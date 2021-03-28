Peabody
Sunday
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:10 a.m. in the vicinity of 197 Washington St. and, after a brief investigation, arrested Ray R. Pena Aybar, 340, of 43 Garden Road, Apt. 43A1, Peabody. He was charged with drunken driving and with a marked lanes violation.
An officer was called to the vicinity of CVS Pharmacy, 174 Main St., to check out an elderly female walking around wearing a short sleeve shirt and pushing a shopping carriage at 6:35 a.m. She was located and checked out fine. She was on her way to work at Stop & Shop.
An officer reported a possible water main break, at 11:05 a.m., in the vicinity of 48 Andover St., and Buttonwood Lane. He said the road was buckling, that water appeared to be coming up on both sides, and it was unsafe. DPW arrived on scene as did a Salem detail officer.
A Sandra Road caller notified police, at 1:35 p.m., that his information had been used to fraudulently apply for unemployment benefits.
A clerk at the gas station near Stop and Shop, 19 Howley St., called police at 1:45 p.m., to complain about a female who had been rolling trash-fillled grocery carriages down the hill. Today she rolled five carriages down the hill. The clerk said the suspect was a slightly heavyset female in her late 30s or early 40s, with blonde hair and wearing all black. Officers were unable to locate the female at this time. The officer said the woman appears to collect the carts throughout the week and rolls them down the hill at weekly intervals. He said the clerk will speak with management regarding resolving the issue. An officer spoke with the female, and she said she is having a dispute with the store about the carriages. She was told to stop rolling the them down the hill and to contact the police station when she is having an issue.
Salem
Saturday
Police were dispatched, at 1:04 a.m., to 70 Wharf St., for a fight. Police arrested Joseph Bolger, 23, of 36 Arbella St., Salem. He was charged with assault and battery and on an outstanding warrant. Also arrested was Lindsey M. Aiken, 36, of 8 1/2 Herbert St., Salem. She was charged with assault, assault and battery and with violating the city knife ordinance.
An officer was sent to 10 Canal St., at 7:30 p.m., for a parking complaint.
At 8 p.m., police were sent to 46 Forrester St., to investigate the report of gunshots.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:45 p.m., in the vicinity of 105 Congress on a motor vehicle stop. After a brief investigation, they arrested Matthew M. Doran, 36, of 51 Main St., Apt. 3. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsquent offense; and with operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Police arrested two men at approximately 11 p.m., in the vicinity of 7 Liberty Hill Ave. Arrested was Alfonso J. Ellis, 31, of 12 Central St., Apt. 1, Ipswich, and David Mays, 27, of 31 Homestead St., Apt. 2, Dorchester. Ellis was charged with carrying a firearm without a license; carrying a loaded firearm without a license; possessing ammunition without an FID card; felonious possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number. Mays was charged with resisting arrest; disorderly conduct; and violation of the city knife ordinance.
Sunday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of St. Peter and Church streets, at 12:15 a.m., for a disturbance.
Police were called twice to 298 Washington St., on a noise complaint: at 1:17 and at 1:48 a.m.
A suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought officers to 321 Jefferson Ave., at 2:40 a.m.
The report of a dispute brought police to 7 Liberty Hill Ave. at 10:35 a.m.
Officers went to the vicinity of Lafayette and New Derby streets, at 5 p.m.
Swampscott
Friday
Animal control was notified, at 9 a.m., for an injured wild animal in the 32 Norfolk Avenue caller's garage.
An 8 Nirvana Drive caller reported, at 11:40 a.m., they had been advised by an out-of-town caller that their grandchild had been injured in an accident and needed cash wired ASAP. They terminated the call without sending money. They knew was a scam. The grandchild was fine.
A 34 Hardy Road caller notified police at, 4:05 p.m., that she had some birds stuck in a vent. The ACO was notified.
A 256 Atlantic Ave. caller advised police, at 5:10 p.m., for a Doberman without tags was wandering around off leash. The dog was not aggressive and the ACO was notified. The canine was found to reside at 171 Atlantic Ave. The ACO advised the dog owner of the leash law.
A woman notified police, at 5:15 p.m., of her purse stolen from a white Mercedes on the left side of the parking lot at Stop & Shop, 450 Paradise Road.
A 9 Rock Ave. caller reports some suspicious activity she believes may have been perpetrated by her next-door neighbor in regards to a property line dispute.
Police notified the ACO, at 8:30 p.m., for a 36 Puritan Park resident who reported he had a bat sealed off in his sun porch.
A 13 Tupelo Road party called police, at 9 p.m., to complain about a new Juniper Road neighbor who was working on their mopeds outside. An officer contacted both parties and those working on the mopeds are done for the evening.
Saturday
Residents at the Duncan Terrace complex reported, at 9:15 a.m. that there is a solid red light on outside the manager's office they that have never seen before, and they are uncertain whether or not it is an alarm.
A 26 Mostyn St. caller notified police, at 11:20 a.m., of a black truck parked at the curb outside of the residence.
A Burpee Road caller advised police, at 1:10 p.m., she had just gotten a call from her sister saying that their friend was at her boyfriend's house in Swampscott and she was possibly being assaulted. The sister was unable to reach the friend by phone, and officers found no one at home. Police were able to contact, via phone, the friend, and she appeared to be OK. She said she was the girlfriend of the male in question and told the officer there was no problem after the officer explained the reason for the call. She said she had not been assaulted and was not in the Town of Swampscott. When asked if she needed police help in whatever jurisdiction she was, she said, "No."
At 5:42 p.m., police responded to 531 Humphrey St., after Nahant Police requested assistance due to a crash on the causeway.
Animal Control was sent to the vicinity of 840 Humphrey St., at 5:45 p.m., for a loose dog in traffic.
A caller notified police, at 7:05 p.m., that a white SUV was parked in the vicinity of 20 Bristol Ave. with a dog inside that had been barking for approximately two hours.
At 7:15 p.m., a caller notified police of a large bonfire on Phillips Beach in the vicinity of 199 Ocean Ave. The Fire Department was notified.
A woman called police, at 10:20 p.m. to ask for a well-being check of her father who had not come home to dinner a few hours earlier. She said her father had texted her sister that he wasn't coming and now he won't answer his phone. She said he was driving around in a Porsche with NH tags, as she can see his phone is moving around via its Find My Phone app. Further information from the caller indicated the phone was not actually moving and the GPS showed it to be in the middle of Swampscott Bay. Police said they may have found the Porsche in the lot of 330 Paradise Road and it had a NH temp tag. The caller said her father had made no statements about hurting himself or anything to that effect. She was advised that patrol officers would be given his information and would conduct a well-being check should they encounter him.
Police were advised at 11:15 p.m., to check Humphrey Street for a man on a bicycle with lights all over him swerving all over the road and headed towards Marblehead.
Danvers
Friday
Police were notified, at 5 p.m., of car parts in the the road on 128 south.
An officer was sent to 29 Bradstreet Ave., at 6:30 p.m., after a caller complained about after-hours construction.
Officers were called to Skyview Trailer Park, 466 Newbury St., at 8:20 p.m., to speak with someone regarding threatening texts.
Saturday
A caller reported, at 9:40 a.m., from Hogan Regional Center, that the catalytic converter had been stolen from their vehicle..
Police were sent to Cottage #3, 450 Maple St., for a past assault.
An officer was called to CVS, 139 Endicott St., after someone shoplifted a pair of earbuds.
A caller notified police from 36 Summer St., at 10:40 p.m., that someone had thrown hotdogs into their car.
A 2 Auburn St. resident reported, at 10:55 p.m., that someone drove over their lawn.
Sunday
A cruiser was sent to Best Western Plus, 50 Dayton St., at 12:40 p.m. to check on a suspicious person.
At 9:20 a.m., police were called back to Best Western Plus, 50 Dayton St., to check on an unwanted guest.
Police were sent to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at about 10:30 a.m., for a two-car motor-vehicle accident.
Beverly
Friday
An officer went to 20 Cabot St., at 4:30 p.m., to speak with a party regarding credit card or bank fraud committed via cell phone.
Two officers and a detective were sent to 50 Enon St., at 6:45 p.m., for possible drug activity in a pickup truck.
Three officers and a sergeant were sent to the vicinity of 15 Blaine St., at 6:45 p.m. to provide security and handle traffic at a fire.
Saturday
Police went to 16 Dane St., at 12:20 p.m. to check on a party who was ringing doorbells and yelling.
Three cruisers and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Butman and Bisson streets for a drunken male party.
A report of an unwanted guest brought police to 19 Dodge St., at 9:30 a.m.
Police were sent to 22 Courtney Drive, at 9:35 a.m. to speak with a woman who says her apartment was broken into by a neighbor.
An officer was sent to 14 Brimbal Ave., at 11:20 a.m., to speak with a woman who was scammed out of $3,000 in an Amazon scam.
Police and an ambulance were sent to a Cabot Street address, at 3:05 p.m., for a deceased person in an apartment. It appeared to be an unattended death.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 19 Radcliff Road, at 5:25 p.m., for possible drug activity.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched, at 7:25 p.m., to the intersection of Elliott and Rantoul streets for a two-car accident.
Complaints about a loud house party brought police to 552 Essex St., at 7:55 p.m.
Sunday
Police and an ambulance were sent to 133 Cabot St., at 1:30 a.m., for a drunk on the sidewalk.
At 2 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Thorndike streets for a drunk in the streets.
An officer was sent to Cabot Street at the Salem Line, at 5:30 p.m., for a suspicious black bag on the inbound side of the bridge.
Two officers went to the vicinity of 13 Herrick St., at 6:25 p.m. to try to assist a female hiding between cars crying.
Two officers, fire and ambulance were sent to 101 Rantoul St. at 8:25 p.m. to assist a person who passed out on the phone.
