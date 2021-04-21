Marblehead
Tuesday
Police responded, at 7:20 a.m., to a Lime Street address, for a break and entry with damage done to a closet and a power washer inside.
A woman came in to the station, at 3:50 p.m., report an attempted scam.
Wednesday
An Atlantic Avenue party emailed police at midnight concerning his missing black Lectric XP bike with a blue tool bag attached. He said he had locked the collapsible bike to a fence behind Terry's on April 3, and when he came back to fix it, it was missing.
A man came into the station, at 6 a.m. to report he was driving a big white truck with (redacted) on the side, and he was looking for a place to park while he gets a chance to rest from his overnight shift. He was granted permission to park at the Deveraux Beach lot. He said he would move by 2 p.m.
Peabody
Tuesday
A caller advised police, at noon, from the intersection of Howley and Main streets, that he had observed the male operator drinking alcoholic "nips" while driving with a toddler in the back seat. The caller said he saw the vehicle turn from Howley Street onto Main. The vehicle was observed again in the area of Central by Pulaski streets. It was pulled over by the Bank of America on Andover Street. Police said the vehicle will be left in the Bank of America parking lot and the occupants will be getting a ride from the driver's father.
Police responded to the vicinity of Stockton Road and Lowell Street at 4:25 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident with no apparent injuries. Both vehicles were towed and a passenger agreed to be transported to Salem.
A woman came into the station at 6:45 p.m., to report a road rage incident. She said that while stopped at a red light, the driver got out and started kicking her vehicle. The operator then got back into his vehicle and turned left onto Washington from Allen's Lane. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the vehicle, so the driver, a 40-year-old Salem man, was summoned to court for threatening to commit a crime, wanton destruction of property greater than $1,200, and two counts of assault.
Police and Fire Engine 5 responded to 27A Lynn St., at 9:55 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident in which the vehicle struck multiple houses and took off. The officer requested CID, EMS and a tow, but party refused medical attention. No further information was available as the report was incomplete.
The manager on duty at Holiday Inn Peabody, 1 Newbury St., reported an intoxicated guest in the lobby who was behind on her room payment and was refusing to leave. The staff allowed her one hour to gather her belongings and make arrangements.
Wednesday
A caller from 47 Tamarack Lane left a voicemail complaining about a dog walker. The animal control officer called back to point out the complainant lives in private community, so its home owners association would have to enforce any bylaws.
Salem
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 8 Gifford Court, at 4:10 p.m. to investigate a fraud or a scam.
At 4:35 p.m., police were sent to 97 Proctor St., for a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
At 4:40 p.m., officers went to 5 Palmer St., for the report of a robbery.
An officer was sent to 20 Prince St., at 10:10 p.m. to take a report on threats that had been made.
Wednesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 81 Highland Ave., at 8:40 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
At 9:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to the vicinity of 21 North St., for another motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
At 11:05 a.m., police were dispatched to the vicinity of 450 Highland Ave., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Police were called to 40 Highland Ave., at 11:30 a.m., for a larceny.
Officers were called to 687 Weatherly Drive, at 1 p.m., to look into a past break-and entry.
Police returned to 40 Highland Ave., at 1:45 p.m., for a larceny.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 21 Nursery St. at 1:55 p.m.
Swampscott
Tuesday
Police were notified at 6:50 a.m., of a whale possibly in distress at Preston Beach. Animal Control Officer Dan Proulx was notified and he contacted another party who he thought would have details. That person told him that several whales had been spotted between Preston and Phillips beaches, and one of them appeared to be entangled or dragging something. A few minutes later, the party called back to report a recent Facebook posting about several whales off Nahant, one of which was heavily enough encrusted with barnacles to look as if it might be entangled, but it was not, and the barnacles did not endanger the whale.
A caller reported, at 10:15 a.m., that a U-Haul truck had been parked behind Eastern Bank, 405 Paradise Road, for an extended time and they suspected it might have been abandoned or stolen. The truck provided CVS with storage for overflow.
A caller notified police, at 11:05 a.m., of a bunny with a possible broken back crawling along Humphrey Street. The ACO was notified.
A caller notified police, at 12:35 p.m., that a vehicle had just struck a street sign at Elwin Street and kept going.
A 60 Tupelo Road caller advised police, at 4:40 p.m., that his neighbor's loose dogs were becoming a concern. The ACO was notified.
A Commuter Rail conductor notified police, at 7:50 p.m., that youths were playing chicken with the train and throwing rocks towards it. He said the train is going to continue on, but he wanted to report the youths' behavior. Police checked both sides of the tracks, but there was no sign of them.
Police and fire responded to the intersection of Ellis and Paradise roads, at 8:30 p.m., for a rear-end collision with possible injury.
Middleton
Monday, April 12
At 7 a.m., a dog was found without tags in the vicinity of the China Villa on Maple Street. ACO was notified.
A caller from Ferncroft Towers, on Village Road, left a voicemail at 11:45 a.m., concerning a fraud or a scam.
Tuesday, April 13
An officer was sent to Used Books Superstore, South Main St., at 11:15 a.m., for a disruptive customer. He was gone on arrival.
At 12;25 p.m., an officer was sent to Market Basket, South Main Street, for an irate customer.
Wednesday, April 14
A truck was stopped at 9:40 a.m. on River Street, where the operator was cited for a weight violation and for an unregistered motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to Lakeview Avenue, at 11:30 a.m., to investigate a case of identity theft.
An officer was sent to CVS, Maple St., at 10:10 p.m., for a customer accidentally locked in the pharmacy.
Friday, April 16
Police contacted the DPW at 10:15 a.m., to request treatment for slippery roads.
Police were called to the Double Tree Hotel, Village Road, at 12:10 p.m. to assist Danvers police with an unruly guest.
Saturday, April 17
Police were sent to Wennerberg Road and South Main Street, at 1:20 a.m., to mediate a family dispute.
An officer was sent to an East Street address, at 12:15 p.m., to provide advice on handling fraud calls.
Police went to the Double Tree Hotel, Village Road, to assist with removal of parties in a stuck elevator.
Sunday, April 18
An officer went to Essex Sports Center, Manning Ave., at 10:50 a.m. to take a report on a past assault and battery.
Danvers
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Brentwood Health and Rehab, 56 Liberty St., at 5:25 p.m., to investigate the report of a past assault.
Police were sent to Moore GMC Truck Inc, 80 High St., at 5:30 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute.
A motor-vehicle hit and run was reported at 5:50 p.m., at Atlantic Sports Club and Spa, 50 Ferncroft Road.
Police were dispatched, at 5:55 p.m., to Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way, for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Wednesday
Police were sent to Planet Fitness, 20 Archmeadow Drive, at 10:25 a.m., for a follow-up investigation.
The report of a motor vehicle accident at 3:10 p.m., brought police to the vicinity of 15 South Liberty St.
