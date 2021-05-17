Peabody
Friday
An officer was called to Sunshine Laundry, 48 Foster St., at 12:05 p.m., for a disturbance caused by an issue over a dryer.
Police and an ambulance were called to the intersection of Summit and Forest streets, at 12:40 p.m., for an accident involving a truck and another motor vehicle, with the other vehicle into the woods. The driver was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries, and their vehicle was towed.
An officer went to Pilgrim Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing, 96 Forest St., after a party called to say they were concerned the staff had left for the evening and there was no one to take care of the patients. The officer spoke with staff members, who said they will check on the patient and assure him the staff is still on site.
A man called police just before 7 p.m. from the Bank of America ATM, 150 Main St., to report he had just witnessed his vehicle being struck in the parking lot, but the operator did not stop or exchange paperwork. A court summons will be issued to the 29-year-old Stoughton driver on a charge of leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
A Nickerson Road caller notified police, at 8:50 p.m., that rats had damaged his fence. He was advised rats are not a police matter and he would need to call an exterminator, but he still insisted on speaking with an officer — who told him the same thing.
Saturday
A Veterans Memorial Drive resident reported to police, at 3:35 a.m. that she woke up to the sound of someone breaking into her vehicle. She said the suspects fled in another vehicle, so there was no identification of either the suspect or the fleeing vehicle. Police reported the incident as a vandalism, and the officer followed up with a neighbor who thought he might have security camera footage of the suspect. As a result, police summoned a 30-year-old Beverly woman to court to face charges of malicious destruction of property exceeding $1,200 and for breaking and entering a motor vehicle in the nighttime for a felony.
A caller advised police, at 4:50 a.m., of a male party putting bags through a window into the vacant apartment on the right side of 2 Osborne St. The caller described the man as a male party wearing gray sweatpants, a black jacket over a gray hoodie and carrying a backpack. Police said the bags left in the vacant apartment contained clothes. The items were secured and officers continued to watch the apartment. Officers found and spoke with a party at McDonalds who matched the description and admitted to his involvement. He was advised he could not return to the vacant property. He was offered services and declined.
An officer on detail at 10:40 a.m., on Lake Street reported an elderly party struck a curb and blew out a tire. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop. Officers tried unsuccessfully to locate the vehicle in the area.
An auto fire was reported, at 1:35 p.m., at Santarpio's Pizza, 71 Newbury St. State police arrived and handled the fire.
A Home Street caller notified police at 2:50 p.m., that there was a possible abandoned vehicle with no tires near the basketball court. No plate number was provided. The officer reported the vehicle is being repaired and will be removed tonight.
A man called police, at 5:25 p.m., requesting shelter. He was put on hold while a call was placed to the Salem Shelter, but they are not accepting walk-in residents. They also contacted the Safe Link, Beverly, Gloucester, Lynn and Lawrence shelters but all were full tonight. He was advised to contact the area cities and hospitals for a shelter. Asked if he needed an ambulance, he declined.
A caller requested a well-being check on a female who appeared to be disoriented and was sitting in the middle of the road. According to the officer, she said she was looking to recharge her cellphone. She was sent on her way.
A person called police at 6:45 p.m., to report someone was choking a turkey in the middle of the road at the intersection of Margin Street and Lenox Road. They were gone before police arrived.
Police were sent to the intersection of Lynn Street and Cedar Grove Avenue, at 8:40 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injuries and property damage to 70 Lynn St. A 20-year-old Salem resident was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor-vehicle and for possession of Class B drugs.
An officer reported he was waved down at 10:15 p.m., in the vicinity of 14 Collins St., and reported a possible overdose. The party was transported to Salem Hospital.
A caller advised police, at 10:40 p.m., of gunshots in the area of Market and Russell streets. An officer in the area at the time said it was fireworks, but he was unable to determine the location.
A Washington Street resident called police at 11 p.m. to report receiving death threats from a blocked number. Police summoned a Manchester, New Hampshire, woman, 36, to court to face charges of threatening to commit a crime.
An Avalon Drive resident had earlier contacted the Fire Department about a fire pit and tiki torches on the deck of a residence in violation of apartment and Fire Department regulations. After a fire there, and officers cleared the area, residents threatened the occupants of units 54, 61 and 62.
Sunday
A 72 Central St. resident reported, at 12:50 a.m., that when she got home, she discovered her safe was missing. She believes her mother may have left the door open and someone entered the apartment and took it.
A Northend Street resident reported, at 1 a.m., that he had found items belonging to him in his ex-girlfriend's bags and said she had also stolen other items.
Police reported, at 2:05 a.m., that a car had struck a pole at 171 Lynn St. The driver was taken to Mass General Hospital with unknown injuries, and the road was closed due to the split pole. Verizon was on scene to repair the pole and a tow was requested for the vehicle.
A caller reported, at 11:15 a.m., from Lynnfield St. that a male party jumped in front of her vehicle trying to get hit. Then he started walking away. She believes he was trying to harm himself. An officer located the man in the vicinity of 365 Lynnfield Street and sent him on his way.
An employee of Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., reported at 12:47 p.m. that a male attempted to steal several items some five minutes earlier and, when spotted, fled in a black pickup truck. She said she was able to recover all the merchandise.
A neighbor called police, at 4:40 p.m., to report fireworks in the area of 17 Worcester Road.
A caller reported a fire in the garage at 5 Orchard St. Nobody was at home in the residence, but a vehicle parked outside of the garage was unharmed, and the residents were on their way home.
Firefighters were dispatched, at 6:40 p.m., for a fire in Apt. 28 at 28 Bresnahan St. A resident in Apt. 30 was on oxygen and was removed from the house. The Fire Department reported Apt. 28 was fully involved, and firefighters had to force their way into 26 to battle the blaze. Peabody Housing Authority was on scene and will handle tenants left homeless by the blaze.
Police were called to Sullivan Tire & Auto, 175 Washington St., at 7:20 p.m., for a hit-and-run accident. The officer reported a gray F250 Ford Superduty truck driven by a dark-skinned male suspect with tattoos, fled the scene. The victim said the driver was wearing one shoe. The Massachusetts plate was broadcast in an alert put out over the North District. The officer said there was no damage and no documentation necessary.
A woman called police, at 11:35 p.m., from 57 Garden Road, to report that her daughter had been missing for over 24 hours and that was out of the norm. The mother said she believed her daughter to be in either East Boston or Revere. She was located at the Massachusetts State Police Barracks in Revere. She was in good health and all was in order.
Monday
The DPW was called out at 12:18 a.m. to the vicinity of 19 Aberdeen Ave., for a water main break.
Police were sent to the Golden Banana, 151 Newbury St., at 12:50 a.m., for juveniles playing in a boat parked at the Golden Banana. Police said the kids left before they got there and no harm was done.
Officers were called to the Holiday Inn—Peabody, at 7:22 a.m., for an unwanted female lingering around the hotel since 1 a.m. Officers checked the area but were not able to find the female and said she evidently left before they got there.
A Lynnfield Street woman told police she had been scammed out of some $85,000 in Bitcoin, starting in December 2020. She said she has been in contact with the FBI and Secret Service, both out of Boston, and has hired a professional blockchain investigative agency.
Marblehead
Thursday
An officer reported, at 8:20 a.m., that a passerby had mentioned a female downtown in a pink blanket who seemed to need assistance. Police are waiting for a call regarding the next action with the woman. At a little past 11 a.m., she was located again near Crocker Park. An officer spoke with her on Front Street and she was being transported to an area medical facility.
At 9:20 a.m., a disheveled older woman with gray hair, wrapped in a blanket and holding a conversation with herself was reported on Lee Street. The caller was told police were aware of the woman and were working with elder services to take care of her.
An Orchard Street woman reported, at 10:35 a.m., that her fence was vandalized. She said she had set up a wood and paracord fence to mark off some new gardens and all the ropes were cut overnight.
A Gallison Avenue caller reported at noontime that he had set up ropes around a grass planting in front of his home and someone came by and cut all the ropes. He said he will restring the ropes and wanted it on file but did not wish to file a report. After hearing of the other similar incident last night, he decided he would like to file a report.
An Arnold Terrace woman got a call from a party who had a crying child on the phone. A man then came on and said her daughter was in an accident and they needed her daughter's age, spelling of her name and other details so they could use the Jaws of Life and treat her. The screaming child was then put on the phone again. The caller was suspicious as the man was having trouble understanding what she was saying and eventually hung up on her. She immediately called her daughter, who was fine..
A Gerald Road resident called at 4:25 p.m. to ask who she needed to speak to regarding baseballs that land on her deck and strike her slider, etc. She said there has been no damage, but it is dangerous and should be addressed. She said it happens frequently this time of year. She was advised to start with either the director of athletics or the assistant director of athletics.
Friday
A Ruby Avenue caller reported at 8:20 a.m. that their unlocked car had been entered overnight. When the caller got into his car today, he saw the glovebox and center console had been opened and rifled through. Only loose change was taken.
A woman reported she had found an undisclosed amount of cash, with no identification, at about 2:20 p.m. in the vicinity of Atlantic Avenue and Washington Street. Police picked it up and will hold it.
A Phillips Street party called police, at 2:37 p.m., to report getting a call yesterday claiming to be from the Social Security Office, and today he is getting calls telling him he will be referred to the enforcement bureau and his benefits will be terminated. He said he knows it is a scam.
A Heritage Way woman reported, at 4 p.m. that she was notified by her bank that someone withdrew money from her account using an ID with her information. She was advised the bank's fraud department was actively working on the case. She said she does not know of any suspect and has never lived in Louisiana.
A Heritage Way parent reported at 7:40 p.m., that their 12-year-old daughter was missing. She never came home from school and they can't reach her by telephone. Police pinged her cellphone in the area of Gerald Road, and two cruisers were sent in that direction and to check the high school, JCC, trails and surrounding streets. Another officer was speaking with the family and was getting a photo of the girl. At 11 p.m., the girl was with another family. The mother said she knows them and is satisfied.
Police were sent to Brook Road, at 8:40 p.m., for a report of a fight in the parking lot. Officers said they were just kids fooling around playing Manhunt.
Saturday
A Washington Street shop reported, at 6 p.m., that a pair of earrings been stolen and the suspect left the store about 10 minutes earlier.
A man told police, at 6:22 p.m., that a few minutes earlier, on Commercial Street, he had confronted a woman about calling people "the N word" and she began to verbally assault him and threw a rock at him. She then went into a building across the street. Units were sent to the vicinity for a follow up.
