Peabody
Wednesday
A Farm Avenue resident requested, at 12:30 p.m., for an officer to come and speak to the occupant of a gray SUV who has been seen many times in the past few weeks laying back in his car seat. An officer came, as requested, but the man and his SUV had gone.
A Collins Street resident left a voice mail at 1:05 p.m. complaining of a rooster belonging to a neighbor. On callback, dispatch advised the caller she would have to report the rooster to the Health Dept., since they permit livestock.
A man called police, at 2:10 p.m., to request a well-being check on his cousin, who lives in Lynn. He said she had mental health issues and he hadn’t had contact with her in about three years. Lynn PD was contacted and asked to check on the woman and to advise the caller of where she could be found. Lynn called back to say the woman is located at Puritan Lawn Cemetery where she was buried after she passed away some months ago. The caller was notified.
A caller reported to police, at 4:20 p.m., that dirt bikes were damaging the field at Connolly Park on Dark Lane. Officers located the bikes and spoke with the riders. They were directed to walk them home. There was no damage to the field.
A caller from Sports Collectibles, 14 Peabody Square, told police, at 4:50 p.m., that his 82-year-old mother, who has dementia, just walked out of the shop. She was last seen on foot, wearing a dark red jacket and a pink T-shirt. Police were soon advised she had walked back to the store, and all was in order.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, to the intersection of Elm and Munroe streets, at 7:05 p.m., for an accident involving a 12-year-old boy on a bicycle and a motor vehicle. The vehicle was turning left from Elm onto Monroe when it collided with the bicycle. The boy was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries, and the operator, a 28-year-old resident of Central Harlem, New York, NY, was summoned to court for failure to use care in starting, stopping, turning and for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A female called police, just before 9 p.m., from Boyle Machine & Supplies, 36 Walnut St., to report that she had an argument with her mother and was upset. An officer requested Atlantic Ambulance for an evaluation, after which he gave her a ride home. The female’s argument with her mother was unfounded.
Thursday
A man called police at 2:30 a.m., from 38 Forest St., to report his vehicle had been broken into.
A 67 Main St. caller notified police at 7 a.m., that he thinks someone vandalized his windshield.
A party called police at 7:50 a.m., from James Street Park to report his concern about a possible child near the play structures on the James Street area. The caller was unsure of the child’s description, but thought they could be wearing a light purple jacket and a colorful backpack. The child could not be found.
A woman called police, at 11 a.m., from 11 Bourbon St., to report someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits using her information.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Marlborough Road and Highland Avenue, at 2:45 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
At 4:20 p.m., police were called to 450 Highland Ave., for a drunken individual.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 227 Highland Ave., at 8:35 p.m.
Thursday
Police went to 16 Willow Ave., at 2:15 p.m., on a noise complaint.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought officers to 295 Derby St., at 6:20 a.m.
Police were sent to 203 Canal St., at 8:10 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 12 Pope St., at 8:20 a.m.
Officers were called to 250 Highland Ave., at 9 a.m., for a road-rage incident.
Police were sent to 190 Bridge St., at 10:50 a.m. for a fraud or a scam.
An officer was sent to 1000 Loring Ave., at 11:15 a.m. for a trespassing.
Police went to 275 Jefferson Ave., at 11:20 a.m., after a party reported being harassed.
Police responded to three reports of fraud or scams in shortly over an hour: They were called to 1 Cleveland Road at 11:36 a.m.; to 114 Washington St., at 12:15 p.m.; and to 12 Admirals Lane, at 12:47 p.m.
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought police to Loring and Jefferson avenues, at 1:30 p.m.
At 2:25 p.m., officers were called to 10 Jefferson Ave., to make a well-being check.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police stopped a bicyclist at 4:55 p.m., at the intersection of Elliott and Rantoul streets and gave him a verbal warning.
Police were sent to 138 Bridge St., at 4:55 p.m. for suspicious activity after the pastor found the front door open when he came home.
Two officers were sent to a Cabot Street address, at 5:15 p.m., for an intoxicated party, wearing red pants, who was banging on the windows.
The larceny of a bicycle brought officers to 400 Cabot St., at 5:35 p.m.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 502 Cabot St., at 6:25 p.m., for youths on bicycles weaving in and out of traffic.
Police went to 224 Elliott St., at 6:45 p.m., after a party reported a bicycle had been stolen off their car rack.
An officer was sent to the U.S. Post Office, 116 Rantoul St., to assist the Fire Department in freeing a person locked inside the Post Office.
An officer was sent, at 8:40 p.m., to check on the homeless in Ellis Square.
At 10:10 p.m., police were sent to 55 Ober St., to disperse a group from Lynch Park.
Thursday
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched, at 9:05 a.m., to a Sohier Road address for a house that had been trashed.
Officers were sent to 5 Stone St., at 12:10 p.m., after the homeowner reported finding blood on her curtains.
At 12:45 p.m., police and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Bridge Street and Bates Park Avenue, for a female on the ground bleeding.
An officer was called to the vicinity of 57 Hillside Ave., at 3:05 p.m., for a truck neighbors said had been parked there for weeks.
Swampscott
Wednesday
A 20 Grant Road resident reported, at 2:52 p.m., that an unknown party had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits using their information.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Humphrey Street and Orchard Road, at 9:10 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident.
Police were sent to 145 Puritan Road, at 10:30 a.m., when an unleashed dog attacked another dog.
Police and fire were dispatched to the intersection of Atlantic and Blodgett avenues, at 2:10 p.m., to assist a 77-year-old man who fell off his bike.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 160 Andover St., at 4:15 p.m. for a motor-vehicle accident without injury.
An officers was sent to the vicinity of Home Depot,, 235 Independence Way, at 5:20 p.m., for the report of dirt bikes, but they were gone on arrival.
Thursday
An officer went to an Eden Glen Avenue residence at 2:56 a.m. to check with a resident being stalked.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Elliott Street and Route 128 for a minor two-car accident without personal injury.
Police and an ambulance were sent to 15 Wadsworth St., at 10:35 a.m., for an unresponsive male.
Police went to Cumberland Farms, 76 Newbury St., just after noon to look into a suspicion of stolen money.
Police responded to Route 128 south, at 2:55 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury.
Middleton
Monday, April 5
Mass Highway was called to a North Main Street location,, at 8 a.m., for a dead animal.
Two drivers were stopped for speeding on Essex Street. The first, at 2:30 p.m., was given a written warning, while the second, 15 minutes later, was issued a citation.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Locust and East streets, at 4:15 p.m., for suspicious activity, but none was found.
Tuesday, April 6
An officer was sent to North Park Avenue just before 10 a.m., to mediate a trespass issue.
An open main gate brought an officer to Middleton Electric Light on North Main St., at 6 p.m.. It was an oversight and nothing was amiss.
An officer was sent to the Candlelight Motor Inn, on North Main Street, at 6:30 p.m. for an apparent attempted entry. The rear door was damaged, but there was no evidence of entry.
Wednesday, April 7
Sgt. Armitage responded to the intersection of Liberty and Maple streets, at 3:55 p.m., where he mediated a road-rage incident.
Two drivers were stopped for speeding and cited. One was at the intersection of Liberty and Mill streets, at 7:07 p.m., and the other was at the intersection of Liberty Street and Woodbury Lane, at 7:40 p.m.
Friday, April 9
An officer was called to Lake Street, at 2:13 a.m., for suspicious activity, but there were no issues.
An officer was sent to the Double Tree Hotel, on Village Road for an unwanted guest at the vaccine site.
An officer was sent to Cashman Way, at 7:30 p.m., where he assisted in mediating custody issues.
Sunday, April 11
A vehicle was stopped at 10:25 a.m., in front of Angelica’s Restaurant for driving with an expired registration.
Of three drivers stopped for speeding between 6:50 and 7 p.m., two were given warnings and one was issued a citation.
