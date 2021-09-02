Marblehead
Wednesday
A Pearl Street caller told police, at 10:13 a.m., that she had gotten a text telling her she needed a one-time PIN request verified. She believed the call was a scam and did not respond. She was advised to block the number, but did not know how.
Firefighters were dispatched to a Watson Street address at 2:25 p.m. after getting reports of an alarm sounding and the smell of smoke. Firefighters quickly determined it was a boiler issue. The boiler was shut down and tagged and all units cleared and returned to base.
A woman called police at 2:45 p.m., from Jersey Street to report that two boys were bullied into taking a sign, then yelled at by a parent. They dropped the sign and post and ran. She said the kids were long gone, but somebody needed to come and pick up the sign. Police notified DPW.
An Atlantic Avenue woman called police at 5:15 p.m., to report she was involved in an accident today, and this afternoon, the other party showed up at her house. She said that the other person rang the doorbell and identified themselves via intercom. When she told them she would only speak with them via intercom, they left. The woman told police she only wanted it noted with them, and she would call when or if the other person returns.
Thursday
A Shorewood Drive resident notified police, at 4:40 a.m., that the power was out.
Police got a call from Laurel Court, at 6:36 a.m., informing them that tree branches were down, blocking the road.
At 6:37 a.m., police were notified by beach employees that the bathroom smelled liked something electrical was burning and water was coming out of the outlets.
A Schooner Ridge resident notified police, at 7 a.m., that water was being pumped from Cloutman’s Lane and causing flooding in her area. She said this was an issue about four years ago and she thought it had been taken care of. She didn’t know which department to notify about the problem but, right now, nobody was doing anything. She was advised to contact the DPS, Water Dept. or ConsCom.
Peabody
Wednesday
Some employees from St. John’s School, 19 Chestnut St., reported at 4:30 p.m. an employee had found a large bag stashed in an alcove at the rear of the school. They suspected some homeless parties may have been setting up a camp there. The officer saw the bag and reported it was just an old, empty suitcase.
An officer was called to Life Time Fitness, 210L Andover St., at 8:40 p.m., on a report of a vehicle doing donuts in the parking lot. Officers found the suspect vehicle, but it was parked and unoccupied. The officer will monitor the area to see if the operator returns.
Thursday
The Fire Department was advised at 3:15 a.m., that a tree was down on the wires on Anne Drive. The Peabody Municipal Light Plant (PMLP) was notified.
At 5:25 p.m., an officer reported Endicott Street was flooding. The DPW was notified, and the street was blocked from Lowell to Warren.
At 6 a.m., Pierpont Street was reported flooded with one car stuck in the water. The streets were blocked off and a tow truck was notified.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were called to 71 Palmer St., at 4 a.m., for an unarmed robbery.
Early morning parking complaints were logged, in the area of 22 Lemon St., at 6:25 a.m., and the area of 15 Pope St., at 6:45 a.m.
Officers were sent to 17 Turner St. at about 10:05 a.m., for a larceny report.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the vicinity of 232 Highland Ave., at 10:15 a.m.
Two reports of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle were called in within 10 minutes: near the intersection of Parallel Street and Jefferson Avenue at 10:52 a.m.; and in the vicinity of 40 English St., at 11:01 a.m.
Two reports of undesirable or unwanted guests were called in at 11:20 a.m., at 20 Franklin St., and at 24 New Derby St.
At 11:25 a.m., police were sent to 40 Essex St., on a larceny call, and at 11:35 a.m., they responded to a 208 Lafayette St. call, also for a larceny.
At 12:04 p.m., they were sent to 10 1/2 Bentley St., on the report of a larceny.
Police were sent to 10 Nursery St., at 12:27 p.m., on a report of a fraud or a scam.
The undesirable or unwanted guests were out this afternoon: 30 Leavitt St., at 1 p.m.; 2 East India Square, at 1:44 p.m.; and 10 Jefferson Ave., at 2:15 p.m.
A report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 96 Swampscott Road at 2:20 p.m.
A reported larceny brought police to 8 Forest Ave., at 3:10 p.m.
Vandalism or graffiti was reported from 32 Perkins St., at 3:57 p.m.
An officer was called to 51 Canal St., at 4:11 p.m.
An officer was sent to 341 Lafayette St., at 4:40 p.m., to speak with a person who reported being threatened.
A missing juvenile was reported from 5 Albion St., at 5:40 p.m.
A report of threats was called in, at 7:15 p.m., from 250 Washington St.
An adult was reported missing from 56 Margin St., at 7:25 p.m.
The report of a dispute brought a officer to the vicinity of 50 Washington St. at 8:40 p.m.
Thursday
An officer went called to Bridge Street for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident at 3 a.m.
At 8:47 a.m., police were sent to the vicinity of 33 Williams St. for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
An officer was called to 84 Highland Ave., at 8:55 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without personal injury.
Police responded to 4 Paradise Road, at 10:20 a.m., for another motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were called to 97 Jackson St., at 2:20 p.m. to make a well-being check.
On officer went to 120 Bridge St., at 3:05 p.m.. to take a report on a fraud or a scam.
An officer was sent to 10 Congress St., at 4 p.m. to maintain order for a private trespass tow.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police were called to 327 Rantoul St., at 4:55 p.m., for an unwanted guest. The party told officers he was in a fight with his roommate.
An officer was sent to Fielder Road, at 6:43 p.m., for vandalism to the resident’s lawn.
Police went to 43 Water St., at 7:35 p.m., for what was deemed to be suspicious activity. A male was taking pictures of the marina.
Police responded to Sunset Drive, at 8:23 p.m., for a male who collapsed and was barely breathing. It was an apparent medical overdose.
Police and ambulance were sent to 106 Lothrop St., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Officers were sent to 211 Rantoul St., at 11:05 p.m., for a neighbor passed out in the hallway.
Thursday
Police were called to 2 Duck Pond Road, at 12:50 a.m., for an argument between roommates.
An officer was dispatched, at 12:05 p.m., to an Eisenhower Avenue bus stop to handle an incident on the bus.
At 2:30 p.m., police were called to the vicinity of 13 Edwards St., for a drunken man dancing around a dead cat. Police said multiple witnesses had told them the man, who lived at that address, had been saying he had killed it. After an investigation, Sean Gilberto Ryan, 45, of 13 Edwards St., was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace and cruelty to an animal. Police are still investigating the incident, but, in the meantime, Ryan was taken to Middleton jail where he is being held on $10,000 bail. He was expected to be arraigned Friday in Salem District Court.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to the intersection of Bridge Street and Hersey Avenue, at 4:05 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible personal injury. One of the two inbound vehicles had come to a full stop at the light, with his signals on, waiting to turn left onto Hersey. At that point, his vehicle was struck on the right rear by another vehicle whose operator was engaged in using his smart phone. The second operator was cited for using an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle. The operator of the first vehicle said his neck was sore, but they both refused medical attention. Neither vehicle required a tow and they went on their respective ways.
