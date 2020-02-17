Peabody
Friday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 38 Lake St., at 5:40 p.m., after being advised to check the well-being of a woman who had been sitting on the wall for about 20 minutes. The caller said she was wearing a black jacket with a hood and did not seem appropriately dressed for the weather. She told an officer she was waiting for a ride. She checked out OK.
A caller from 55 Main St., reported at 7:15 p.m., that an unknown smell was coming from apartment 60. The officer reported the oven in Apt. 61 was malfunctioning.
A resident of 7 Conaxis Circle reported at 8:45 p.m., that a red vehicle with two occupants but no hubcaps was parked on the street. An officer checked but was unable to find the vehicle.
Saturday
Police were called to Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, at 2:15 a.m., for a disturbance. A female wouldn't let her boyfriend back in the room as they had been fighting. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene, and the Connecticut male was arrested and charged with assault and battery on an intimate partner; strangulation or suffocation causing serious bodily harm; attempting to intimidate a witness/juror/police/court official; and assault on a family or household member.
Officers were sent to a Pierpont Street residence to serve a probation warrant. The 42-year-old Peabody woman was served and taken into custody at 9:50 a.m.
Police were sent to Crystal Lake on Lowell St., at 12:45 p.m., after a concerned party called about people skating on the ice. The officer said there were adults and kids on the ice and it appeared to be safe.
Police were sent to 8 Dahlia Ave., at 5:50 p.m., for a side door alarm activation. Officers, checking with the homeowner, found a window screen on the ground and a window cracked open. It appeared to have been a burglary attempt, but there was no entry, no damage and no prints.
A Lincoln Street resident reported that someone was in her neighbor's yard with a flashlight, and she knows the neighbors are not at home. The officer reported it was another neighbor looking for cans.
Police were called to 60 Harrison Ave., at 10:15 p.m., for a large party with possible underage drinking. Officers spoke with the residents and the party will be breaking up. Officers stood by for a bit until the party dispersed, and one person was escorted home.
Officers were sent to a Ravenwood address, at 10:30 p.m. to assist probation in trying to serve an other department warrant. The 19-year-old male was taken into custody and booked for the other department.
An anonymous caller advised police, at 11 p.m. that a male is constantly sleeping in his pickup in the same space in the rear parking lot. The caller said the man lives there, but he thought it was strange he sleeps in his truck and also thinks it is illegal for a truck to idle for so long. The officer located the vehicle and the man and reported there was no issue. The man is a resident and goes out to his truck to smoke.
Sunday
A 60 Harrison Ave. caller told police at 1 a.m., that a man he knew was outside bleeding from his head and banging on the door to be let in. The officer advised dispatch to send more units as a large party was in progress. The sergeant reported two people were being detained. One of them was transported home and the other, the man trying to get in, was arrested. Arrested was Colten Cole, 19, of 6 Crowninshield St., Peabody. He was charged with disorderly conduct; wanton destruction of property greater than $1,200; and assault with a dangerous weapon.
An officer was sent to 19 Bourbon St., at 9:40 a.m., to talk with a caller who said the catalytic converter had been stolen from his vehicle.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 9:55 a.m., in the vicinity of 6 Pierpont St., and arrested the driver, Jeremias F. Vigo, 34, of 17 Sewall St., Apt. 204 Peabody. Vigo was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to a Spring Street Court apartment, at 11:05 a.m., to assist a caller who said his son's credit card had been used without his authorization. The officer said he would document the loss and forward it to CID. While the officer was on scene, a female gathered up her belongings and left the apartment.
A man called police, at 4:50 p.m. to report his vehicle was stolen from 7 Webster St. He said he left it unlocked, but without the key, and it was gone when he went back to check on it. He called police a few minutes later to report he had found his car less than 50 yards away from where he left it.
A caller reported from 31 Shore Drive, that about three juveniles were riding bikes near the entrance of Terrace Estates, and one tried to "pop a wheelie" onto the hood of his car, then spit on his window. When confronted, the youth threatened to shoot him, then rode off. The officer spoke with the caller who said he just wanted their behavior on record should there be similar reports. Police checked the record, but nothing was showing at this time.
A Sandra Road woman called police at 7:20 p.m., to report her husband sent aggressive texts to her while they were both inside the house. The husband had left for the night when the officer arrived.
Police were called to the Holiday Inn, 1 Newbury St., at 10:50 p.m., after a caller reported vehicle windows had been smashed. The officer reported two vehicles were involved. He documented and was going to follow up with the manager in the morning.
Police reported a single-vehicle crash at 11:40 p.m., in which a vehicle struck a utility pole at Treadwell's, Newcastle Road and Margin Street. The vehicle was towed and the operator was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
Monday
A woman called from 19 Dexter St., at 12:30 a.m., to report that a person dressed all in black was in her neighbor's garage, then left the area. Police checked the area and secured the garage door. The suspicious person had left the area.
A Southwick Road homeowner called police, at 9:15 a.m., to report that he saw someone enter his house sometime last night on his security video. Officers checked the house but found nothing amiss. The officer then reviewed the video — which showed an elderly man with a shopping bag entering the house.
Marblehead
Sunday
Officers were sent to a Creesy Street residence, at 10 p.m., for an unwanted guest carrying a machete. They spoke with the father and he left the residence for the evening.
A woman came into the station at 1:30 p.m. to say she had stopped at the coin laundry on Pleasant Street to run in and tend to her laundry, and when she returned to her car, her daughter told her someone had approached the vehicle. The woman said her daughter was autistic so may have imagined the woman approaching the car, but she felt it was important to let someone know. The daughter described the female who approached the vehicle as having long, straight hair, like hers but darker, and she had on a yellow coat and was wearing orange pants. The mother said she came directly to the police station upon hearing this from her daughter. An officer spoke with the woman and her daughter and said it sounded innocent, but he was going to monitor the area.
Police were sent to Liberty Lane, at 7:40 p.m., for kids playing loud music in the cemetery. The officer said there was no music — just some kids paying their respects.
A caller reported to police, at 9:25 p.m., that he had driven into Marblehead along Atlantic Avenue, behind an erratic operator, who seemed to be impaired, as he was "all over the road." While on the line with police, the caller said the driver almost struck a tree and went over the line more than once. The officer said he located the suspect vehicle and pulled it over. He reported the operator checked out fine.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were sent to 13 Edwards St., at 10:55 p.m. for a disturbance between neighbors. Residents of the upstairs apartment were disturbing their downstairs neighbors by pounding on the floor with a stick or broom handle.
Monday
Officers were called to a Park Street address, at 11 a.m., for a male making suicidal statements.
A party came into the station,191 Cabot St., at 11:30 a.m., to report the theft of a motorcycle license plate.
Police went to a Baker Avenue address, at 1:15 p.m., for a suspicious package left on the porch.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Route 128 north, at 2:25 p.m., for a woman in a car going into labor.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of Rantoul and Broadway for a male passed out or overdosing.
Salem
Saturday
Police responded, at 3 p.m. to the intersection of Lafayette and Porter streets for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were sent to 99 Marlborough Road, at 4:40 p.m., for the report of a fraud or a scam.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought officers to 22 Mason St., at 5:35 p.m.
Officers went to 32 Prince St., at 8 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
Sunday
Police responded to two noise complaints at: 34 Forest Ave., 12:10 a.m.; and 24 Peabody St., 12:15 a.m.
The report of a past assault brought police to 231 Essex St., at 1:05 a.m.
A break-and-entry to a motor vehicle brought police to 2 Brown St., at 11:20 a.m.
Police went to 100 Boston St., at 1:05 p.m. for a juvenile issue.
A fraud or a scam brought officers to 12 Cloverdale Ave. at 2:20 p.m.
Reports of a fight brought officers to 128 North St., at 5 p.m. After a brief investigation, officers arrested a 38-year-old Northern Avenue man, and charged him on an outstanding warrant.
Police were sent to 50 St. Peter St., at 9:10 p.m., for a disturbance at a liquor establishment.
Officers called to 73 Lafayette St., at 9:55 p.m., to investigate a suspicious person or motor vehicle, arrested Shane P. Cautillo, 23, homeless, of Salem, and charged him with possession of a Class E drug.
The report of a break and entry in progress brought police to 28 Geneva St., at 7 a.m.
The report of a past assault brought officers to 6 Gallows Circle, at 2:55 p.m.
Police were sent to Walmart, 450 Highland Ave., at 3:40 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Middleton
Monday, Feb. 10
An officer was sent to a Locust Street location, at 9:45 a.m., where she spoke to a driver involved in a road rage incident.
A North Main Street resident reported to police, at 4:25 p.m., that someone had thrown a toy pig into his yard.
An officer was sent to another North Main Street location, at 4:55 p.m. to mediate and ongoing dispute at a condo association.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
An officer was sent to Middleton Self Storage, Lookout Lane, at 5:30 p.m., where he assisted a party in getting out from behind a locked gate.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Police stopped a driver at 9:23 on Maple Street, in the vicinity of Dunkin Donuts. They arrested Michael A. Esteban, 32, of Danbury Drive, Methuen. He was charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle and on a warrant arrest.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Police stopped a 30-year-old North Andover man at 9:50 a.m., in the vicinity of Boston Street and James Avenue, and arrested him on an outstanding warrant.
A North Main Street resident reported not having received deliveries from Amazon.
An officer was sent to an East Street address to assist a family with a family member suffering from dementia.
Friday, Feb. 14
Police were sent to North Main Street and Lakeview Avenue, at 8:10 a.m., for a minor motor vehicle accident.
Saturday, Feb. 15
A caller notified police, at 3:10 p.m., they had found a wounded woodpecker on Thunder Bridge Lane.
Danvers
Sunday
Officers were sent to Cookie Monstah Bakery, 75 Newbury St., to check the well-being of a man in an Uber.
Monday
An officer was sent to 23 Harbor St., at 7:35 a.m. in response to one neighbor complaining about another using a forklift this early in the morning.
An officer was sent to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 12:30 p.m., for a panhandler, but he could not be found.
Officers responded, at 3:45 p.m., to the vicinity of 72 North Street for a motor vehicle accident without personal injury.
