Peabody
Wednesday
A Tanners Court resident notified police, at 3:50 p.m. that he had been contacted by a "Nestor Garcia," via email, who attempted to scam him. He said he knew it was a scam and gave no money to "Garcia."
Danvers police advised Peabody of a 7 p.m. call from a guidance counselor in Topsfield reporting a Peabody minor on social media with what appeared to be a firearm. Police contacted the juvenile and his mother, and everything checked out OK.
Police were sent to Maddy's Car Wash, 300 Andover St., after a caller reported at 8:30 p.m., that a large group was at the car wash and was concerned that the import cars were revving their engines and racing around the area. Police moved the group on their way.
At 8:50 p.m., offices were dispatched to the vicinity of 8 Essex Center for a group of cars racing around in the rear lot behind the red building and the white building. They said the cars were racing around a dumpster at high speed.
A Newbury Street resident reported at 11:40 p.m., that her ex-husband had violated his restraining order by calling her on the phone. The officer noted this is an addendum to yesterday's report.
Thursday
A Benevento Circle woman called police at 2 a.m., to report her mother missing. She said her mother checked out of Lahey-North after being discharged just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. The daughter told officers the last time this happened, she went to a nearby neighbor's house. Police checked there, but she was not and had not been there. The woman was entered into the National Crime Information Center's log of missing persons.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Salem Country Club, 133 Forest St., at 5:30 a.m. for a single vehicle that crashed into the trees. The operator was transported to Lahey-Burlington with unknown injuries. The vehicle was towed.
Security at Lahey-North, 1 Essex Center Drive, reported they had received a third party call stating that one of their employees was being stalked by a patient. They said they do not know who the employee is, but would like it documented. An officer advised security that if the employee wanted to come forward and speak with him, then he would document it, but no one has come forward.
A Brooksby Village caller reported to police at 12:15 p.m., that she gave her Social Security number to a caller who claimed to be from Lahey Clinic. She now believes this was a fraud and she should not have given it out. Police will document the case, and the woman was advised to notify the three credit bureaus to flag her information.
A resident from Nelson Road came into the station, at 12:40 p.m. to report someone had taken a package from his front step. It contained three Samsung phones with a total value of $1,700
Salem
Wednesday
The report of a road rage incident brought an officer to 71 Lafayette St., at 2 p.m.
A possible fraud or a scam brought officers to 7 Bradford St., at 4:05 p.m.
Police were called to 258 Washington St., at 4:20 p.m., for a larceny
Officers were sent to 50 Warren St., at 4:30 p.m. for a case of harassment, and to Essex and South Pine streets, at 5:30, for another harassment case.
An undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 23R May St., at 7 p.m
Officers were sent to 18 Boston St., at 9:40 p.m., in response to calls about a fight.
Police were sent to l2 Lincoln Road, at 8:40 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Bridge and Lynn streets. at 11:10 a.m.
A reported larceny brought officers to 120 Washington St., at 12:30 p.m.
Marblehead
Wednesday
An Atlantic Avenue woman called police at 8:10 a.m., to report she had just opened her computer and found a message asking for money, and instructed it be sent via bitcoin. She was instructed to delete the message, not to click on any of its links and to check her computer's anti-virus and security protection.
An officer spoke to a couple of people walking on the causeway, for a third time, at about 12:45 p.m. The officer was off with them at Harbor and Flint and spoke to the resident who lives on Harbor Avenue, but who refused to fully identify herself. He advised her there may be consequence for their lack of cooperation.
An officer stopped an older male who was walking across the causeway, at 3:45 p.m., in violation of the COVID-19 rules. The man said he did so only to take a picture. He was advised of the rules and the importance of following them.
An officer was flagged down at 5:25 p.m. on Ocean Avenue, regarding a dispute between two parties. It was a disagreement between two parties about the sidewalk and grass lines. The property owner was being aggressive toward a walker in regards to where his property line might have been.
A Hines Court resident reported, at 7:45 p.m., that she had just heard two loud "bangs" in the area. She was not sure what it was, but it "shook the whole house." An officer checked the area but could find nothing.
Wednesday
Police were called to a Treat Road residence at 12:55 a.m. for a report of a loud group of people in the rear of Treat Road. The caller said they have been there several times this week, at about the same time. It was a family on the rear deck and they agreed to call it a night.
"I guess I just need to vent," a 7:15 a.m. caller told the officer who answered the business line. The woman was upset about a man who didn't give her any room for social distancing while she was out walking this morning. She said she has been abiding by the rules and is frustrated that others are not as considerate.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police arrested Ocean M. Gonzalez, 23, of 45 Elliott St., Beverly, and charged him on three counts: disturbing the peace; trafficking in cocaine; and trafficking in fentanyl.
A caller notified police, at 4:30 p.m., that Iron Tree was completely blocking the road at the intersection of Elliott Street and County Way.
Police were sent to 17 Conant St., at 6:30 p.m., for a male checking cars in the back lot.
Officers were directed to the vicinity of East Lothrop Street at 6:45 p.m., to monitor the neighborhood for drone activity.
Police went to Lothrop and Ives streets, at 10:40 p.m., to check a person down on the sidewalk.
Thursday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Rantoul and Pleasant streets at 12:35 a.m., after a caller reported a male party fondling himself in the window.
Four officers were sent to an apartment at 50 Broadway for a man who claimed certain people stole money from him.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 428 Rantoul St., after a woman was reported to be jiggling door handles.
A disturbance between neighbors brought officers to 33 Hilltop where a neighbor was antagonizing a resident.
Three officers were sent to 434 Rantoul St., at 7:40 a.m. for two people passed out.
A vehicle was stopped by a detail officer at 8:15 a.m., in the vicinity of Elliott and Green Streets. The operator, Tiffany M. Oram, 29, of Beverly, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Police were sent to 297 Rantoul St., at 8:20 a.m. for a car break and larceny.
A motor vehicle was reported stolen, at 10:25 a.m., from 461 Rantoul St.
Officers were sent to 20 Fayette St., at 4:05 p.m., for a larceny.
Danvers
Wednesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Bayberry Road, at 6 p.m. to check for a possible group of three hunters.
Thursday
Police were sent to the Endicott Green Apartments, 180 Newbury St., at 1:30 a.m. for someone disturbing the peace with loud music.
Officers were sent to Total Wine, 100 Independence Way, at 11:35 a.m. for a case of employee theft.
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of 120 Andover St., at 4:30 p.m., for suspicious activity. A person was standing on the guardrail.
