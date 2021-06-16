Peabody
Tuesday
A Lowell Street resident notified police, at 1:20 p.m., that a suspicious person went down his driveway and picked through his trash. He said it was a Hispanic female wearing a face mask and driving a dark Honda Odyssey. The officer will attempt to locate the woman and advise her not to go onto private property.
Enterprise Auto Rental called police at 3:50 p.m. seeking an address check for a stolen vehicle that was never returned. A woman authorized police to tow the vehicle if it was there, but when the officer checked the area, he was unable to locate it.
A resident of Apple Hill Road reported at 3:50 p.m. that items were missing from his safe. CID was notified, and the resident will make a list of the missing items and forward it to them.
A woman called police, at 4:05 p.m., from the vicinity of Capone's Restaurant, 147 Summit St., to report the landscaper blew a rock at her vehicle and cracked the windshield. Police checked and notified the woman that Escobar and Sons Landscaping, out of Lynn was the company involved.
A person called police, at 8 p.m., from Kappy's, 175 Andover St., to request an officer to perform a well-being check on a female who appeared to be under the influence. She was outside in the parking lot with a male and a vehicle with a flat tire. The officer reported the woman was not intoxicated, but was very vocal this evening. A man was the passenger in the vehicle with a dog. The woman was advised she cannot drive without a license and the man cannot drive on a public way with a flat tire. He contacted AAA to fix the tire. A clerk called police back and requested an officer check the man's sobriety level as he appeared to be under the influence. The officer said he showed no evidence of intoxication.
Police responded to the vicinity of Town Variety, 116 Central St., at 8:30 p.m., for a three-car accident without injuries. One vehicle was towed and the driver, a 23-year-old Peabody woman, will be summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A person called police, at 9:15 p.m., from Homewood Suites, 57 Newbury St., to report someone had stolen the muffler from her vehicle. The officer reported the vehicle's catalytic converter had been stolen.
Wednesday
A 25 Lynnfield St. caller reported, at 12:15 a.m., that a bald male wearing a backpack, took her potted plants from the porch and threw them into the street. The officer located the male at Washington and Lynnfield streets and spoke with the caller, who did not wish to pursue it further. The person was sent on his way to Salem.
An officer was sent to McDonald's, 133 Main St., at 9:40 a.m. for a report of vandalism in the building. The incident happened sometime Friday night.
Animal control issued and mailed a $100 citation to a Franklin Street woman for an incident Monday in which her dog Brody — which was unlicensed and unvaccinated — was found running loose.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A Pleasant Street resident called police at 7:35 a.m. to say he was having an issue with a group of kids and wants them removed, but they left before police could get there.
A Stonybrook Road resident called police, at 11:40 a.m., to report there was an unregistered vehicle on his property. The lieutenant reported the vehicle is not abandoned, though its license plate reads, "CANC."
Police reported, at 1:10 p.m., that at least three people on Atlantic Avenue had reported their tire(s) slashed during the night.
Police were sent to a Washington Street location, at 7:50 p.m., to check on a woman who was behaving erratically and was incoherent when an acquaintance checked her. The caller said the woman has been selling things, acting "psychotic," wearing mittens and hats. When approached by an officer, the woman, whose car was in the parking lot, declined medical attention or any other services.
A caller notified police, at 10:10 p.m., of a large group of kids "stumbling around" and "possibly drinking." He said one "girl appeared to be having some sort of panic attack" while he was there. He asked to remain anonymous. Officers drove through the area a few minutes later and found nothing. A few groups in the area were on the swings and they were fine.
Police were sent to Lindberg Road, at 10:55 p.m., for a loud party. An officer responded to the residence and reported that the homeowners were wrapping up a graduation party.
A caller told police, at 11:50 p.m., that three people have died at The Riptide, then disconnected.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police responded, at 4:20 p.m., to Lothrop and Central streets for a motor-vehicle hit-and run.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of Roderick and Sylvester avenues, at 7:05 p.m. for a truck with kids in the back swerving around.
Officers were called to 45 Elliott St., at 11:50 p.m., for a general noise complaint about the third floor.
Wednesday
At 1:30 a.m., an officer dispersed a group hanging around the area of 129 Cabot St.
Officers were called to 901 Manor Road, at 9:20 a.m., after someone reported a resident was lashing out at workers.
Multiple officers were sent to the vicinity of Park Street and Railroad Avenue to look for a vehicle with New Hampshire plates that was engaged in suspicious activity.
Two cruisers were dispatched, at 1:50 p.m., to the intersection of Cabot and Lyman streets, for a 13-year-old struck by a motor vehicle. Police said the youth was standing in the street talking to a person in a vehicle pulled up on the shoulder when, without looking, he turned and stepped into the path of a vehicle that was slowly rolling toward him. The youth was knocked to the ground, then jumped up and ran across the street and was laughing with friends. He told officers he was unhurt, and, when his mother arrived at the scene, both declined medical attention. The driver was not cited.
Danvers
Tuesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of West Marine, 139 Endicott St., about 9:35 p.m., for the report of a person dumpster-diving, but an area search was negative.
Wednesday
A cruiser went to the Ira Auto Body Shop, 105 Andover St., at 1:25 a.m., for a vehicle with its hazards on.
Officers were dispatched, at 8 a.m., to Danvers Dental Care, 40 Poplar St., for a car into the building with personal injury. The vehicle did not actually strike the building, but the driver was transported to Beverly Hospital with non-critical injuries. The report was still incomplete.
Police were sent to Pope's Landing, 126 Liberty St., at 9:50 a.m. for a motor vehicle on its side.
A Conifer Hill Drive girl called police, at 10:25 a.m., to report her mother was threatening her.
Police were sent to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., at 1:20 p.m. for a non-domestic dispute. One person engaged in a dispute with staff members arrested on an unrelated warrant.
A motor-vehicle hit and run was reported at 2:35 p.m., in the vicinity of Burger King, 184 Endicott St.
An officer went to the vicinity of Highlands School, 190 Hobart St., at 2:47 p.m., after a person called to complain about kids smoking in the woods.
Salem
Tuesday
An officer was sent to the intersection of Lawrence and Wheatland streets, at 12:40 p.m., to handle a parking complaint.
Officers went to 128 North St., at 2 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Officers were dispatched to Highland Avenue and Willson Street, at 3:10 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Police were sent to 27 West Ave., at 5 p.m. to speak with a person who was getting threats.
Officers were sent to 58 Bridge St., at 5:10 p.m., for a larceny.
The report of a past assault brought police to 2 Burnside St., at 5:30 p.m.
Police stopped a vehicle at 7:20 p.m., in the vicinity of Washington and Pond streets on a routine traffic stop and for operating a vehicle without a valid inspection sticker. After a brief investigation, they arrested Tyler White, 20, of 853 Bluehill Ave., Apt. 3RD. White was charged with possession of a large-capacity firearm; carrying a loaded firearm without a license; carrying a firearm without a license; possession of ammunition without an FID; possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number; and operating a motor-vehicle without a valid inspection sticker.
The report of a larceny brought police to 29 Traders Way at 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday
Police were dispatched to 6 Larchmont Road, at 7:55 a.m. for the report of a break-in in progress.
At 11:23 a.m., officers went to 23 Herbert St., for a disturbance.
Police were called to 204 Derby St., at 1:43 p.m., for the report of an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries. There was no report available at this time.
A shoplifting brought police to 50 Traders Way, at 3:26 p.m.