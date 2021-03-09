Salem
Sunday
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:45 p.m., at the intersection of Boston and Grove streets on a routine motor vehicle traffic stop. After a brief investigation, they arrested Natanael Pacheco Ponte, 20, of 136 Main St., Apt. 9, Stoneham. He was charged with a motor vehicle lights violation; distributing a Class B drug; possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute; possession of a Class C drug with intent to distribute; possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute; and possession of a Class E drug with intent to distribute.
Reports of a fight brought officers to 14 Ward St., at 8:50 p.m. After a brief investigation, officers arrested Michael Anthony Camarro, 22, of 320 Newbury St., Apt., 81, Danvers; and Kevin William Roussin, 21, of 23 Prince St., Apt. 1, Danvers. Camarro was charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct and possession of a Class E drug; and Roussin was charged with malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,200, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.
Monday
Police responded to two separate complaints of undesirable or unwanted guests at 193 and 139 Washington St., at 8:04 and 8:17 respectively.
Officers were sent to 14 Story Road at 4:35 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle, and to Green Street, at 5:50 p.m., for the same issue.
A minor motor-vehicle accident without personal injury brought officers to the intersection of Bridge and Boston streets, at 9:20 p.m.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 18 Leach St., at 3:30 a.m., for a well-being check.
A parking complaint brought an officer to 54 Dunlap St., at 6:50 a.m. on a parking complaint.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Traders Way, at 7:15 a.m.
A call for a larceny brought police to 5 East Collins St., at 1:45 p.m.
Two motor-vehicle hit-and-run accidents were reported: in the vicinity of 6 Madeline Ave., at 1:50 p.m., and in the vicinity of 172 Lafayette St., at 2:05 p.m.
Police were sent to 70 Washington St., at 2:05 p.m., for a larceny.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 125 Canal St., at 2:30 p.m., to assist in settling a dispute.
Peabody
Sunday
Police were dispatched, at 7:25 p.m., to the vicinity of 2 Tremont St., for a vehicle into a pole with the operator trapped inside. The Fire Department was on scene attempting extrication. Police closed Tremont Street. Municipal Light and Power were advised as pole was completely snapped, one other pole had heavy damage and wires were down. The operator, Louis Alberto Angel, 59, of 23 Tracey St., Apt. 3, Peabody was arrested and charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle and with drunken driving, 3rd offense.
A Tracey Street caller contacted police, at 7:30 p.m., to say he was concerned because he had not heard from his girlfriend in five or six hours and that was not typical of her. Police contacted the girlfriend's mother, who reported she was not at home at the time but was fine.
Monday
Police were sent to 116 Main St., at 2:40 a.m., after a caller reported hearing conversations and moaning in the stairway. They found an individual in the stairway trying to stay warm. He was sent on his way.
A driver for Buckley Transportation called police, at 8:05 a.m., to report, from Lowell Street outbound, seeing a 4-year-old, not dressed for the weather, sitting on the sidewalk crying. The area was checked but police were unable to find the child.
The loss or theft of a diamond ring was reported, at 1:05 p.m., from 17 Pine St. The captain will document the theft.
A 10 Crowninshield resident notified police, at 5:50 p.m., that there was a group of youths in the gazebo. A few youths from #16 had lost their soccer ball out on the pond and were unable to retrieve it at this time.
At 11:25 p.m., police were sent to East End Veterans Memorial Park, 45 Walnut St., for a male in the park apparently having a loud argument with himself, but he went on his way before the officer arrived. He was later located at the Common. He said he was just having a stressful day and taking a walk to clear his head.
Marblehead
Friday
A Bessom Street merchant reported to police, at 12:35 p.m. that a customer came into the store with a sticker she found on her car yesterday. It was green and said "Violation" on it, and she wanted to know if it was real or simply something some resident was putting on cars. She said she was parked on Highland Terrace. No police response was indicated.
Saturday
A caller notified police, at 1:20 p.m., that some 15 minutes earlier, a group of four men, all carrying handguns marched through the Crosby's lot and up towards Washington Street. She said they were dressed like a SWAT team but with no markings. Police checked the vicinity, but they found nothing and no one reported anything suspicious. They spoke with the woman again, and she told the same story, adding only that their weapons were holstered at the hip. Police then checked the muffin shop, and finding nothing there, either, ended the search.
Sunday
A Merritt Street woman told police, at 2:40 p.m., that she had received information that someone had tried opening multiple credit card accounts and personal loans using her information. An officer was coming back to the station to speak with her.
A caller reported, at 5 p.m., that she had been walking on the fitness trail behind the playground and saw offensive graffiti written all over the trees. Park and Rec was contacted and said they would clean it up Monday.
Monday
The Fire Department was dispatched to an Atlantic Avenue location, at 7:10 a.m., for a shed fire. The shed was not attached to any other building, and the fire was extinguished at 7:15 a.m. All companies returned to quarters by 7:40 a.m.
An officer was sent to Cowell St., at 12:45 p.m., to speak with a party about a possible fraud or scam.
A "loud blast" was reported from Columbia Road, at 1:45 p.m., but an officer in the area heard and saw nothing.
An officer went to Lorraine Terrace, at 5:40 p.m., to take a report on a case of unemployment fraud.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to a Prospect Street address, at 12:20 a.m., to provide security during a repossession. The gray 2017 Toyota Highlander was repossessed without issue.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were sent to Haskell Street, at 8:50 p.m., for fireworks ignited in the park.
Police were sent to a Broadway address, at 11:45 p.m. to check on a report of water leaking from an upstairs apartment.
Monday
Police were sent to a Pleasant Street address, at 8:45 a.m., to make a well-being check at the request of the Veterans Administration.
An officer was sent to 26 Hilltop Drive, at 12:10 p.m., to assist a party with a bicycle issue.
An officer went to 1 Winter St., at 1:05 p.m., after a man reported being assaulted by his roommate.
Officers were sent to 116 Northridge Road, at 1:25 p.m., to speak with a woman scammed out of $749.
Police stopped a vehicle at 7:25 p.m., in the vicinity of Kernwood Avenue and Upland Road and arrested the operator, Michelle Leigh Koen, 30, of 82 Lovett St., Beverly. Ms. Koen, who had given officers a false name, was charged with failing, as the vehicle operator, to identify herself; speeding; and with being an unlicensed operator.
An officer was sent to 3 Lothrop St.,. at 7:40 p.m., for a past assault.
Tuesday
Two officers were dispatched, at 6:15 a.m., to 2767 Rantoul St., for a report of people fighting in the street.
At 12:10 p.m., an officer was sent to the intersection of Sohier Road and Reservoir Road to speak with a student in the street who appeared to be confused.
An officer went to the vicinity of 4 Hilltop Drive, at 3:50 p.m., to check on youths on mopeds riding on the sidewalk.
An officer was sent to 60 Bisson St., at 4:20 p.m., to disperse kids having fun with a go-card.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were called to the vicinity of The Home Depot, Rt. 1/ 92 Newbury St., at 6 p.m, for a motor vehicle accident without personal injury. The drivers exchanged papers and went on their way.
Police were sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 8:50 p.m., for a warrant arrest. They were able to locate and arrest the 39-year-old Lynn man on an outstanding warrant charging him with possession of a Class B drug.
Monday
Police were called to 6 Venice St., at 5:05 a.m., on a report of stolen packages.
An officer was sent to Pier 1 Imports, 50 Independence Way, to check on a motor vehicle that had reportedly been there "for months."
Officers were sent to 9 College Pond Drive, at 11 a.m. for a possible past break-in.
Tuesday
Officers were called to Residence Inn by Marriott, 51 Newbury St., at 12:10 p.m. for a motor vehicle with two tires that had been slashed.
Swampscott
Friday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 2 Sculpin Way, at 4:55 p.m., to check on the well-being of a woman sitting in a gray Nissan, playing with a knife.
A Bradlee Ave. caller notified police, at 5:40 p.m., that his son had committed a larceny.
Saturday
A 6 Connelly Ave. resident reported, at 12:55 p.m., that his credit cards were stolen this morning and fraudulent charges began occurring shortly thereafter.
Sunday
An officer was sent to 1000 Paradise Road, at 8:35 a.m., to check on a person sleeping in a sleeping bag.
A Puritan Road caller reported, at 12:30 p.m., finding a small gray dog running loose. The woman brought the dog home and called for the ACO.
An out-of-state police department requested a check of a local address to see if two young males were there. They may be runaways staying at uncle's house.
The ACO was notified, at 4:35 p.m., after a caller reported finding and hanging onto a stray dog near the intersection of Puritan Road and Woodbine Ave. The dog had no tags.
Police were sent to a location on the Mall Access Road, at 4:45 p.m., for a minor two-vehicle accident,.
A Mountain Avenue caller reported, at 7 p.m., that his daughter had walked away from the esidence and requested assistance in locating her. He called back a moment later to say a neighbor found her on Eastern Avenue and was bringing her home. At 7:10 p.m., he called back to request an ambulance and medical evaluation of his daughter. She was transported to Salem Hospital.
Monday
Marblehead Police requested a well-being check on an 18-year-old male who is believed to be at a Sheridan Road residence with relatives. He made statements in a text chain. The youth was located and transported to Salem Hospital for an evaluation.
An Archer Street caller reported, at 9:45 p.m., that when she came home earlier this evening she believed someone had entered her home, as the mail on her table was strewn about. She said nothing appeared to be missing.
