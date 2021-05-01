Peabody
Thursday
At 2:04 p.m., a crash was reported on Route 95 north before the Route 128 split involving a school bus occupied only by the driver, who reported a possible injury.
Shoplifting was reported at Corkscrew Liquors, 23 Central St., at 2:20 p.m.
At 3:10 p.m., a crash was reported on Lowell Street requiring one car to be towed and one person to be taken to a hospital. The towed car was occupied by two people who were also issued court summons, a 41-year-old passenger from Beverly for allowing the unlicensed operation of a vehicle and an 18-year-old driver, also from Beverly, for driving a vehicle while unlicensed.
At 5:10 p.m., police received "multiple reports of a sewer grate missing on (Route) 1 South across from Sonic," according to dispatcher notes. State police were contacted.
A Myles Road resident called police at 5:23 p.m. "looking to speak with an (officer) regarding the steps to becoming a police officer and what type of tactical gear he can buy and wear on a regular basis."
At 6:40 p.m., a patron at the YMCA on Lynnfield Street reported $130 was taken from a pants pocket in his locker, which was not locked, that morning.
Police checked on an unoccupied vehicle on Upton Street at 10:18 p.m., out of which they issued one court summons to a Peabody minor for driving a vehicle with a revoked registration and canceled insurance.
Danvers
Wednesday
At 5:25 p.m., trespassing was reported in a yard on Congress Avenue.
Marblehead
Thursday
The Parks and Recreation Department reported at 8:28 a.m. that it was removing "past vandalism" from a wall on Pond Street.
Someone informed police at 8:30 a.m. that there would be about 15 extra cars on Sheldon Road because they were in a home doing a video shoot.
A resident told police at 9:08 a.m. that a camper was blocking the sidewalk and was parked out onto the street on Ames Street. The reporting party said he has a camper and would like to do the same if that person is allowed to. An officer checked on the camper and told the homeowner to put up the steps and retract the sides so it would not block the sidewalk. The resident said the camper would be moved up north at the beginning of May.
A Shorewood Road resident called police at 9:12 a.m. to report that her neighbor's daughter was deliberately setting off the car alarm.
A Leo Road resident reported at 9:47 a.m. that a black truck had been driving in the neighborhood over the past few weeks and stopping in front of houses as someone in the truck wrote on a clipboard. The caller thought the activity was suspicious.
A resident called 911 at 6:41 p.m. to report that he was in his yard digging a hole when a neighbor came over, yelled at him and punched him in the face.