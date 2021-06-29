Salem
Sunday
Police responded to 7 Becket St. at 4 p.m., for a suspicious person and or motor vehicle.
The report of a dispute brought officers to 70 Summer St., at 4:20 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to 51 Prince St., at 6:20 p.m., for a disturbance.
A juvenile issue brought an officer to 34 Park St., at 7:45 p.m.
An officer went to 206 Loring Ave., at 9:20 p.m., in response to a noise complaint.
An undesirable or unwanted guest brought an officer to 252 Bridge St., at 10:20 p.m.
At 10:55 p.m., police were called to the Salem Hospital Emergency Room for a fight.
Monday
Reports of a disturbance brought police to 24 New Derby St., at 12:33 a.m.
At 6:32 a.m., police were sent to 29 New Derby St., to settle a dispute.
The theft of a motor vehicle or of a motor-vehicle plate brought police to 61 Salem St., at 7:20 a.m.
At 10:16 a.m., police were sent to 50 Saint Peter St., to speak with a party who said they had been threatened.
An officer responded to 100 Congress St., at 12:05 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were sent to 227 Highland Ave., at 1:12 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or vehicle. They arrested Bernie Tulip, 44, homeless of Salem and charged him with disorderly conduct.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 17 Boston St., at 2:55 p.m.
Police were sent to 40 Highland Ave., at 3:20 p.m., to investigate the report of a fraud or a scam.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 516 Loring Ave., at 6:10 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 32 School St., at 7:10 p.m.
Police were sent to 137 Rainbow Terrace, at 8:30 p.m., for a drunken person.
Another suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 4 Boston St., at 9:20 p.m.
Police were called to 8 Williams St., at 9:50 p.m., after a resident reported a larceny.
At 10:40 p.m., police were dispatched to 175 Lafayette St., for an assault in progress. After a brief investigation, police arrested Eboni Chaine Williams, 19, of 150 Lafayette St. and charged her with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. According to police, Williams and another female had met on the street and, after a short conversation, Williams had evidently become angry and sprayed the other female in the face with a chemical self-defense product such as Mace or pepper spray.
Tuesday
Police were sent to 43 Boston St., at 2:30 a.m., to make a well-being check. Police responded to two additional well-being checks, the first in the vicinity of 31 Station Road, at 4:10, and the next in the vicinity of Lee Fort Terrace, at 4:55 a.m.
Officers were sent to 278 Derby St., at 6:10 a.m., on a noise complaint.
At 7:50 a.m., officers were directed to 252 Bridge St., for a disturbance.
At 8:30, an officer was sent to 2 East India Square for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to the intersection of Boston and Aborn streets at 9:46 a.m.
Police went to 300 Canal St., at 10:55 a.m., in response to a report of a larceny.
At 11:29 a.m., a parking complaint brought police to 6 Willson St.
At 2:50 p.m., an officer was sent to the vicinity of 11 Church St., for a fraud or a scam.
Peabody
Monday
A woman reported, just before noon, from the Chipotle Mexican Grill, that her vehicle has been struck, and the suspect drove away without leaving any information. She said she has two witnesses and a possible plate number. Wakefield police were contacted and asked to have the suspect contact the Salem officer. The suspect/owner, when he called back, told the officer that after he hit the victim, he got out of his vehicle, looked at the damage to both cars, popped his driver's side bumper out. He then looked at the two witnesses and drove away. The officer documented the incident and summoned the suspect to court for leaving the scene of an accident.
Two officers were called to Petes' A' Place, 19A Central St., Peabody, at 1:15 p.m., for an unhappy customer. The officers spoke with the employee and the customer and advised the customer of a civil solution.
A passerby reported, at 2:25 p.m., of a horrific odor coming from the area of the small cemetery on Tremont Street on the Central Street end. He described the odor as possibly that of decomposition. An officer drove through the area and confirmed there was a strong odor, but he described it as the smell of garbage. He saw nothing out of order in the area.
An officer arrested a 38-year-old Spring Street resident just after 3 p.m., on an outstanding Peabody District Court warrant, on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and threatening to commit a crime.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to a Crane Brook Way apartment, at 6:30 a.m. after a neighbor called to complain about the loud music. The party told police she hadn't realized it was that loud, but will turn the music down until a normal hour.
Police were called to Treadwell's Ice Cream, 46 Margin St., at 9:25 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident. Both vehicles had to be towed. An ambulance was requested to evaluate both drivers. Both refused further medical treatment.
Marblehead
Monday
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 2:50 p.m., to a Pleasant Street location after a caller reported a pedestrian had been hit by a car. The victim was transported to a local hospital. No further information was available.
A High Street resident called police, at 3:20 p.m., to complain about a painting truck that was parked in front of her house. It was legally parked, but she would like it moved. She was advised since it was legally parked, the painter does not have to move it. She said she asked him to move, but he refused, and told her to call the company if she didn't like it.
A caller advised police, at 4:30 p.m., from the intersection of Pearl and Washington streets, that three kids on bikes were stealing traffic cones. She described the kids, but police were unable to locate them. The caller came in at 4:50 p.m., with a barrel she found up the street that the kids had been trying to take.
An Ocean Avenue caller reported, at 7 p.m., that a windsurfer appeared to be in trouble. He was by himself, way out, and had an orange sail. The Harbormaster was notified and sent a boat out to check. He reported the surfer was not in distress, but gave him a ride back to the beach anyway.
Police were called to Brook Road, at 10 p.m., for suspicious activity, kids in the area with flashlights. The officer reported it was a group of kids playing and the lights were from their phones.
Tuesday
An Ocean Avenue resident called police, at 12:30 a.m., to report that people were abusing the right-of-way between her home and another. She said the people were fishing and using her property as a bathroom and leaving their underwear all over. An officer who was sent to check reported there were two people fishing in an appropriate area and not trespassing. He said the caller was more upset about the actual fishing than anything else.
Beverly
Sunday
Two officers were sent to 10 Bennett St., at 10:10 p.m., to assist in recovering a missing female. She was located.
Two cruisers and an ambulance were sent to a Broughton Drive apartment for a suicidal male who cut himself with a knife.
Monday
Two officers were sent to the One Stop Market, 174 Rantoul St., at 3:45 a.m., for two suspicious males hanging around the store.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Cabot Street, at 8 a.m., for a party passed out in the bushes.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched, at 8:35 a.m., to the intersection of Hale and Lothrop streets, for a youth on a bike hit by a motor vehicle. Police said the cyclist and the vehicle were stopped for the light at the intersection of Hale and Lothrop. When the light changed, the vehicle began a right turn as the cyclist went straight ahead. The youth was knocked from his bike but sustained only scrapes and bruises. He was transported to Beverly Hospital as a precautionary measure, at his mother's request.
At 8:45 a.m., police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of McKay Street and County Way Extension, for a bicyclist possibly hit by a vehicle. According to a caller, the cyclist collided with a car at the McKay Street-County Way Extension intersection. The cyclist was knocked to the ground, then got up, brushed himself off and spoke with the driver of the vehicle. He then got back on his bike and the driver into his vehicle and each went their separate ways. No police were involved.
An officer was sent to 10 Gateway Lane, at 12:35 p.m., to speak with a party who said their flash drive had been stolen.
Two officers were dispatched to 215 Rantoul St., at 1:20 p.m., to speak with a woman about an assault.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 3:30 p.m., to 550 Cabot St., for a child locked in a vehicle.
Officers were sent to 7 Sohier Road, at 9:40 p.m., to investigate a past break at a closed school.
Tuesday
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to a Mill Street location at 4:25 a.m., for a possible overdose.
Police were sent to the intersection of McKay and Blake streets, at 8:05 a.m., for a two-car accident with property damage.
An officer was sent to 131 Rantoul St., at 8:50 a.m., in response to a case of fraud.
At 9:47 a.m., a 131 Cabot St. party walked into the station to report a wire fraud.
Police were called to the intersection of Bayview Avenue and Hospital Point to check on a suspicious metal box.
Danvers
Monday
Police were sent to 12 Hanson Road, at 6:25 p.m., for several disorderly males.
At 7:40 p.m., officers were called to the vicinity of Tapley Park, 139 Pine St., for loud music disturbing the peace.
An officer was called to Daniella's Cafe & Market, 78 Holten St., at 10:25 p.m., for a male acting strangely.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Danvers Square in the vicinity of 1 Maple St., for kids knocking cones over.
At 5:15 a.m., police were sent to the vicinity of 11 Jersey Lane, at 12:50 a.m., after a caller reported a suspicious person walking along the street with a baseball bat. Officers searched the area but found no one.
An officer was sent to Harbor Freight Tools, 4 Newbury St., at 10:10 a.m., for a credit card that was fraudulently used there.
Officers responded, at 2:40 p.m., to Andover Street for a minor motor-vehicle accident. The vehicles left before police arrived.
