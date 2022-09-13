Peabody
Tuesday
A 41-year-old Boston man was arrested on a temporary warrant when he walked into the Peabody Police Station, at 8:35 a.m., after which he was transported to Peabody District Court to face charges of assault and battery on a family/household member, subsequent offense; attempting to intimidate a witness, juror, police or court official; and breaking and entering for a misdemeanor.
An officer was sent to Trackside Bar & Grill, 30 Warren St., at 12:22 p.m., for a possible stolen motorcycle. The cycle was listed in the registry of missing vehicles.
A 9 Ledgewood Way resident reported, at 6:05 p.m., that her vehicle had been keyed while parked in the garage. The officer reported multiple vehicles were damaged there the same time. He will document and follow up with the property manager.
A woman called police, at 6:40 p.m., from Shaw’s Supermarket, 210S Andover St., to report that the male operator of a black Honda Accord appeared to be nodding off. When she spoke with him, he became belligerent and sped away toward Macy’s. Police were unable to find the man.
A caller advised police, at 9:17 p.m., that a newer-model light bronze-colored car pulled to the end of the cul-de-sac, picked up a male party in a white tank top who was walking out of the woods, then drove away.
Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Johnson and Taylor streets, at 10:16 p.m., and arrested the operator, Frank Mick Girard, 50, of 8 Pine St., Apt. 1, Peabody. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license and with operating a motor vehicle with miscellaneous motor-vehicle equipment violations. A 48-year-old woman, also of 8 Pine St., was summoned to court for allowing a party with a suspended license or permit to operate her motor vehicle.
Salem
Sunday
An officer was sent to 29 Highland Ave., at 5:24 p.m. to assist a drunken individual.
The report of a trespasser brought an officer to 159 Bridge St., at 6:12 p.m.
Officers were sent to 56 Federal St., at 6:23 p.m., to de-fuse a dispute.
A juvenile issue brought police to 1 New Liberty St., at 7:20 p.m.
Police were dispatched to 36 Cedar St., at 8:05 p.m., for a break-and-entry in progress.
Police responded to two different noise complaints at nearly the same time: 10:08 p.m., at 24 Boston St., and 10:10 p.m., at 93 Federal St.
Monday
An officer was sent to 13 Franklin St., at 8:03 p.m., to report on new vandalism or graffiti.
Police were sent to 32 Harbor St., at 9:35 a.m., to report on a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Police were sent to 31 Collins St., at 10:47 a.m., for another vandalism or graffiti incident., incident of vandalism or graffiti.
Police were called to 130 Canal St., at 11:07 a.m. to break up a fight between two women. They arrested Wilmarie Riveras-Lopez, 31, of Cambridge St., Lawrence, and charged her with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and with attempting to threaten a victim, witness, police or court official, etc.
Beverly
Monday
Police were sent to Paine Avenue, at 4:21 p.m. for a party who fell and hit their head in a bicycle accident.
Officers were called to the vicinity of 37 Kelleher Road, at 5:30 for a woman who had an issue with her neighbor.
Police went to the vicinity of 11 Oberlin Road, at 6:37 p.m., for a male party walking suspiciously along properties.
Police went to the vicinity of 22 School Street, at 6:41 p.m., to speak with a neighborhood resident who said a driver had thrown screws toward a property.
An officer was called to the intersection of Cabot and Winter streets, at 9:57 p.m., to disperse a group of employees hanging around outside.
Two officers were sent to 25 Essex St., at 10:02 p.m., to check the Common and, next, to Lothrop and Dane streets to check the beach and park area.
Tuesday
Two cruisers were sent to 8 Dane St., at 5:40 p.m., to move along homeless parties blocking the doorway.
A vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Elliott Street and Hillside Avenue, at 8:23 a.m., and cited for operating a motor vehicle with an expired and non-renewable license.
Police were dispatched, at 9:55 a.m., to the intersection of Cabot and Rantoul Streets, for a possible person in distress.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of Dodge Street, at 11:20 a.m., to assist a woman who had fallen and was bleeding from her face.
Marblehead
Friday
An officer and a ladder truck were sent to an Atlantic Avenue address, at 8:46 a.m., to investigate a possible fire.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Lindsey Street, at 12:22 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Police and Fire were dispatched to Foster Street, at 9:30 p.m., to investigate a possible fire.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:16 p.m., on Pleasant Street and issued a citation to the driver
Saturday
Police made property checks in eight areas between 12:23 and 12:47 a.m. They were on Village Street, Humphrey Street, Atlantic Avenue, Community Road, Baldwin Road, West Shore Drive, Everett Paine Boulevard and Wyman Road.
A general complaint brought police to Humphrey Street at 9:23 a.m.
The Fire Department was called to Ocean Avenue, at 1:36 p.m., on a boat call.
Report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought officers to Middle Street, at 3:56 p.m.
Police were sent to Stramski Way, at 8:43 p.m., to make a property check.
Sunday
An officer was sent to Stramski Way, at 12:17 a.m., for a property check.
A boat complaint brought police to Salem Harbor at 9:16 a.m.
An officer was sent to Ocean Avenue, at 2:39 p.m., to check on a swimmer.
At 2:44 p.m., police were sent to Broughton Road for an assault.
A cruiser was sent to Tioga Way, at 2:47 p.m., to investigate a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Monday
Two officers, fire and ambulance were sent to an Ocean Avenue address, at 12:57 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Six officers and a detective were dispatched to Widger Road and to Pleasant Street and Ocean Avenue between 7:13 and 9:05 a.m., to investigate a burglary and a break and entry to a structure.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to Ocean Avenue, at 8:56 a.m., where they arrested a 57-year-old Marblehead resident on a non-Marblehead warrant for breaking and entering in the nighttime for a felony, and for malicious destruction of property valued at greater than $1,200.
An officer was sent to Smith Street, at 2:45 p.m., for kids loitering and trespassing in the area.
A motor-vehicle crash brought an officer to Pleasant Street, at 2:55 p.m.
Three officers were sent to Point O’ Rocks Lane, at 10:55 p.m., to make a building check.
Middleton
Monday, Sept. 5
A party came to the station to report that an unknown person had placed a “For Sale” sign on their vehicle.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
An ambulance was called to 48 School St., at 10:25 a.m., to transport a person with a cardiac problem and chest pain to a local hospital.
Police responded to the vicinity of Richardson’s Ice Cream at 4:42 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injury.
Police responded to the vicinity of Middleton Electric Light on North Main St., at 6:22 p.m., for another motor-vehicle accident without injury.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
An officer was called to Middleton Self Storage on Lookout Lane, at 1 a.m., for suspicious behavior. There was a gate that had malfunctioned and opened by itself.
Environmental Police were notified, at 6:01 a.m., and picked up an injured Heron.
Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of River Street and The Greenway, at 9:48 a.m., and issued the operator a written warning for speeding.
The DPW was notified, at 2:37 p.m., of a tree down on Old Forest Street.
Thursday, Sept. 8
A vehicle was stopped at the intersection of South Main Street and Lewis Drive and cited for operating a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to the 99 Restaurant on South Main St., at 4:08 p.m. to transport a stroke or CVA victim to the hospital.
Police stopped a driver at 6:15 p.m. on River Street and issued them a written warning for driving on an expired inspection sticker.
Friday, Sept. 9
Three drivers were stopped at the same signal light on North Main Street, between 6:25 and 6:47 a.m., and issued written warnings for red light violations
The sergeant stopped a motor vehicle, at 2:40 p.m., on East Street and notified the operator of smoke coming from the vehicle.
An officer was sent to Thunder Bridge Road, at 4:49 p.m., to follow up on an earlier neighbor dispute.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 8:51 p.m., at the intersection of North Main Street and Rockaway Road, and arrested operator, Rico Sutton, 32, of (address redacted). Sutton was charged with drunken driving; possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle; and a marked lanes violation.
Saturday, Sept. 10
An electronic speed sign was placed on Liberty Street, at 11:30 a.m.
DPW was notified, at 3:36 p.m., of a downed tree causing a driving hazard on river Street.
Police were sent to a North Main Street location, at 10:06 p.m. for a past incident still under investigation.
Sunday, Sept. 11
police were called to McDonald’s, on South Main Street, at 12:58 a.m. to check out reported suspicious activity, but there was no issue.
A motor vehicle was stopped at 11:16 p.m., at the intersection of Lake and Forest streets and issued a written warning for speeding.