Danvers
Thursday
Someone reported a wallet stolen at Market Basket on Endicott Street at 5:29 p.m.
Police received a report of possible past intruders at 8:15 p.m. on the 500 block of Maple Street.
Friday
A man was sleeping in the foyer of a Maple Street building at 3:54 a.m.
A truck was found vandalized with spray paint at 7:02 a.m. on Watson Parkway.
A car crash with injuries was reported at 9:41 a.m. outside the Great Rock Church thrift store, 352 Andover St.
A car was stuck in the snow at the intersection of Purchase and Ash streets at 10:45 a.m.
A Kirkbride Drive resident reported a lost package worth $1,200 at 11:45 a.m.
Beverly
Thursday
A report of an argument brought police to Cox Court at 5:40 p.m.
Officers responded to a possible assault in a parking lot on the 300 block of Rantoul Street at 9:34 p.m.
Officers responded to a report of a possible fight at 11:05 p.m. after a hit-and-run crash with property damage on Ropes and Grant streets.
Friday
A Sunset Drive resident reported a possible car break at 6:38 a.m.
A youth was trespassing at the Cummings Center at 9:22 a.m.
A Michael Road resident reported an unemployment scam at 9:36 a.m.
A Cabot Street resident reported being assaulted by a roommate at 12:26 p.m.
A report of a disturbance brought police to Manor Road at 4:47 p.m.
Officers responded to an argument on Roundy Street at 9:13 p.m.
Saturday
A report of a motor vehicle into a stone wall brought police to the intersection of Hale and Ober streets at 4:10 a.m.
An Arthur Street resident told police he lost a large sum of money at 7:55 a.m.
A caller told police at 10:25 a.m. that a car had been parked on Hale Park Avenue for three weeks.
Officers and an ambulance went to a Cabot Street address at 2:20 p.m. after a person locked himself in the bathroom.
Police went to Super Sub, 324 Cabot St., at 2:22 p.m. for a customer who was causing a disturbance.
A man yelling in the street at 7:26 p.m. brought officers to the intersection of Rantoul and Roundy streets.
A Beckford Street resident reported a possibly stolen package at 8:03 p.m.
Sunday
A woman on Folly Pond Road claimed her boyfriend took her car at 1:49 a.m.
A report of people yelling brought police to Blaine Avenue at 4:24 a.m.
A road rage disturbance was reported in the line for Lynch Park COVID-19 testing, at the intersection of Ober Street and Oceanside Drive, at 11:50 a.m.
Peabody
Friday
A Kirkland Road resident told police at 8:23 a.m. that someone used his information to apply for unemployment.
An officer was able to diffuse a neighborhood dispute over plowing at 10:32 a.m. by the 7-Eleven on Lake Street.
A Buford Road resident reported unemployment fraud at 12:45 p.m.
A Salem Street resident told police at 2:13 p.m. that he is receiving tickets from out-of-state for motor vehicle violations, but the vehicle in the picture is not his.
An officer took a report at 2:50 p.m. of lost or stolen Christmas gifts from a Washington Street apartment.
Police will seek a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle against a 21-year-old Salem man after a crash by the Peabody Institute Library on Main Street.
Neighbors on Fulton Street were arguing over parking at 6:22 p.m. Police said the neighbors sorted everything out.
A disgruntled customer was causing a disturbance and refusing to leave Verizon Wireless, 262 Andover St., at 7:40 p.m. She eventually left without further incident.
Police took two reports of fraud, at 10:01 and 10:06 p.m. The first person said someone used his Social Security address to take out loans. The second person said she gave someone at an unidentified phone number her credit card information.
Marblehead
Friday
A caller at 9:11 a.m. complained that surfers are parking on Ocean Avenue beyond the two-hour limit. An officer checked and tagged one car, but said the rest were legally parked.
Firefighters responded to Beacon Street at 12:21 p.m. after a fire alarm went off. The alarm was caused by smoking.
Devin Little, 29, of 62 Cabot St., Apt. 3, Beverly, was arrested on charges of possession of a class B drug, possession with intent to distribute a class D drug, and possession with intent to distribute a class C drug after a crash at West Shore Drive and Calumet Lane at 12:48 p.m. A caller first reported a white Toyota Corolla with New York plates driving erratically before crashing into a telephone pole. The caller told police that both the female driver and the passenger had facial injuries. One person was taken by ambulance to Salem Hospital.
A Goldthwait Road resident told police at 2:01 p.m. that he fell victim to a gift card scam and was out $300.
A Bessom Street resident filed a harassment report at 5 p.m.
A Cornell Road resident reported "Children at play" signs blocking the road at 5 p.m. Police responded and moved the signs to the sidewalk.
Kids were throwing snowballs at a Wyman Road house at 7:30 p.m. Police responded and spoke to a family at a nearby sledding hill, who said the culprits had left when they saw the police arrive.
Saturday
A woman went to the station at 12:28 p.m. to report losing her wallet while doing some shopping on Washington and Pleasant streets. As she left the station, her security camera alerted her to a man at her front door holding her wallet.
A 911 caller reported road rage between a truck and a car on Atlantic Avenue heading toward Swampscott at 2:53 p.m. Police notified Swampscott police.
Police received a couple of calls about a possible house party on Jersey Street at 10:07 p.m. One caller told police that kids were posting pictures and the address of the house on social media. Upon arrival, police learned it was an ROTC gathering at the state limit. Police remained in the area for a couple of hours and advised those arriving that there was no party.
Sunday
A caller at 1:41 a.m. said what sounded like as many as 20 people were yelling outside his house on Jersey Street. Police arrived and found six people outside, one of whom "had a temper tantrum." Everyone went back inside.
||||