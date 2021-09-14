Salem
Sunday
An officer was sent to 450 Highland Ave., at 12:35 a.m., in response to threats made.
Police went to the vicinity of 168 Essex St., at 1:25 a.m., for a drunken person.
Officers were called to the intersection of Canal Street and Broadway, at 2:50 a.m., to check out a suspicious item.
Three motor-vehicle traffic stops were made in the Jefferson Avenue area in a 15-minute period between 6:15 and 6:30 a.m.: at the intersection of Jackson Street and Jefferson Avenue; 44 Jefferson Ave.; and 110 Jefferson Ave., respectively.
A motor-vehicle hit-and run was reported at 450 Highland Ave., at 8:56 a.m.
Police were sent to 152 Bridge St., at 10:10 a.m., to make a well-being check.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 300 Canal St., at 12:40 p.m.
At 12:55 p.m., officers were sent to 94 Washington St., for a report of larceny.
Officers were called to 45 Congress St., at 1:50 p.m., for an assault in the past.
A larceny report brought police to 227 Highland Ave., at 2:17 p.m.
At 4:50 p.m., police were called to 450 Highland Ave., for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
Police responded to 171 Boston St., at 6:10 p.m., on a general request for police.
The report of an assault in the past brought police to 403 Lafayette St., at 7:35 p.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Whalers and Aurora lanes, at 8:50 in response to reports of fireworks.
Officers were dispatched to 12 Sunset Road, at 11:50 to quell a disturbance.
Monday
Reports of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to the vicinity of 110 Lafayette St., at 12:05 a.m.
Police responded to 27 Charter St., at 5:50 a.m., to look into threats made.
An officer was sent to 71 Washington St., at 7:28 a.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle. The cyclist, who was conscious and alert, said he was experiencing pain in his left forearm and right leg, and was transported to Salem Hospital for examination and possible treatment. There were no citations.
The theft of a motor-vehicle or a motor-vehicle plate brought police to 7 Green St., at 8 a.m.
Police were sent to 29 Highland Ave. at 10 a.m., for a juvenile issue.
A larceny report brought officers to 1000 Loring Ave., at 10:45 a.m.
Police were called to 252 Bridge St., at 11:08 a.m., on a report of larceny.
Officers were sent to 99 Bay Ave., at 1:30 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Police were sent to 91 Lafayette St., at 2:25 p.m., to maintain order for two private trespass tows.
Marblehead
Friday
New graffiti was reported, at 7;10 a.m., on Humphrey St.
Animal control was sent to the vicinity of Beacon Street and Mill Pond, at 8:05 a.m. for a loose pit bull. The dog was rounded up.
Police were sent to an Evans Road location, at 12:25 p.m., to investigate suspicious activity.
The ACO was sent to a Briar Lane location, at 1:50 p.m., to investigate the possibility of a nearby skunk nest.
An officer was sent to the Green Street woods, at 5 p.m., after a caller reported kids digging in the area.
An officer was sent to a Riverside Drive location, sat 5:15 p.m., to investigate a report of unemployment fraud.
Saturday
Three officers were sent to the vicinity of Ocean Avenue, at 8:24 a.m., to assist a party whose Whaler was swamped and had no power.
An officer was sent to Phillips Street, at 8:40 a.m., on the report of a possible injured cormorant.
Police responded to the intersection of Commercial Street and Atlantic Ave., at 1:10 p.m., for a hit and run.
A caller reported, at 1:40 p.m., that two deer were trying to cross the street at the intersection of Lafayette Street and Everett Paine Boulevard.
The cycle officer responded, at 1:40 p.m., to Market Square for a picketer.
Officers were sent to Front Street, at 3:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle crash.
At 5:35 p.m., unknown parties were reported to be pelting an Amazon truck with oranges.
One officer was sent to Ruby Ave., at 8 p.m., for a motor-vehicle crash.
Five officers were dispatched, at 8:40 p.m., to the vicinity of Meadow Lane for a party that was a disturbing the neighbors.
Sunday
Three officers were called to a Green Street location to check out “banging” heard in a car.
Three firefighters were dispatched, at 1:10 p.m., to an Ocean Avenue location for a report of a possible swimmer in distress.
Police were sent to the intersection of Central Street and Atlantic Ave., at 7:05 p.m., for a report of kids throwing things at cars, but police could not find them.
Monday
Police were sent to Farrell Court, at 8:10 a.m., to make a well-being check on an elderly person. The party was found to be in need of medical assistance, and an ambulance transported them to a local hospital.
A Lindsey Street resident reported, at 9:25 a.m., that their red tabby cat had been missing for 24 hours.
A parakeet was found at 4:05 p.m., on Humphrey Street.
Police responded to a Lafayette Street location, at 4:50 p.m., for a reported assault.
Peabody
Monday
Police reported, at 3:55 p.m., that the fence and the picnic tables at the back of the Welch School, 50 Swampscott Ave., had been damaged.
A caller reported to police, at 4:35 p.m., that there were two suspicious parties wandering around the neighborhood in the vicinity of 124 Foster St. Police checked their push-carts, and one, a woman, was carrying a piece of granite. The officer contacted the owner of Marble and Granite Pro and he will contact the officer later. All other items appeared to belong to the woman and she was advised to stay away from the area.
An off-duty officer reported seeing a male wearing a white T-shirt, glasses and riding a green bicycle put an inappropriate sticker on the stop sign at Lake and Lindauer, at 5:07 p.m. Another officer reported there was no inappropriate sticker on the stop sign. He said the sign had been tampered with, however, and he re-secured it to the post.
Police responded to Wilson Square, at 5:40 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run. The suspect vehicle was reported stolen out of Salem earlier in the day.
Tuesday
A Buttonwood Lane caller was concerned because her garage door had randomly opened. The officer sent to check reported that all was in order.
Police responded, at 10:05 a.m. to the intersection of 84 Lynnfield and 74 County streets, for a three-vehicle accident. One female passenger was transported to Lahey-Peabody with non-life-threatening injuries, and a 43-year-old Peabody man summonsed to Court on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A Clinton Road resident called police, at 11:57 to report that a newer suspicious vehicle comes through the neighborhood each morning, parks near his house and, after a while, leaves. The owner of the white 2015 Hyundai Accent was contacted, and she said her daughter, who drives the car, stops by that street every morning and takes a few minutes to collect herself from work before proceeding home.
An off-duty officer reported, at 3 p.m., that a fight between Higgins Middle School students was scheduled to take place later in the day. Officers checked the area but no one was there.
A caller from Littles Lane reported, at 5:40 p.m., that he had ordered a laptop, but when he opened the box, it was empty. The officer spoke with the caller and advised him to contact UPS.
Beverly
Monday
Officers were sent to the intersection of Rantoul Street and Broadway, at 12:55 p.m., for a customer causing a disturbance.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 498 Rantoul St., at 2:45 p.m., for a two-car accident with property damage.
An officer was sent to a Dodge Street location, at 2:55 p.m., for a child on a bike hit by a car.
The report of a possible stolen UHaul brought police to 498 Rantoul St at 7:37 p.m.
Officers were sent to 21 Myrtle St., at 11:17 p.m., for a house party with loud music disturbing the neighbors.
Tuesday
Officers were called to Lyman Street, at 3:45 p.m., for a female screaming. It was a mental health issue.
A two-car accident with property damage brought police to the intersection of Hale and Dane streets,. at 7:40 a.m.
An officer was sent to 175 Elliott St., at 10:20 a.m., for a case of identity theft.
An officer was sent to Beverly High School, at 11:37 a.m., to look into a report that a student asked to take inappropriate photos.
Police went to 6 Hilltop Drive at 2:30 p.m., for an ongoing issue with 3 Hilltop.
Officers were called to 457 Cabot St., at 4 p.m., for an unwanted guest. The daughter’s ex-boyfriend was causing a scene.
The report of a male passed out under a tree brought police and an ambulance to the vicinity of 224 Elliott St., at 5:45 p.m.
Police went to River St., at 6:13 p.m. to help look for a party involved in a Danvers hit-run accident and fled into Beverly.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Cabot and Roundy streets, at 6:30 p.m., for a suspicious female going up driveways and trying doors.
Swampscott
Sunday
A caller from the baseball field on Forest Avenue reported, at 10:20 a.m., that one of the field lights was hanging from a pole. The caller said he will wave down a cruiser to point out the hazard.
Police reported, at 10:40 a.m., that prisoner being held at the Lynn PD was being transported to the hospital, with a police escort, for medical evaluation. The prisoner was transported back to Lynn after being medically cleared.
A resident called from 80 Middlesex Ave, at 11:36 a.m., that a large tree limb had come down on the utility wires. National Grid was notified and the DPW was on standby.
Police and ambulance were dispatched, at 9 p.m., to a Burrill Street address, at 9 p.m., for a 42-year-old female drinking and out of control. The caller asked for the ambulance to transport the woman to an area hospital.
Police were sent to the intersection of Humphrey Street and Kings Beach Terrace, at 11:30 a.m., after a caller reported a female who appeared to be stumbling and impaired was pushing a baby carriage.
Police were put on alert by Lynn that a black Toyota with gold trim was driving erratically and almost hit several people. The vehicle was not seen, however.
A possible power line was reported, at 3:40 p.m., to be wrapped around the bumper of a car in the vicinity of 1104 Humphrey St. The Fire Department was notified.
A caller reported, at 5:30 p.m., from the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Humphrey Street, that his vehicle had run out of gas and he was now on his way back to the car with it.
An officer reported, at 6:35 p.m., that he was out with a homeowner at the intersection of Humphrey Street and Palmer Avenue after someone had reported the homeowner was disturbing the peace. The homeowner told police he had thought the kids were in his yard and became vocal about it.
A caller reported, at 9:50 p.m., from the vicinity of 150 Burrill St., that three parties, including an old man, were walking toward the train station yelling and screaming. The trio, who were known to police,
Danvers
Sunday
Officers were sent to 188 Endicott St., at 4:40 p.m., for an unwelcome guest.
At 4:41 p.m., police were sent to Target, 240 Independent Way, for a disorderly male threatening to shoot people.
Police responded to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 7:12 p.m., for a loud banging from a room, that was disturbing the other guests.
Police were sent to 256 Andover St., at the Great Rock Church, for a deer strike on the road.
Police were called back to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 8:45 p.m., for more loud banging in a room that was disturbing other guests.
Monday
Officers were dispatched to Best Western Plus, 50 Dayton St., at 3:08 a.m., for suspicious activity. After a brief investigation, they arrested Roberto Anzaldua, 21, of 5 Fitzwilliam Park, Farmington, Connecticut. He was charged with disturbing the peace; larceny from a person; and for possession and/or use of a false or stolen automobile registration document.
Police were called to the vicinity of 161 Dayton St., at 8 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible personal injury.
Police were called to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 9:32 a.m., for a male concealing weapons.