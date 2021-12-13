Peabody
Sunday
A caller reported, at 4:40 p.m., from Sunrise Assisted Living & Gardner Park, 73 Margin St., that her husband was unconscious. While on the phone, an employee came into the room and said there was no emergency and the call was made in error.
Police received a 911 call from a cellphone, at 6:25 p.m., and a father and son could be heard having a disagreement. The child had called because he was upset that his father took his phone away because he wasn't eating his dinner. There were no issues.
Monday
Police were called to he intersection of Central and Tremont streets, at 10:10 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident. Operators exchanged papers and went on their ways.
An officer was sent to the Carroll School, 60 Northend St., to assist with a first grader who was throwing chairs into windows. An ambulance was dispatched and he was transported to Lahey.
Marblehead
Thursday
Medical assistance was sent to a Canal Street location, at 7:25 a.m., for a fall on the ice with a head strike.
A driver reported, at 7:45 a.m., that his vehicle had broken down on Interstate 95 south in Lexington. He was referred to another agency.
An officer went to a Green Street address, at 8:25 a.m., to investigate a fraud.
Police were called to a Merritt Street address, at 10:45 a.m., to investigate an altered check.
At 11:05 a.m., an officer was sent to a Green Street address to investigate a larceny/forgery or fraud.
An officer was sent to a Prospect Street address, at 1:40 p.m., to look into whether a check had been taken.
Police responded to Ratlin Road, at 3:25 p.m., to speak with a party who had been receiving annoying phone calls.
At 10:40 p.m., police responded a commercial alarm indicating front office motion at a Front Street business.
Friday
An officer went to the intersection of Shepard and Jersey streets, at 8:23 a.m., to investigate a utility pole that was hit "sometime" by something.
An officer was called to the intersection of Humphrey and West Streets, at 11:15 a.m., to investigate a postal box that had been tampered with.
The harbormaster was notified, at 1:36 p.m., of a fuel spill in the harbor.
Police fire and ambulance responded, at 5 p.m., to the intersection of Baldwin Road and Pleasant Street for a motor-vehicle crash. No details were given.
Officers were called to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Carlton Road at 9:20 p.m., for a group of teens playing chicken.
Saturday
An iPhone was reported lost in the vicinity of Atlantic Avenue and Washington Street, at about 10:38 a.m.
An officer was sent to a Smith Street address, at 11:30 a.m., to investigate an altered check.
Officers responded to a Clifton Avenue address, at 11:55 a.m., to investigate a larceny/forgery/fraud.
The report of a disturbance brought officers to Pleasant Street at 10:25 p.m.
Two officers were sent to a Washington Street address, at 10:34 p.m. on a general complaint.
Sunday
An officer was sent to Goodwin's Court, at 1:17 a.m., and removed a downed branch from the roadway.
An cruiser was sent to Pond Street at 2 a.m., to check a suspicious car.
A coat and wallet found on Pleasant Street were turned in at the station, at 5:17 a.m.
Police and fire were called to Lincoln Avenue, at 7:37 a.m., for an accident involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle. No details were given.
Officers went to a Front Street location, at 11:50 a.m., for suspicious activity.
Police were called to an Ocean Avenue address, at 4 p.m., to take a report after a former tenant broke into the apartment.
An officer was sent to an Atlantic Avenue location at 4:40 p.m. for a disturbance.
The fire department responded, at 7:05 p.m. to Creesy Street for a fire alarm.
A vehicle was stopped at 10:10 p.m. on Ocean Avenue and the operator was cited.
Beverly
Sunday
Police responded to an East Corning street address, at 8:53 p.m. after a resident reported people were banging on their door.
Monday
Police were called to the intersection of Dodge Street and the Access Road, at 8:04 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Police and fire were sent to 41 Beckford St., at 9:20 a.m., for a fire in the basement of the business.
Officers were sent to 23 Enon St., at 9:58 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident with property damage.
An officer was sent to a Cabot Street location on a school safety issue, to investigate a comment a student had made about school shootings.