaround at 8:32 p.m.
Sunday
At 4:32 a.m., police took a report of a fight taking place at Care One at Peabody nursing home on Andover Street.
A hit and run was reported on Aborn Street at 5:55 a.m.
Power lines were reported on fire on Bartholomew Street at 5:51 p.m.
A 25-year-old driver will be summoned to court on charges of negligent driving and driving with an open container of alcohol after rolling over near 160 Main St. at 10:42 p.m.
Monday
An Elginwood Road woman's decision to take a break from social media led a friend to call police at 11:46 a.m. out of concern for her well being after being unable to reach her.
One person was taken to Salem Hospital and two vehicles were towed from the scene of a crash at the intersection of Lowell and King streets at 12:40 p.m.
A car fire was reported on Sandra Road at 2:14 p.m.
A Tara Road resident found a lost dog at 3:43 p.m. The caller offered to keep the dog overnight as there had been no reports of missing dogs.
Police took a report of shoplifting from the Petco Pet Superstore on Sylvan Street at 4:28 p.m. A woman ran from the store with a $300 snake. She and the snake were believed to be in a 2020 Nissan Altima heading toward Danvers.
Police took a report of a shoplifter at the Barnes and Noble on Andover Street at 5:51 p.m.
One person was arrested on past warrant for an unrelated matter following an accident on Lowell Street at 6:20 p.m.
A 26-year-old man was banned from Hollister in the Northshore Mall on Andover Street following a dispute at 9:33 p.m.
Beverly
Sunday
A past larceny on Auburn Road was reported at 5:39 p.m.
Police assisted at the scene of a rollover crash on Route 128 near the Danvers line at 9:26 p.m.
Monday
A hit and run crash was reported at 6:11 a.m. on Middle Street.
An unattended death was reported on Herrick Street at 7:40 a.m.
At least one person was injured in a crash on Rantoul Street at 9:24 a.m.
Tuesday
A mail truck was reported struck by a plow at the intersection of McKay and Elliott streets at 12:01 p.m.
Police took a report of a child lost in the snow on Park Street at 3:01 p.m.
Salem
Saturday
Police went to assist the fire department on Essex Street just before 10 a.m.
Robert Ostrowski, 49, homeless, was arrested at 11:24 a.m. on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, following a report of an assault in progress on Bridge Street.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Highland Avenue at 2:13 p.m.
A crash involving a bike or pedestrian was reported on Loring Avenue at 5:41 p.m.
A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle on Dow Street at 6:15 p.m.
A hit and run crash was reported on Washington Street at 9:21 p.m.
Sunday
A past assault was reported at the intersection of Lafayette and Derby streets at 4:08 a.m.
A larceny was reported on Pope Street at 9:45 a.m.
A hit and run crash was reported on Perkins Street at 10:11 a.m.
A crash involving a pedestrian or a bicycle was reported on Highland Avenue at 10:31 a.m.
A hit and run was reported on Willow Avenue at 1:05 p.m.
Injuries were reported in a crash on North Street at 3:17 p.m.
A larceny was reported on Palmer Street at 7:11 p.m.
Threats were reported on Butler Street at 7:29 p.m.
Monday
A hit and run was reported on Canal Street at 9:38 a.m.
A larceny was reported from Lafayette Street at 11:35 a.m.
||||