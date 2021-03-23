Peabody
Monday
Police were sent to Newbury St. Inn, 170 Newbury St., at 10:35 a.m. to check on a woman in Room 101 after a caller reported a female in the room yelling to herself. The officers spoke with the woman who was talking to her dog as she packed to check out at 11 a.m.
Police were sent to a Paleologos Street address, at noon, after a case worker reported a client had attempted to harm herself last night and, at that time, another woman had encouraged her to do so. The case worker was advised to tell the client to obtain a harassment order.
The Fire Department was sent to 39 Cross St., at 2:33 p.m., for a mulch fire by the building.
A Paleologos Street woman told police, at 10:45 p.m., that she thinks someone was trying to break into her house. She said it was a male with blue eyes and a moustache. An officer asked for an ambulance at the scene, and the woman was transported to Salem Hospital.
Tuesday
A Margin Street resident called police, at 12:20 a.m., to report hearing a noise in the front driveway. He checked his Ring camera and saw two parties vandalize the vehicles and flee toward Parkland Road. There was no description. Police reported two vehicles had been vandalized, but they were unable to locate the suspects. The caller will forward the camera data to police.
Beverly
Monday
Adinazio Dias-Barbose, 24, of 91 Main St., Port Washington, New York, was arrested in Beverly and charged with trafficking in cocaine and with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.
Three cruisers were sent to 9 Beckford St., at 7:20 p.m., for a fight.
Tuesday
Police responded at 2:20 a.m., to the vicinity of Appleton Avenue and Prospect Street at 2:20 a.m., after a person reported they believed someone to have gone through their vehicle.
Officers responded to the intersection of Sohier and Tozer roads, at 2:20 p.m., for a two-car accident. No report was available.
Beverly callers reported, about 3:30 p.m., that a Massachusetts State Police helicopter appeared to be circling over the Hamilton area. State police confirmed that one of their helicopters had taken part in a search, for an emotionally disturbed person, that the person was located in the woods and brought out. Nothing further was made available.
Marblehead
Monday
A person informed an officer, at 2:20 p.m., that they had found five uncashed checks. Dispatch left a voicemail with the woman to whom they were made out saying the person who found them would hold onto them in case she came to retrieve them. If she does not, he was going to bring them to the station.
A woman called police at 8 p.m., from Circle Street to report there was a man sitting on the wall a few houses up from her. She said she didn't know how he got there or what happened, but he was covered in blood. Two minutes later, she called back to report that a car pulled up, picked him up, and they drove away. She said there was a pool of blood where he had been sitting. The ambulance was advised to disregard until the party could be found, but there was no further sign of him.
Swampscott
Monday
An employee from the Tedesco maintenance building, 173 Salem St., call to report having found several benches that may be town property. The DPW was contacted.
An officer was sent to 3 Sutton Place, at 3 p.m., after a party reported an issue with a neighbor's dog. ACO was notified.
A Dennison Avenue resident told police, at 4 p.m. they had found an Epi-pen in front of the residence and would like to turn it over to police.
Salem
Monday
A report of threats made bought an officer to 2 School Street Court, at 5:20 p.m.
At 8:45 police responded to 35 Northend Ave., at 8:45 p.m., for threats made in an unrelated case.
Police were sent to 39 Park St., at 10:35 p.m., for a report of a larceny
Police responded to a High Street address for disputes four different times between 11:20 p.m. Monday and ....
Tuesday
A suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 93 Washington St., at 10:55 a.m.
Police were called to 124 Lafayette St., at 2:05 p.m. to check out a suspicious item. After a brief investigation, they arrested Erin Gloria Carr, 41, of the streets, Salem. She was charged with disorderly conduct and with indecent exposure.
Officers were sent to 146 Lafayette St., at 2:40 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
Middleton
Monday, March 15
A cruiser was sent to the Rubchinuk Field on East Street, at 12:40 a.m. to check on suspicious activity. Several youths were spoken to and sent on their way.
An officer went to a Lakeview Road address, at 10:55 a.m., to assist in a credit card fraud investigation.
Tuesday, March 16
Police were called to North Liberty Street, at 11:35 a.m., to make a wellbeing check of a party found sleeping in a vehicle. They were moved along.
A Maple Street party called police, at 11:35 a,m., to report that someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits using the caller's information.
An officer was sent to Piedmont Street, at 12:10 p.m., to assist an elderly traveler.
Wednesday, March 17
An officer was sent to Webb Street, at 6:35 a.m., for s suspicious vehicle. The party was delivering newspapers.
An officer was dispatched to James Avenue, at 10:10 a.m., to assist a party with online harassment.
Police were sent to Richardson's Dairy, on South Main Street, to disperse a large gathering of trucks.
Thursday, March 18
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Farmer Brown's on Maple Street, at 1:30 p.m., for a dog that had been struck and killed by a vehicle.
Friday, March 19
An officer stopped at East Coast Flight Craft on Lookout Lane, at 1:20 a.m., and sent a suspicious vehicle on its way.
An officer was called to North Shore Vacuum on South Main Street, at 11:05 a.m., where he spoke with the owner concerning harassing phone calls they had received.
An officer went to Ferncroft Towers on Village Road, at 2:20 p.m., where he spoke with a resident about a gift-card scam in which he had been victimized.
An officer was called to a South Main Street location, at 9:30 p.m., and trespassed several youths from the property.
Sunday, March 21
Police went to Rocky's Ace Hardware, at 12:50 a.m., where they sent a suspicious party on his way.
On officer was dispatched to a Liberty Street location, at 6:35 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident. The operator was cited but no one was hurt.
An officer was sent to the Rail Trail along Webb St., at 6:50 p.m., for a motorcycle on the trail, but it left before he got there.
